Diane Boit: Syndicate principal Mary Stark dies, 1960

10 Years Ago - 2000
The entire staff of the Mandan News has received special recognition at the North Dakota Newspaper Association's annual convention held in Minot. A total of 17 awards in the writing, layout and photography categories were collected by the newspaper's employees -- reporters Michael Albrecht and Matthew Bunk, copy and design editor Martina Rennich, and photographer Rick Scharf.
An hour and a half grand march attracted 223 couples and more than 1,100 viewers to the Junior-Senior Prom held at Mandan High School on April 29. The prom's theme was "Once Upon a Time" and the decoration colors were light blue, silver and white. Coordinating the event were the junior class advisors, Perry Just and Kim Nagel.
25 Years Ago - 1985
The American Legion Gilbert S. Furness Post No. 40 of Mandan has installed new officers for the coming year. Elected Commander is Jim Coats; he succeeds Duane Schepp. Other officers are: Vic Anheluk, first vice commander; Donald Lang, second vice commander; Roy Tomanek, adjutant; Bill Krueger, finance officer; and Christ Freidt, sergeant-at-arms. The chaplain is Peter Herda.
The second annual Kite Festival, sponsored by the Mandan Community Center and the Mandan Public Library, was held on a sunny Sunday afternoon north of the Community Center. A fair-sized crowd gathered to watch the launch of more than 50 colorful kites. A hawk, apparently concerned about the competition, also made a appearance.
Mandan's Assistant Police Chief Mike Quinn has been chosen by North Dakota's State Attorney General Nicholas Spaeth as director of the N.D. Drug Enforcement Unit. Quinn is a 13-year veteran of the Mandan Police Dept. He and Lt. Dennis Bullinger operated the Police Department prior to the selection of Police Chief Mark Moline.
50 Years Ago - 1960
Mary Stark, 70, principal of Syndicate School, died from a heart attack as she was driving her car over the viaduct to school, accompanied by her lifelong friend and teacher, Mrs. Mary (Cantwell) Schafer, on Monday morning, April 25. Miss Stark was one of seven children born to Dr. and Mrs. George Stark, a pioneer Mandan physician. She was to retire at the end of this year's school term after having taught in the country and Mandan schools for 51 years. She is survived by two brothers living in Mandan, James C. Stark and Walter, who made his home with his sister. A sister, Mrs. William H. Martin, the former Elsie Start, lives in New Jersey. Mandan schools were closed in her honor during the afternoon of her funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church.
The honor graduates of Mandan High School's class of 1960 have been announced by Principal August Spiss. Valedictorian is Delanis Ferderer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Ferderer. Salutatorian is Sally Heath, daughter of Mrs. W.G. Clement, also of Mandan.
An early Sunday morning fire swept through a recently completed new addition of the Mandan Eagles building, destroying that section and the upper floor of the older section at 500 West Main Street. According to Eagles club president Larry Kuhn, the club has accepted an invitation from the Mandan Elks Lodge to occupy temporary quarters on the second floor of their building. The older two-story part of the Eagles building was built in 1881 by Henry Endicott of Boston, Mass. He was a land agent for the Northern Pacific Railroad and was part of the "Syndicate" group who platted south side Mandan.
Joseph P. Schaaf has been elected commander of the American Legion Gilbert S. Furness Post No. 40 of Mandan at the annual election held in the Legion clubrooms. Schaaf succeeds the outgoing commander, Maurice LaGrave. Others elected were: William G. Froelich, first vice commander; Basil "Bud" Baker, second vice commander; Bill Krueger, adjutant; William Bauknecht, historian; Leo Schwehr, finance officer; and Henry Schwab, sergeant-at-arms. The chaplain is H.B. Uden.
In observance of National Library Week, a demo Bookmobile will be on display on the Main Street of Mandan, so that people may see the advantages of a library on wheels for use throughout Morton County. A number of women will be gathering signatures on petitions for the establishment of a Bookmobile service. Nine counties in the state are now successfully operating Bookmobiles on one mill levies.
Cub Scout Pack 150 of Christ the King Catholic Church held their Pine Wood Derby Race this week during their regular monthly meeting. First place was won by James Barnard; second place went to Christopher Blumenthal and third to Robert Jangula. The race was made possible by the work done by Chris M. Ressler who donated his time and energy to building the model race track used by the boys. Model kits were awarded to the winners of the race.
75 Years Ago - 1935
An announcement of the betrothal and approaching marriage of Miss Lewista Hanley, daughter of Major J. M. Hanley, to Robert Paris, son of Mrs. Frank Paris, Bismarck, was made last week at a dinner party given at the Hanley home by the bride's-elect sisters, Mrs. R.E. McCormick and Miss Irma Jane Hanley. The nuptial service will be solemnized in the First Presbyterian Church of Mandan during the afternoon of May 19.
Mandan's JCPenney Company store is marking its 15th anniversary with a special sales event for area patrons. The Mandan store was founded on May 1, 1920, with D.C. Mohr as manager.
Six freight cars carrying merchandise and a gasoline tank car tumbled into the ditch near Rockhaven, five miles north of Mandan, as a soft roadbed derailed the north branch freight train. Cars and merchandise were scattered over the roadway, but the train's crew members escaped injury. A.W. McLean was the engineer; H.W. Childs, the conductor; Flynn, Rober and Case were also members of the crew. Area farmers and residents flocked to the scene with washtubs, tanks, cars and pails of every description to catch the gasoline and conserve it for their own use.
100 Years Ago - 1910
"J. Adam Bede, the incomparable humorist-lecturer, delighted a very large audience at the Opera House on Tuesday evening, his subject being "America, its past, present, and future possibilities." Mr. Bede is a former Minnesota congressman and came here under the auspices of the Fortnightly Club. The ladies are to be congratulated on giving the people of Mandan an opportunity of hearing so distinguished and entertaining an orator.
"It would be an injustice to the orator to attempt to reproduce in part his most excellent address in this column, for cold type is devoid of eloquence, and the humor of Bede is not reducible to print. Suffice it to say, the Bede is an optimist with a capital "O."
