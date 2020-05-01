Diane Boit: Syndicate principal Mary Stark dies, 1960

Mandan's Assistant Police Chief Mike Quinn has been chosen by North Dakota's State Attorney General Nicholas Spaeth as director of the N.D. Drug Enforcement Unit. Quinn is a 13-year veteran of the Mandan Police Dept. He and Lt. Dennis Bullinger operated the Police Department prior to the selection of Police Chief Mark Moline.

50 Years Ago - 1960

Mary Stark, 70, principal of Syndicate School, died from a heart attack as she was driving her car over the viaduct to school, accompanied by her lifelong friend and teacher, Mrs. Mary (Cantwell) Schafer, on Monday morning, April 25. Miss Stark was one of seven children born to Dr. and Mrs. George Stark, a pioneer Mandan physician. She was to retire at the end of this year's school term after having taught in the country and Mandan schools for 51 years. She is survived by two brothers living in Mandan, James C. Stark and Walter, who made his home with his sister. A sister, Mrs. William H. Martin, the former Elsie Start, lives in New Jersey. Mandan schools were closed in her honor during the afternoon of her funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church.

The honor graduates of Mandan High School's class of 1960 have been announced by Principal August Spiss. Valedictorian is Delanis Ferderer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Ferderer. Salutatorian is Sally Heath, daughter of Mrs. W.G. Clement, also of Mandan.