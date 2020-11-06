Hoines: Check out chickpeas

Chickpeas also are associated with boosting heart health. The dietary fiber assists with lowering blood cholesterol and LDL levels. Dietary fiber also provides a feeling of fullness. That means we may consume fewer calories, which could prevent overeating and obesity.

Garbanzo beans can be purchased dried, canned or in products such as chickpea-based pastas, chips and other snacks. Chickpeas have become a staple for entrees, salads, dips and spreads, such as hummus.

Canned chickpeas are convenient and ready to use. Simply rinse and drain the canned pulses in a colander to reduce the sodium content. Then you can use the chickpeas in a recipe.

To prepare dry chickpeas, remove any small stones, then place the chickpeas in a strainer and rinse with cool water. The chickpeas require time to soak prior to cooking. The following methods can be used to soak chickpeas:

Traditional slow soak: Cover 1 pound of chickpeas with 10 cups of water and refrigerate six to eight hours or overnight.

Hot soak: Bring 10 cups of water to a boil in a large pot, add 1 pound of dry chickpeas and return to a boil. Allow to stand at room temperature for two to three hours.