Diane Boit: State temperance president speaks at Mandan churches, 1895

25 Years Ago – 1995
Mandan’s American Legion Gilbert S. Furness Post #40 celebrated its 75th anniversary with a banquet, followed by ceremonies honoring Leonard Moore as their Legionnaire of the Year and then honoring members with 50 years of continuous service.
Receiving 50-year certificates were: Pete Froehlich, George Toman, Ted Ressler, Fred Conrath, Carl Ohm, Florian Kuntz, H.E. Helferich, Joseph Leingang, Sig Syvrud, Phil Helbling, Florian Goldmann, Roy Tomanek, Cletus Schmidt, John Berger, Art Digby and Richard Miller. Mrs. Zita Chase also a received a 50-year certificate honoring her late husband, Bob Chase.
Justin Friesz, son of Jim and Judy Friesz of Flasher, has won a $500 savings bond with his winning entry in the Kids ’n Cows Essay Contest, sponsored by the District 5 Cattlewomen of North Dakota. In his essay, the Flasher sixth-grader called North Dakota cattle producers the backbone of the state, providing “the good life by supplying delicious and nutritious beef for everyone.”
Temps recorded Monday, April 3: a high of 58 degrees; 34 degrees above zero for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Frank Wetzstein of Mandan has been honored for 50 years of service at the annual awards banquet of the Knights of Columbus Councils 2760 and 6185. More than 200 people attended the gathering where 54 were also recognized for their 25 years of service. Recognized as Knight of the Year was John Bullinger, while the Adam Gustin family, St. Anthony, and the William Miller family, Huff, were named Family of the Year from their towns.
Election of officers was held at the March meeting of the Mohawk 4-H Club in Mandan. The new officers are: John Risch, president; Teddy Schultz, vice president; Raymond Pulkrabek, secretary, and Dennis Perkins, treasurer. The April meeting will be held at the home of Michael Allen, 608 9th Ave. SW.
Mr. and Mrs. Philip Mosbrucker, the new managers of Tony’s Café located at 104 ½ 1st Ave. NW, has announced a new dining treat special for the coming week: Short Ribs, a complete meal plus beverage, $ 1.35. According to an ad in the Pioneer, the cafe is open from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.
The Pink Panther One-Hour Cleaners, 122 E. Main St., has also announced an Easter Special for the coming week: Coats, 88 cents each. They will also launder four shirts for only 99 cents.
Mandan veterans’ groups have selected Erwin Reich and George Boehm for first and second place awards as “Outstanding Handicapped Citizens” of the city. The sponsoring groups are the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Catholic War Veterans.
Reich, a quadriplegic and a veteran of World War II, disabled in 1959 following a diving accident at Tschida Dam, received the first-place honors. He is self-employed, operating Erv’s Copy Service from his home. Second place winner George Boehm has been a resident of Mandan since 1959. He was partially paralyzed following an illness at three months. Boehm has been employed as a bus driver for the Mandan-Bismarck bus line and is a part-time service station attendant at Connie’s Enco.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Milton R. Young has been sworn in as senator from North Dakota, succeeding former governor, John Moses, Democrat, who served only two months before his recent death. Young, a Republican, was accompanied down the Senate’s aisle by Senator William Langer, R-N.D., at the U.S. Capitol. Before leaving for Washington, D.C., Young tendered his resignation as state senator from LaMoure county after serving in that capacity since 1935.
The Ellendale Cardinals have claimed their first State Class B basketball title after defeating Elbowoods, 44-30. Fingal also claimed its first crown with a victory over Sharon, 22-19, in the 24th annual State Class C contest.
The Mandan-Bismarck highway was opened to traffic this past week after highway department employees removed the remaining huge cakes of ice and flood debris, resulting from more than two-feet of river water which had passed over the highway during the past two weeks. Homes and night spots along the road took a heavy loss from the flood waters with many of the surrounding fields still buried in ice. During the closure, east and west buses were forced to tie up in Mandan and Bismarck as passengers were transferred across the river by train.
News from the Armed Forces:
“The following Morton County men left this past week for the pre-induction examination at Fort Snelling: Willard Bahr, Almont; William Beierlein, Wilbert Stauss, Paul Peltz, all of Blue Grass; Melvin C. Chadwick, Breien; Ludwig O. Meyer, Flasher; George Dewey, Peter Bauer, Victor Nelson, James Fortman, Lawrence Renner, Daniel A. Schauss, William Ferderer, Valentine P. Schlosser, Arthur J. Johnson, all of Mandan; Clemence Zinnel, Henry Hoffman, John Wetsch, John Hoffman, Anton Renner, all of St. Anthony; and Lawrence Kroeger, Youngtown.
“Second Lt. Walter R. Reetz of Hebron has been awarded the Soldier’s Medal for valorous action, according to an announcement by the War Department. A citation stated that during his plane’s bombing mission, Lt. Reetz loosened a 500-lb. bomb which had failed to release with the others. Upon seeing the lone bomb, and in spite of imminent danger of explosion, Lt. Reetz removed his parachute and lowered himself through the hatch into the open bomb-bay, with a bird’s eye view of the ground thousands of feet below. Then, while holding himself in this precarious position, he managed to loosen the hung bomb and jettisoned it harmlessly from the aircraft."
100 Years Ago – 1920
“In one of the hardest fought elections the city has ever experienced, incumbent H.L. Henke overcame two challengers to be re-elected president of the city commission. Challenging Henke were Dr. A.O. Henderson and Wm. Peterson. Five men also vied for the two vacant seats on the city commission, resulting in J.B. Fredericks and Wm. McDonald coming in as winners in a close vote count. Only 10 votes separated the top three candidates.
“John K. Kennelly has received, from the state board of embalmers, his license to practice and will now be associated with his brother, T.G.C. Kennelly, in their local parlors. After successfully completing the state exam, the younger Kennelly returned to Chicago, where he’s been attending the Worsham School of Embalming, for the final five weeks of study to complete advanced instructions.
“The Purity Dairy Co. is the name of another new enterprise for Mandan, the incorporators being H.C. Schulte, H.J. Schafer and Wm. Schafer. The new concern which will occupy the Ronco building on Fifth Ave. N.W., will manufacture ice cream and also deal in pasteurized milk, cottage cheese and buttermilk. The firm will be taking over the ice cream business of the Mandan Creamery & Produce Co.
“H.H. Williams, who recently returned from a business trip to the Twin Cities, has purchased machinery for a bottling factory and plans to begin in a few weeks the manufacture of pop and soft drinks as soon as successful negotiations are completed to secure a location.”
125 Years Ago– 1895
“On Wednesday, April 3, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 60 degrees above zero.
“April brings the violets sweet; scatters daisies at our feet.
“Happy is the farmer who has potatoes to sell these days as he can almost dictate his own terms, and he is a man sought after.
“Defective ventilation of the St. Joseph’s church was the cause of two ladies fainting away at last Sunday’s morning service. The defect is being repaired today.
“We stopped the press this afternoon to announce the arrival of a baby girl at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J.O. Sullivan of Mandan.
“The new mail route to Janesburg and Cannonball river points, southwest of Mandan, was put into operation this past week. Residents in that area will be extremely pleased to finally receive mail on a twice weekly basis.
“Major M. Cramsie, Major McLaughlin’s successor at Standing Rock, came into the Mandan Depot from the east this week and proceeded at once to his post of duty at Fort Yates.
“Miss Elizabeth Preston, president of the state Women’s Christian Temperance Union, paid Mandan a visit on Sunday where she addressed a large congregation at the Methodist church. In the evening, she also delivered a stirring address on the evils of alcohol at the Presbyterian church which was crowded with attentive listeners. At the close, Miss Preston organized a local W.C.T.U. chapter, with a charter membership of 23.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com
