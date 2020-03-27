Diane Boit: Wedding surprise spoiled by friends and relatives, 1920

“Word has been received from Pfc. Christ A. Ressler, son of Mrs. Monica Ressler, Mandan, that he has received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star awards for bravery and wounds while operating a SCR 300 (2-way radio transceiver) with the U.S. Signal Corps, during action against the enemy on the island of Leyte in the Philippines.

“S-Sgt. Wallace E. Nelson is expected in Mandan soon after completing 28 months in the European theater. He will visit his wife, who makes her home at 6th Ave. N.E. in Mandan.”

100 Years Ago – 1920

“Ernest H. Roderick, who for the past 15 years has conducted a barbershop in Mandan, has sold his shop to his employee, Wm. Schwartz. Mr. Schwartz, a war veteran, is a popular member of the local American Legion post.

“The newly-elected directors of the Mandan Commercial Club held their first meeting this past week to elect the following officers for the ensuing year: W.H. Ordway, president; J.W. Hintgen, vice president; Otto Bauer, treasurer; and George F. Wilson, secretary. Plans for an adjustment of the affairs of the old club, which is free of debt and has a small balance to its credit, will be discussed in the next meeting.