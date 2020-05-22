Diane Boit: Paris-Hanley wedding, 1935

This column was originally printed in 2010. It's running again because historical archives remain closed at the state Capitol due to the COVID-19 virus preventing further research.
May - 2000
North Dakota's only brick manufacturer will be constructing a new $3 million grinding facility at its manufacturing plant in Hebron with financing from the state’s Economic Development and Finance Department. The grinding facility processes raw clay into sizes and blends for brick products. The plant, originally built in 1904, was designed to process raw materials into 18 million bricks annually. Currently, the company is producing 30 million bricks and expects to increase its annual production to 60 million within three years.
Heather Harvig, Jessie Massey and Jessica Zahn, all of Mandan, are among the 40 recipients of the past 40 plus years who have received the prestigious Gold Award within the southwestern council of the Girls Scouts. The Gold Award, similar to the Boy Scouts "Eagle," is the highest honor a Girls Scout can receive. After completing a final service requirement approved by the awards committee, the three girls received their eight-pointed gold star pin during a special ceremony conducted at St. Joseph School, Mandan. Only 5.4% of eligible Girl Scouts successfully earn this honor.
May - 1985
Mandan seniors Darrin Boehm and Gary Schafer are among the three top seniors from each state to have been selected to compete in the National Cross-Country Meet to be held in Denver, Colo., on June 25. Darrin finished second at the state meet. He was team captain, MVP, All-State first team and WDA champion. Gary was seventh in state and was first team All-State. During the season, he defeated 94% of his opponents and was the foundation of Mandan's three consecutive state titles, leading the Braves to the top as a freshman in 1981.
Calvin Niess, executive chef at the Seven Seas Motor Inn in Mandan, has been selected as "Employee of the Year" by the ND Hospitality Association at their annual convention in Bismarck. Neiss has worked for the Seven Seas for 16 years. According to Barry and Esther Davis, owners of Seven Seas, Neiss has trained, assisted and advised numerous young people who have gone on to employment in major establishments from Phoenix to Minneapolis.
May - 1960
Bonnie Nelson, Mandan High School senior and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alloyd Nelson of Mandan, has been named first place winner in the 25th annual State VFW Auxiliary essay contest. She will read her prize-winning essay at the State VFW Convention in Grand Forks in June. Her essay, "Civil Defense - An American Tradition," will also be entered in the National Contest where the first prize is $1,000.
William Kelsch, Morton County Sates Attorney, is the newly elected president of the local United Community Fund; he succeeds Emil Kautzmann.
The new North Dakota Governor's mansion located on the southwest corner of the capitol grounds was opened to the public for the first time when members of the ND Press Association and the ND Press Women were invited to an official tour of the new home. Mrs. John E. Davis, wife of the governor, was hostess. The $201,000 building, constructed of wood and Hebron brick, is designed as two houses, one for state functions and the other, a three-bedroom home for family living.
KMBR-TV Listing for Friday evenings
5:30 - Rin Tin Tin
6:00 - News with Tom Kleckner
6:10 - Weather & Road Report
6:15 - Douglas Edwards, National News
6:30 - Rawhide
7:30 - Leave It To Beaver
8:00 - 77 Sunset Strip
9:00 - Charlie Weaver Show
9:30 - Person to Person, Edward R. Murrow
10:00 - 10 o'clock News
10:15 - 2-Star Weather
10:20 - Sports-Jack Kline
10:30 - Shockerama
May - 1935
In the major social event of the spring, Miss Lewista Hanley, daughter of Major James Hanley and the late Mrs. Hanley, became the bride of Robert Paris, son of Mrs. Frank Paris, Bismarck, at a wedding ceremony conducted by Rev. G.W. Stewart at Mandan's First Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoon, May 19.
Preceding the entrance of the bridal party, Helen Miller sang the "Day of Golden Promise," followed by Miss Virginia Wright, organist, playing Lohengrin’s Wedding March as the bride entered the church escorted by her father. The bride wore a white tulle, over satin, floor-length gown, fashioned with a high neck trimmed with ruffles, and long fitted sleeves with ruffles at the shoulders. The skirts also had several tiers of ruffles reaching to the floor. Her madonna-style veil was held in place with orange blossoms, and she carried a bouquet of white roses.
Miss Irma Jane Hanley, her sister's only attendant, was dressed in a yellow organdy, floor-length gown; the cape-like sleeves and circular skirt were trimmed in brown braid. She also wore a matching hat and carried a bouquet of pink and white roses.
Attending the bridegroom was Robert Horton of Watford City. Ushers were James Hanley Jr., the only brother of the bride, and Charles Ellis, Jr. and Howard Griffin.
Following the ceremony, members of the bridal party and the immediate families enjoyed a dinner served in the Lewis and Clark Hotel dining room. Covers were laid for 18 guests at a table centered with a wedding cake and bouquets of pink and white roses.
Mr. and Mrs. Paris have left on a honeymoon trip to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and, upon their return, will be making their home at 321 Mandan Street, Bismarck.
The bride graduated from Mandan High School and has attended the North Dakota Agricultural College at Fargo. For the past several years, she has been employed in the office of the Attorney General in Bismarck. Paris is a graduate of Bismarck High School and the North Dakota Agricultural College. Since graduating from college, he has been employed in the Bismarck branch of the Montgomery Ward store and is currently the manager of the shoe department.
May - 1910
"The annual adjustment of postmasters' salaries gave North Dakota postmasters some very substantial raises. Sixty-five offices show increases that entitle the postmaster to raises from $100 to $400 per year. Mott is the only office in the state that reached the $400 raise. Mandan's postmaster gets a raise from $2,300 to $2,400.
"A basket social will be given by the Lady Maccabees at the Knights of Pythias Hall on May 20. Entertainment will also include various games of cards, followed by a dance. The picnic baskets will be sold for 50 cents. Admission to the Dance, 50 Cents. Everyone welcome."
