Diane Boit: Police dog discharged from sentry duty, 1945

25 Years Ago – 1995
Mandan High School students recently competed in the National Math Exam with the top scores coming from Corey Marthaller, 104; Nancy Fleischer, 96; and Scott Birkbeck, 96. One hundred-one MHS students competed for top honors which included 34 seniors, seven juniors, 27 sophomores and 13 freshmen.
Results from the annual Charlie Denton Relay Race show Mandan High School’s track team in a tie with Bismarck St. Mary’s for sixth place. Nine teams competed in the annual meet, with the Bismarck Demons claiming first place honors. MHS junior Bryn Landenberger earned a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles, while sophomore Mike Crouse took second in the javelin, tossing 173 feet, three inches. Head coach for the Braves is John Kihne.
After one defeat and considerable discussion spanning nearly a year, four of the five members of the Mandan City Commission approved an ordinance allowing Sunday off-sale of alcoholic beverages. Acting Mayor Tom Kelsch presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Robert Dykshoorn.
The 67th Academy Awards ceremonies were held at Los Angeles with the “best” honors going to the movie “Forrest Gump” for Best Picture, Best Actor - Tom Hanks; and Best Director - Robert Zemeckis. Named Best Actress was Jessica Lange for her role in the movie “Blue Sky.”
Temps recorded Monday, April 24: a high of 51 degrees; 30 degrees above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
The Rocky Ridge 4-H Club claimed first-place honors in a Morton County 4-H talent show recently held in the New Salem auditorium. The winning act, entitled “The 1970 Spring Olympics,” was performed by the club’s 25 members under the leadership of Mrs. Roger Bethke, Mrs. Donald Becker, Archie Giese, Ray Kaelberer and Gordon Bopp. The second-place act, entitled “Giggle Out,” was presented by the Judson 4-H Club of 10 girls and four boys. The Judson club is led by Mrs. Carl Klatt and Harry Brandenburg.
A large crowd attended the 12th annual Mandan Art Show held last weekend in the Mandan Elks ballroom. Art demonstrators included Mrs. Doug Walery, president of the Mandan Art Association; her expertise was felt tip pens in water colors. Others showing their techniques were Caroline Conrath, Mandan, with sealing wax; Charles Grantier, Mandan, with the Brayer painting method; and Mrs. K.O. Nygaard, Bismarck, demonstrating pastels.
Funeral services were recently held for Michael J. Hellman, 71, retired farmer and Morton County special deputy for 30 years. Hellman was born in Romania and came to the United States in 1907, marrying Magdalena Boehm in 1920. He farmed six miles northwest of Mandan until moving to the city in 1953. Survivors include his wife, three sons and three daughters; seven brothers and sisters.
“The old Hollywood and the new have been recognized at the 42nd Academy Awards with top honors going to X-rated “Midnight Cowboy” for Best Picture and Best Director. After waiting 40 years, John Wayne won the Best Actor honors for his role as Rooster Cogburn of “True Grit.” Best Actress honors went to England’s Maggie Smith for her portrayal of a school teacher in “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.”
75 Years Ago – 1945
Whitey, the 90-pound police dog owned by Joe Wicks of Cannonball, is one of the first of the army K-9 dogs to receive an honorable discharge and be returned to his owner. The dog had been on sentry duty for the past two years at Homestead, Florida. Wicks says the dog knew him at once and was overjoyed to be home. The only difference noted is that the dog is extremely restless during the night.
News from the Armed Forces:
“S. Sgt. Wallace E. Nelson is expected in Mandan soon after completing 28 months in the European theater. He will be visiting his wife, who makes her home at 203 6th Ave. N.E. in Mandan.
‘From a 12th AAF, C-47 base in Italy comes official word that Sgt. Anton Heck Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Heck Sr., of Mandan, has been assigned to a C-47 troop carrier group of the 12th Air Force in Italy. He has begun duties as a motor vehicle mechanic in a squadron transportation section. Sgt. Heck was inducted in 1942.
“Lt. Inar W. Heisler, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.P. Heisler of Mandan, arrived in Mandan last weekend for a 21-day leave. Lt. Heisler recently landed in New York from the European theater where he completed his missions over enemy territory. He is the wearer of the Silver Star and other decorations.
“According to Washington, D.C., officials, millions of unclaimed and undelivered Christmas packages for members of the armed forces are stacked in Pacific military bases. The packages weren’t delivered because of recent battle maneuvers, casualties and transfers. Suggested plans are to forward the packages to the American Red Cross to be distributed to GIs who were forgotten at Christmas.”
100 Years Ago – 1920
“Lard, 2000 pounds at 28 Cents a pound, while it lasts, at the P.W. McGillic Grocery Company, Main Street.
“Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Lanterman have returned to their home after wintering in California.
“Marriage license were issued this past week by County Judge B.W. Shaw to: Henry Laubner of Schmidt, and Mary Kilian of Mandan; E.H. Stein and Esther Streib, both of New Salem; Adam Meininger and Katy Weissman, both of Glen Ullin; and to J. Alvin Kaik and Mary Erdmann, both of Hebron.
“I.H. Melton, one of the best known and most popular engineers on the Northern Pacific, met instant death last night when the automobile he was driving slipped from the road and went over the bank on the Fort Lincoln road, about four miles south of Mandan. Apparently, the steering gear malfunctioned while ascending a steep hill and, though Mr. Melton tried to right it, the car turned over two or three times, landing down beside the railroad tracks, with Mr. Melton pinned under the car. Though badly bruised, Mrs. Melton managed to crawl out of the wreckage and began to walking back toward the Fort Lincoln flats, before being picked up by a car driven by Thomas Conlin, the grain buyer at Schmidt, and George E. Schmidt, who were coming to Mandan. After removing Melton’s body which was brought to the Kennelly undertaking parlors, Mrs. Melton was taken to a nearby friend’s home.
“I.H. Melton and his wife came to Mandan from Illinois in 1910, Mr. Melton being employed as a fireman for the Northern Pacific. Burial will be in Union Cemetery. The widow, two sons and one daughter survive.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, April 24, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 65 degrees above zero.
“Sheriff McDonald went to Jamestown this week with a patient for the asylum from the country.
“Mr. H.H. Smee and J.C. Leach of Cannonball are building a ferry boat, 14 by 70, about 30 tons capacity, near the ice harbor. It is to be used for ferry purposes and will be propelled by a 10-horse-power gasoline engine.
“At a special meeting of the city council, the ordinance regarding the city herd had its second reading and was ordered published in the Pioneer. Alderman McCormick then called attention to the illegal dumping of manure and other refuse upon vacant lots within the city. Unless warnings are heeded, prosecution will begin immediately.
“On last Saturday afternoon, a large number of friends of Mr. and Mrs. S. Mitchell drove out to their farm, two miles north of Mandan, and surprised them, it being Mrs. Mitchell’s 55th birthday anniversary. The afternoon was spent in a genuine old-fashioned way with social conversation and refreshments. One of the enjoyable features of the occasion was the guessing of each guest’s age. Before telling, there were various guesses which added to the general amusement of everyone.
“The plans for the party, with the assistance of Mr. Mitchell, had been arranged by friends in the city, resulting in Mrs. Mitchell being totally unaware of the surprise until her friends began to arrive by the wagon load into the yard. Numerous gifts were received by Mrs. Mitchell, among which was a beautiful antique oak rocker from her many friends in Mandan. As the shades of evening came creeping over the hills, the guests departed, each wishing Mrs. Mitchell many happy returns of the day.”
