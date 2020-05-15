Diane Boit: YCL holds annual convention, 1960

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This column was originally printed in 2010. It's running again because historical archives remain closed at the state Capitol due to the COVID-19 virus preventing further research.

20 Years Ago - 2000

The Kiwanis Club of Mandan in District 20 of the Minnesota-Dakota District has honored Warren Buehler with the Life Member Status Award for his dedication to the Kiwanis as a charter member spanning 47 years of service to his club and his community. Buehler is the third Mandanite to have been presented with this prestigious honor. Fellow members are Alton "Doc" Larson and H.G. "Van" VanderVorst.

The Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club has announced the outstanding athletes for the month of April. For the girls, the club selected senior Leslie Suchy for girls track and field. According to track coach Mike Kuhn, Suchy joined her teammates for State qualifying times in three relays: the 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter events. Junior Mike Klug was selected as the male Athlete of the Month for baseball. According to head coach Mark Andresen, Klug led the team with 24 RBIs and 3 homeruns, ending the month with a batting average of .394.

35 Years Ago - 1985