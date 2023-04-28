25 Years Ago – 1998

After seven years with the city, Auditor Kevin Christ is resigning, effective June 1, to become a personal financial adviser for American Express in Bismarck. Under Christ’s leadership, the city has received three awards for excellence in financing. Deputy Auditor Phyliss Graner will assume Christ’s responsibilities until a new auditor is hired.

A group of Mandan basketball players, coached by Brian Johnson and Bill Eckroth, stampeded through the Cowtown Classic Basketball Tourney held at Miles City, Montana, during March and took home the first-place honors from a field of 10 eighth-grade girls basketball teams. The Miller Insulation Bombers slid past the Penguins, 43-17; defeated the Sheridan Spartans, 24-22; and beat the host team, the Miles City Cowgirls, 36-33, in the championship game. The team members are Sarah Kuhn, Caily Eckroth, Becky Johnson, Candace Kostelecky, Anna Neubauer, Mandy Johnson, Steffany Wiese and Brandy Pardy.

Temps recorded Tuesday, April 28: a high of 70 degrees; 34 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Mandan businessman Robert Clifford, operator of the Gourmet House, was named to the ND Food and Lodging Association’s Hall of Fame during a banquet at Bismarck’s Holiday Inn. The Gourmet House has been listed 10 consecutive years in Holiday Magazine’s Guide to Fine Dining and is the only North Dakota restaurant to have received such recognition. Formerly employed by the F-M Hotel in Moorhead, Minnesota, Clifford bought into the Fleck House in 1959 and later changed its name to the Gourmet House.

More than 1,200 people viewed the estimated 400 works displayed by 158 area artists at Mandan’s 15th Annual Art Show held in the Elks building last weekend. It was the largest show to date, according to Mrs. Patrick Phillips and Mrs. Clifford Feil, show co-chairmen. A record 45 framed pictures had also been sold.

The Starlite outdoor theatre on the Strip has opened for another season. Two movies are being shown, beginning at dusk, 7:30 p.m., “A New Leaf” starring Walter Matthau, followed by “Adios, Sabata” starring Yul Brynner. Admission is still $1.25; kids under age 12 are free.

Mrs. Reka Jessen has been installed president of the Mandan Golden Age Club, succeeding Mrs. John Salveson who had served as president of the 400-member club for the past two years. Other officers are Archie Brunelle, vice president; Mrs. Ethel Hunke, secretary, and R.H. Stehno, treasurer.

Eighth grader Joe Hintz, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Hintz of Flasher, has won the Morton County Spelling Bee and received a cash prize of $25 from the First National Bank of Mandan. There were 42 entrants in the contest, according to Morton County Superintendent of Schools, William Heisler.

Members of the Mandan Revelers dinner-dance club concluded their season with a Patio Brunos nightclub theme at the Mandan Country Club where the porch was transformed into a patio lounge with umbrella tables and a flower garden. As entertainment, the 39 couples shared pictures of themselves as youngsters or young adults. New officers were also elected for the coming year: Mrs. Phil Thomas, Jr., president; Mrs. Don Russell, vice president; and Mrs. L.H. Stock, secretary-treasurer. Following the banquet, the Little Dutch Band provided the evening’s dance music.

Temps recorded Saturday, April 28: a high of 62 degrees; 36 for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

Miss Rosemary Needham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.P. Needham, and Leonard Ciavarella, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Ciavarella, all of Mandan, spoke their marriage vows on Saturday, April 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Clarence Gavett performing the double ring ceremony. The bride’s maid of honor was Miss Katherine Ciavarella, sister of the groom, dressed in a yellow floor-length taffeta gown. Her bridesmaids, wearing gowns in shades of dusty rose aqua, were Margaret Burman, Angeline Davis, Corrine Needham and Dorothy Ciavarella. Attending the bridegroom was Adam Barnhard as best man, along with Ralph Weber, Henry Bender, Leonard Fracassi and Leland Upnam. Ringbearer was Kenneth Ciavarella; the flower girl was May Femrite. Following a wedding trip to Indiana, the newlyweds will be at home at 707 First St. N.W.

“Mrs. Herman Uden has been elected president of the American Legion Auxiliary, succeeding Mrs. Victor Mattson. Other officers are Mrs. Joe Schaaf, Mrs. George Toman, Mrs. Edwin Hunke and Mrs. Walter Ulmer.

“Following a 6:30 p.m. dinner, newly elected officers of Mandan lodge No. 1256, B.P.O. Elks, were formally installed with J. K. Kennelly, past district deputy, acting as installing officer. Installed as Exalted Ruler was L.J. Hughes, succeeding M.N. Gronvold. Other officers are A.S. Brazda, John Porter, Al Halweg, Erwin Hjelmseth and I.T. Larson. A class of 21 candidates were also initiated into the lodge.”

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. John Hunke, to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Zueger, to Mr. and Mrs. Bob Tavis and to Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Larson, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Held, New Salem. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Ohm Jr., to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Suchy, to Mr. and Mrs. Kasper Zander and to Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Schmidt, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Wednesday, April 28: a high of 71 degrees; 34 for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“A five-inch snowfall, heavy with moisture, arrived in the early part of the week, delaying crop seeding from a week to 10 days. Less than 10 percent of the spring seeding had been done in Morton County, according to George H. Isle, Morton County agent. Farmers are now contemplating planting corn instead of wheat, it being possible to plant corn until late in May and still have a good crop in the fall.

“The new directors were elected for the Mandan Commercial Club, following a dinner at the Lewis & Clark Hotel’s dining room. Elected were J.H. Newton, president; E.A. Ripley, vice president; E.A. Ketter, secretary; and A.H. Peterson, treasurer.

“Adoph Nelson, farmer near Mandan, narrowly escaped death Saturday when his arm became caught between the belt and a pulley while doing maintenance work on a threshing machine. After arriving at the Deaconess Hospital, it was discovered that he had suffered a severe fracture of the upper left arm.

“Funeral services were held at St. Anthony for Miss Margaret Fleck, aged 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Fleck of Strain, who died this past week at the local hospital.

She had been ill for a long time, and several weeks ago, came to Mandan for treatment. Tuberculosis was the cause of her death.

“J.E. Agnew has sold his interest in the Spink & Agnew clothing store at 320 West Main to the widow of his partner, the late Charles L. Spink. The store will be managed by Clarence Beulke, a nephew of Mrs. Spink.

“Just a month from the time that his former store was destroyed by fire, J.B. Fredericks opened his new business on April 25 at 110 Collins Ave. The building, owned by St. Joseph Verein, has been completely refinished inside with bright paint, new cases and shelves. Sixty-eight people were waiting for the 9 a.m. opening on Wednesday morning, while at least 500 customers visited the store throughout the afternoon, including many farmers who were unable to do field work after this week’s unexpected snowfall. Mr. Fredericks’ original hardware store opened in Mandan in 1909 at 105 East Main Street.”

Temps recorded Saturday, April 28: a high of 78 degrees; 43 for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, April 28, the mercury climbed to a high of 57 degrees; 39 degrees for the low.

“The United States declared war with Spain on April 25. The government has chartered eight large steamers to transport troops from Key West, Florida, to Cuba.

“Pioneer editor R.M. Tuttle, along with his wife and daughter, have left Mandan on their European trip, covering a period of six months. Assistant editor, W. C. Gilbreath will be in charge of the newspaper during that time. Besides visiting all the leading cities and points of interest, Mr. Tuttle is looking forward to spending time in northern England with his aged mother, whom he has not seen in 16 years. During his absence, a weekly journal will be published in the Pioneer, giving his observations of the European people and their culture.”