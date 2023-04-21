25 Years Ago – 1998

After months of discussions, First Street reconstruction will begin in May. City commissioners have unanimously endorsed the $5 million project, awarding the bid to Northern Improvement Company who will replace the concrete and the water and sewer lines. According to City Engineer Tom Little, as many as 50 trees are being cleared along First Street to accommodate the project; the trees will be replaced as close to their original locations as possible. Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30.

Brothers Tony and Richard Goetzfried, formerly of New Salem, have opened “We-Ship,” a combination office supply and shipping business, at 109 Collins Ave., home of the former Balloon Palace. With part-time employees, the shop will be open weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services were held at the First Lutheran Church for John E. Baron, 68, who was born, raised and educated in the Fallon area, south of Mandan. In 1953 he married Violet Tietz in Bismarck. The couple owned and operated Joe’s Bar in Mandan for 18 years and also originated the annual Polkafest weekend dance event held each October, beginning in 1977, at the Mandan Community Center. Due to poor health, Mr. Baron retired in 1984. Survivors include his wife; three daughters; two sisters; and three brothers and their families.

Temps recorded Tuesday, April 21: a high of 68 degrees; 36 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Graders have begun leveling the ground, north of Mandan High School, for the proposed armory-auditorium-swimming pool complex. Mandan Mayor Donald Carlsen announced this week that the Denver regional office of the U.S. Bureau of Outdoor Recreation has given preliminary approval for federal funding. Total cost of the structure is estimated at $1.325 million. Mandan voters gave an 84% majority approval to a $495,000 city bond in last December’s special election toward the construction of the complex.

Four members of the sales staff at Remund Ford-Mercury in Mandan will be honored for their outstanding performance during 1972 at a Ford 300-500 Club banquet in April. The club was founded in 1950 to recognize outstanding Ford salesmen throughout the country. The average club member sold nearly $750,000 worth of automotive merchandise during 1972 to qualify for the national honor. Being honored from Mandan are Percy Livdahl, William Hoger, Lloyd Boehm and George Gross.

A new business has opened on Mandan’s Main Street with the store of Steven Hirsch, Florist, at 108 East Main St. “The site has been fully remodeled and is all set for Easter and spring service,” Hirsch said.

The little country church at “old” Sims was the site of Golden Anniversary celebration on April 18 for Mr. and Mrs. Art Olin, New Salem, with more than 170 of the couple’s friends, neighbors and relatives attending the gathering. Mr. and Mrs. Olin were both born and raised in the Sims community and were married April 3, 1923. The couple farmed in the Sims area until retiring in 1968 and moving to New Salem. Their five children were also present for the celebration. They are Mrs. Harold (Gaynelle) Nesheim, New Town; Jack Olin, Dickinson; Mrs. Eldon (LoAnn) Leach, New Salem; and Keith and Ray Olin of Almont.

Temps recorded Saturday, April 21: a high of 46 degrees; 32 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

Rev. Gilbert and Mrs. Stewart were surprised this past week with a gift of a shiny new car, a 1948 Chevrolet sedan, a gift from their many friends, both within and outside the Mandan Presbyterian congregation which he has served since 1925. Rev. Stewart, who will be 74 this summer, has been driving a tired 1939 Chevy with nearly 100,000 miles on the odometer from his travels throughout North Dakota during all kinds of weather. More than enough cash was collected within just 24 hours to, not only buy a new car, but to pay for this year’s insurance and provide several books of gasoline coupons.

Henry Smith has been chosen commander of the Gilbert S. Furness Post 40 of the American Legion at Mandan. Serving with Smith during the coming year are Edward Toman, Clarence Turner, James Very, Harry Hunke and H.B. Uden.

Funeral services were held this week at Bismarck for Ken Simons, 50, editor of The Bismarck Tribune, who died of a heart attack at his home. The Ohio native came to North Dakota in 1925 as a correspondent for The Associated Press; he became the editor of the Tribune in 1930. Simons was also a veteran of World War I and a past commander of the Loyd Spetz Post of the American Legion. Survivors include his wife and four children. Burial was at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bismarck.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Louis Schaaf, to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Barting, and to Mr. and Mrs. John Charvat, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. John Zarndt and to Mrs. and Mrs. Sam Hayes, New Salem. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Hoffman and to Mr. and Mrs. Tony Wetsch, St. Anthony.

Temps recorded Wednesday, April 21: a high of 77 degrees; 41 degrees for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

Funeral services were held at St. Joseph’s church for Louis Kanell, 28, Morton County’s first draft man called after the entrance of the United States into the war with Germany. Kanell came to Mandan in 1915 and began work in his trade at the Mandan Candy Factory, owned by H.H. Williams. When the first draft numbers were drawn in the spring of 1918, Louis Kanell, a Greek alien, was found to hold No. 258 and was advised to file an exemption as an alien, but he refused and expressed his willingness to enter the service. After training at Camp Dodge, Iowa, Kanell was assigned to the 129th infantry of the 35th Division and arrived in France in May 1918. He saw action in the battle at the Argonne Forest where he and thousands of others were gassed but continued fighting along the St. Mihiel front until the armistice was signed in November.

Kanell's life since the Argonne fighting largely passed in numerous hospitals, including those in Mandan and Bismarck. Kanell came to Mandan on Tuesday to visit a few friends when he suddenly became ill and died within a few hours at the Mandan hospital as a result of pneumonia and kidney failure. Following services at St. Joseph church, his casket was escorted by members of the local American Legion to the Mandan depot where his brother accompanied the remains to Minneapolis for burial.

Temps recorded Saturday, April 21: a high of 58 degrees; 32 degrees for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, April 21, the mercury climbed to a high of 68 degrees; 40 degrees for the low.

“President William McKinley has signed the proclamation notifying the nations of the blockade of the Havana harbor. War will be officially declared with Spain on Monday.

“The impetuous and fire-eating Ted Roosevelt does not favor the peaceful occupation of furnishing powder for the gallant seamen, but rather prefers to be in the forefront of battle where the whistling bullets and bursting shells deal death and destruction. To Teddy’s way of thinking, that is the only place for a man, to come home as a corpse or as a hero, and Teddy likes the hero business.

“The steamers 'Batchelor' and 'Bloodgood' passed down today with big loads of freight. They will bring up two companies of infantry from Fort Yates enroute to Mobile, Alabama. Mules, wagons and all transportation outfits will go along with the troops on board the boats.

“Four companies of the Second Infantry from Ft. Keogh, Montana, arrived here yesterday noon and remained for over an hour at the nearby park. These troops, under the command of Col. John C. Rater, were composed of companies A, E, F, and H, a total of 266 men, plus their band and others attached to the headquarters.

“Upon their arrival, they were greeted by a large delegation of citizens, including a great many ladies, headed by the Mandan band, which played a number of patriotic airs with its accustomed musical skill. After the soldiers had eaten their dinner, the regimental band returned the compliment, greatly to the delight of the spectators. When the train drew out of the depot, the immense throng sent up hearty cheers for the blue coats.”