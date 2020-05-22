Diane Boit: Paris-Hanley wedding, 1935

Following the ceremony, members of the bridal party and the immediate families enjoyed a dinner served in the Lewis and Clark Hotel dining room. Covers were laid for 18 guests at a table centered with a wedding cake and bouquets of pink and white roses.

Mr. and Mrs. Paris have left on a honeymoon trip to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and, upon their return, will be making their home at 321 Mandan Street, Bismarck.

The bride graduated from Mandan High School and has attended the North Dakota Agricultural College at Fargo. For the past several years, she has been employed in the office of the Attorney General in Bismarck. Paris is a graduate of Bismarck High School and the North Dakota Agricultural College. Since graduating from college, he has been employed in the Bismarck branch of the Montgomery Ward store and is currently the manager of the shoe department.

May - 1910

"The annual adjustment of postmasters' salaries gave North Dakota postmasters some very substantial raises. Sixty-five offices show increases that entitle the postmaster to raises from $100 to $400 per year. Mott is the only office in the state that reached the $400 raise. Mandan's postmaster gets a raise from $2,300 to $2,400.

"A basket social will be given by the Lady Maccabees at the Knights of Pythias Hall on May 20. Entertainment will also include various games of cards, followed by a dance. The picnic baskets will be sold for 50 cents. Admission to the Dance, 50 Cents. Everyone welcome."

Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

