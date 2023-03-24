25 Years Ago – 1998

Mary Perrizo and Randall Jochim are the Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club’s athletes of the month for February. Perrizo, a junior, was nominated by coach Jennifer Conlon for her role on the volleyball team’s fifth place finish state finish. Senior Rachelle Giese was also nominated for her gymnastics performances. Mandan High School senior Randall Jochim won the male athlete of the month award. Jochim, a member of Mandan High’s basketball team, was nominated by coach Greg Limke. Other nominees Mitch Schwede, junior wrestler, and Danny Little, sophomore swimmer, who broke two school records during the state swim meet.

The Fargo Shanley Deacons successfully defended their State A Basketball title with a 77-66 win over Devils Lake Satans at the Bismarck Civic Center. In doing so, Shanley became the first team to win back-to-back state titles in both girls and boys basketball.

The Standing Rock Warriors defeated the No. 1 ranked, and previously unbeaten, Leeds Lions, 59-50, to claim the State B Basketball title. Their final season records: Standing Rock, 26-3; Leeds, 27-1.

Temps recorded Tuesday, March 24: a high of 35 degrees; 29 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

North Dakota’s 43rd Legislative Assembly concluded early Friday, March 16, about a week short of the 60-day limit prescribed by law. House Majority Leader Bryce Streibel adjourned the body at 7:27 p.m., followed by the Senate Majority Leader C. Warner Litten who adjourned at 7:29 p.m.

More than 300 bills have been delivered to Gov. Art Link for his signature. The governor has 15 days to sign or veto a bill, before becoming law without his signature. Acting against the advice of most of his political advisers, Gov. Link vetoed a bill, lowering the drinking age in North Dakota from 21 to 19. An attempt in the House to override the veto failed on a 56-44 vote, 12 short of the two-thirds needed for passage.

Members of the Mandan business community, along with owner Harley Miller, were present this week at the groundbreaking for the Red Fox Café at 1120 E. Main St. The $167,000 facility, with a seating capacity for 144 persons, is expected to open June 15 under the management of Ken Kroll.

North Dakota native, 33-year-old Everett “Ev” Kjelbertson has been chosen as the new head coach at North Dakota State University, replacing Ron Erhardt who has resigned for a backfield coaching position with the New England Patriots. A Mandan native and Jamestown College graduate, Erhardt coached at Williston, New England St. Mary’s and Minot Ryan high schools before joining the NDSU staff in 1967. The Bison under Erhardt won four North Central Conference championships and shared two others en route to a 61-7-1 record.

Temps recorded Saturday, March 24: a high of 47 above zero; 34 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

Warm sunshine, producing 40 above temperatures and melting snow, heralded the first day of spring in Mandan. However, the frozen Heart River is quickly breaking up, pushing huge cakes of ice against bridges and dikes, resulting in river water swirling around obstacles as it continues onward, covering the intercity highway between Mandan and Bismarck. The outlook is grim, as the Missouri River is solid, with no sign of a break-up.

As flood waters flowed over the golf course and into the Syndicate section of Mandan, hundreds of families quickly packed their household goods into pickups and took refuge at the Memorial Building where the Morton County Red Cross provided food, clothing and sleeping equipment. Elsewhere downtown, store owners and their employees were lifting and pushing boxes of merchandise from the basements to the upper floors, as trucks, loaded with dirt and sandbags, rushed down Main Street to the front lines of the threatened dikes. Meanwhile, the U.S. Army of Engineers, who have been working on the new Garrison Dam, are in Mandan with their supplies of dynamite and are conferring with city officials as to the best locations to blast ice jams.

More than 40 Jaycees, their bosses and members of the Bismarck Junior Chamber of Commerce attended a “Bosses Night” banquet, sponsored by the Mandan Junior Chamber of Commerce, and held at the Lewis & Clark Hotel’s dining room, with Mandan bosses as the honored guests. Following the presentation of the State Charter to the Mandan Jaycees chapter, L.C. Hulett presented a plaque to Paul Gussner as Mandan’s outstanding young man for 1947. The 34-year-old Gussner is a public relations man for the Mandan Creamery and Produce Co. and the advertising manager for Cloverdale and has been active in numerous Jaycee projects.

The Williston Coyotes have claimed their first Class A State Basketball Champions title after defeating the Bismarck Demons, 43-40. It’s been eight years since a team from the “west” has taken the championship. The last time was in 1940 when the Mandan Braves defeated the Bismarck Demons, 30-24.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kautzman, Judson, and to Mr. and Mrs. George Sturn, New Salem. Twins, a boy and a girl, were also born to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Steckler, Mandan.

Temps recorded Wednesday, March 24: a high of 35 degrees; 27 degrees for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“The Heart River has been dropping slowly this past week, after ice, gorged near the south line railroad bridge, was blasted by railroad employees, relieving some of the pressure. However, the channel of the stream through the south edge of the city is still choked with ice. Estimate on losses to residents of the Syndicate and Dogtown districts have not been made as many of the cellars in either district have been flooded or have collapsed. Citizens are attempting to pump them out and haul away debris. However, the threat of more flooding is still a possibility as the Missouri River is still frozen solid with no hint of breaking soon.

“The Mandan High School basketball team, champs for the fifth time of the Third District, traveled to Fargo for the State basketball tournament. Hometown fans were given a chance to listen, via radio, to a play-by-play description of the games, courtesy of John and Bernie Kennelly, radio agents. Radios were set up in the lobby of the Lewis & Clark Hotel, thanks to manager J.A. Harding, enabling more than a hundred students to hear the live broadcast from Fargo.

“The Braves defeated Dickinson in the first game, 24-17, but lost to Fargo in the second contest, 25-16. The Fargo game was a battle of defense. There wasn’t a point made until six minutes into the game when Fargo made their first field goal. It took another six minutes before Eugene Burdick made Mandan’s first points.”

Temps recorded Saturday, March 24: a high of 13 degrees; 6 degrees for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, March 24, the mercury climbed to a high of 47 degrees, with 26 degrees as the day’s low.

“Sheriff McDonald’s ankle has sufficiently healed to allow him to be out on crutches.

“Mr. Bingenheimer came up from the reservation last week and remained over Sunday. He is now in full charge of the Indian agency.

“Mr. Ed Morck was the recipient of quite a surprise last Friday evening. This unanticipated influx of callers at his residence was due to a recurrence of his annual birthday. A merry time was had by all.

“The prosecution against certain Morton County parties, charged with cutting timber on government land south of Mandan, at old Fort Lincoln, appears to have been dropped.

“Mr. T.O. Feland of Sims, who was at Bismarck Thursday afternoon, received a telegram from his wife that she and her daughters had arrived in Mandan and that he should meet them at the Sims depot. Mr. Feland, on account of no train service, had to wait for a permit to walk across the bridge to Mandan, so he didn’t arrive there until evening. While waiting for their father, his two little girls, aged 2 and 4 years, were playing with dry beans and attempted to see how many of them each could put in the other’s nose. The older child succeeded in filling up one of her nostrils and, while making an effort to crowd in another bean, it pushed the others so far up that her mother was unable to retrieve it. So, the girls was brought back to Mandan where father was still waiting for a train to Sims. The entire family finally reunited in Mandan where Dr. Armabile succeeded in extracting the offending bean. Needless to say, it was a very long day for the parents.”