Diane Boit: YCL holds annual convention, 1960

This column was originally printed in 2010. It's running again because historical archives remain closed at the state Capitol due to the COVID-19 virus preventing further research.
20 Years Ago - 2000
The Kiwanis Club of Mandan in District 20 of the Minnesota-Dakota District has honored Warren Buehler with the Life Member Status Award for his dedication to the Kiwanis as a charter member spanning 47 years of service to his club and his community. Buehler is the third Mandanite to have been presented with this prestigious honor. Fellow members are Alton "Doc" Larson and H.G. "Van" VanderVorst.
The Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club has announced the outstanding athletes for the month of April. For the girls, the club selected senior Leslie Suchy for girls track and field. According to track coach Mike Kuhn, Suchy joined her teammates for State qualifying times in three relays: the 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter events. Junior Mike Klug was selected as the male Athlete of the Month for baseball. According to head coach Mark Andresen, Klug led the team with 24 RBIs and 3 homeruns, ending the month with a batting average of .394.
35 Years Ago - 1985
The James Hellman family of Mandan has been named the Catholic Family of the Year by the North Dakota State Council. James Hellman was born and raised in rural Glen Ullin, coming to Mandan in 1959 when he also married the former Edith Schafer of Flasher. After being employed at Bob Chase Chevrolet for 15 years, Hellman has been a parts manager for Ditch Witch of North Dakota for the past 12 years. The Hellmans have eight children and have been active members in the Christ the King Parish since 1961.
The Mandan News won the prestigious General Excellence category for the second consecutive year in this year's North Dakota Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest, also taking first place honors in Special Editing, Typography and Design. News editor Ken Rogers took second place in the feature writing category, while former staff member Jeff Olson took second in sports photography.
Shareholders of the Standard Oil Company have approved changing the company's name to the Amoco Corporation during their annual spring meeting.
60 Years Ago - 1960
More than 400 students, representing 41 schools, attended the annual convention of the Morton County Young Citizens League held at the Mandan Memorial Building. "Appreciation of our State, North Dakota" was the theme of the convention which represents the largest youth organization in North Dakota. It was organized as part of grade school work to develop citizenship and leadership. The YCL has as its motto, "To Help Uncle Sam, One Another, Our School, Our Home and Our Country."
The grade school band from the Almont Public School, directed by Harold Foley, and the blue-caped band of the Sacred Heart School at Glen Ullin, directed by Sister Mary John, were the special features of the morning parade through the Mandan business district. A Mexican Hat Dance number was also performed by eight students from Little Heart School No. 2, directed by Mrs. Bernice Lanz.
A noon banquet was held at the Elks Lodge for the upper grade students. Table favors were miniature bricks from the Hebron Brick Co. in keeping with the theme of appreciating North Dakota. Milk was provided by Foremost Dairies. Ice cream Dixie Cups were donated by the Stage Stop Drive Inn and Cloverdale Foods. Lunch for the younger students was held at the Memorial Building with treats. Group singing was led by Miss Sarah Motsiff, Custer district teacher.
Newly-elected YCL officers for the coming year are: Linda Wilkens, president, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Erich Wilkens of New Salem; Terril Heid, vice president, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Heid of New Salem; and secretary, Agnes Bahm, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Bahm, rural Mandan.
The newest drive-in eating establishment in the local area, Mr. Big Drive-In, opened this week on Highway 10, just east of Mandan. Robert Fink, owner of Fink's Cafe in Bismarck, purchased the former Doc's Drive-In from Dr. C.A. Henderson of Mandan.
Hadley T. Wickham has been elected Deputy Commander of the 7th District of the North Dakota American Legion; he succeeds Vern A. Stayton. Wickham is a past commander of the Mandan Post.
The Mandan Junior Chamber of Commerce members have elected Duane Kuehn as their new president for the coming year. He succeeds Tony Dasenko. Other Jaycees officers are: John Hermanson, first vice president; Harold Westmeyer, second vice president; Peter Balkan, secretary; and Sam Mann, treasurer.
"Summerset" was the theme of this year's prom at Marmot High School. The dance floor of the gymnasium was arranged in the shape of a horseshoe, highlighted by a 10 by 20 mural of a colorful summer scene. The scenery had been painted by the boys in the school's art class under the direction of Willard Stone. Red and white crepe paper streamers, the senior class colors, decorated the dance area, and music was provided from recordings supplied by radio station KBOM.
85 Years Ago - 1935
New bustle marked the fairgrounds’ CCC camp this week as Company 2766 returned from a winter at Jessieville, Ark., and pitched their tents in the race track infield for summer camp. Enrollees on the company roster total 127. The men will spend the summer in the Mandan area building dams and carrying out soil erosion prevention programs in Morton and Burleigh counties.
Mandan's Palace theater was filled to capacity last weekend for the viewing of the Mandan High School thespians’ excellent rendition of the play "Seventeen."
Workmen began renovation this week of the burned section of the Lewis and Clark Hotel into 10 apartments and 10 additional rooms. The reconstruction program for the burned section of the hotel is estimated at a total cost of $18,000, according to W.F. Kurke, Fargo architect, who will supervise the work. The program includes the construction of 10 apartments on three floors of the burned section, in the rear of the hotel which was gutted in a fire on Jan. 11, 1930. Kurke is agent for L.B. Hanna, former North Dakota governor and owner of the building.
110 Years Ago - 1910
"A special spring sale of furniture and bedding will be held all next week at the Mandan Hardware and Furniture company's store. The store handles the "Way" line of bed frames, and they are offering an $8.50 guaranteed bed frame for only $4.95. The "Way" iron bedstead is equipped with the famous patented rail joints which holds the bed perfectly rigid.
"George Gussner of this city met with a bad accident last week. He was in the act of butchering a four-year-old steer which evidently objected to the operation, as it turned on him and rushed him up against a building at the Gussner Brothers slaughter house, east of the city. Gussner suffered a broken breast bone and four broken ribs.
“W.A. Lanterman received a handsome new automobile on Monday. The machine is a 40-horsepower Chalmers-Detroit and is equipped with a closed coupe body."
