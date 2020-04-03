Diane Boit: State temperance president speaks at Mandan churches, 1895

“Second Lt. Walter R. Reetz of Hebron has been awarded the Soldier’s Medal for valorous action, according to an announcement by the War Department. A citation stated that during his plane’s bombing mission, Lt. Reetz loosened a 500-lb. bomb which had failed to release with the others. Upon seeing the lone bomb, and in spite of imminent danger of explosion, Lt. Reetz removed his parachute and lowered himself through the hatch into the open bomb-bay, with a bird’s eye view of the ground thousands of feet below. Then, while holding himself in this precarious position, he managed to loosen the hung bomb and jettisoned it harmlessly from the aircraft."

100 Years Ago – 1920

“In one of the hardest fought elections the city has ever experienced, incumbent H.L. Henke overcame two challengers to be re-elected president of the city commission. Challenging Henke were Dr. A.O. Henderson and Wm. Peterson. Five men also vied for the two vacant seats on the city commission, resulting in J.B. Fredericks and Wm. McDonald coming in as winners in a close vote count. Only 10 votes separated the top three candidates.