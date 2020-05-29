Diane Boit: Thirteen juniors selected for Boys State, 1960

Two Mandan men appeared before Justice H. E. Fowler in court this week and pleaded guilty to a charge of drag racing on Highway 10, west of Mandan. Both were fined $50, $4 court costs and sentenced to ten days in the Morton County jail. Arresting officer State Patrolman Maurice Foley stated the two were racing side-by-side at speeds approaching 90 miles per hour for about a two-mile stretch.

May - 1935

Joe Schmidt Sr., of Mandan is believed to be the oldest North Dakota resident applying for a driver's license. He gave his age as 84 and stated that he had been driving for nearly 30 years. He's never had an accident. "People go too fast now," he said. "They eat too fast, live too fast and drive too fast... and they die too fast, too."

Fifty percent of Morton County's rural schools were closed by May 15. According to Charles Bugbee, deputy county superintendent of schools, many of the schools were opened for eight-month terms only, due to lack of funds.

J. T. McGillic has been elected Exalted Ruler of Mandan's B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 1256. He succeeds B. M. Porter.