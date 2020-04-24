Diane Boit: Police dog discharged from sentry duty, 1945

100 Years Ago – 1920

“I.H. Melton, one of the best known and most popular engineers on the Northern Pacific, met instant death last night when the automobile he was driving slipped from the road and went over the bank on the Fort Lincoln road, about four miles south of Mandan. Apparently, the steering gear malfunctioned while ascending a steep hill and, though Mr. Melton tried to right it, the car turned over two or three times, landing down beside the railroad tracks, with Mr. Melton pinned under the car. Though badly bruised, Mrs. Melton managed to crawl out of the wreckage and began to walking back toward the Fort Lincoln flats, before being picked up by a car driven by Thomas Conlin, the grain buyer at Schmidt, and George E. Schmidt, who were coming to Mandan. After removing Melton’s body which was brought to the Kennelly undertaking parlors, Mrs. Melton was taken to a nearby friend’s home.