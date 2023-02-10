25 Years Ago – 1998

More than 2,500 racing enthusiasts attended the Bismarck-Mandan Stock Car Association’s Swap Meet and Trade Show at the Mandan Community Center, where attendees gathered around booths and sales tables, stocked by 52 consignors and 11 retailers, and attended seminars offering helpful pointers for building cars and on racing techniques. It was the seventh year the weekend event was held in Mandan. Racing fans were also excited to meet and get an autograph from the 1997 World of Outlaws Sprint Car “Rookie of the Year,” Donny Schatz. He also appeared at Saturday night’s BMSCA Night of Champions Banquet held at the Seven Seas Convention Center to honor drivers who had competed during the 1997 season.

The Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club has announced their choices for Athletes of the Month for January. Senior Amanda Dietrich received the award for girls’ volleyball; she was nominated by coach Jennifer Conlin. The boys award winner was junior Ross Frohlich, for boys swimming and diving; he was nominated by coach Ralph Manley. The awards were presented during the Braves basketball game against Bismarck High.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb. 10: a high of 33 degrees; 30 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Former Mandan High School standout athlete Ron Just was drafted on the 13th round of the National Football League by the Minnesota Vikings. Just, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Just of Mandan, starred in three sports at Mandan High and completed his football eligibility at Minot State College. The 6-3, 242 pounds, Just was one of five linemen chosen by the Vikings and was selected as an offensive guard.

The Bismarck Demons, coached by Jerry Halmrast, rolled to their seventh dual win of the year, against no losses, as they sprung past the Mandan Braves in a 38-9 dual final. However, the Braves, coached by Roger Erickson, did claim four wins. In the 98-pound weight class, Bruce Hartwig decisioned Arlan Fetch, 9-0. Dan Syvrud became the second Brave to win a decision, over Terry Heintzman, dropping the 132-pounder in a 7-4 decision. Jerome Kostelecky, Mandan’s most improved wrestler from last year, decisioned the heavyweight, Brad Jenner, 4-2. The Braves now stand at 6-5 on the dual year.

Whist and smear were played on 17 tables at a Valentine’s Day card party, sponsored by the Christian Mothers of St. Anthony. “High” prizes in smear went to Mrs. Ida Koch and Philip Schaff; “high” winners in whist were Mrs. Philip Schaff and Leonard Berger. “Lows” were recorded by Leona Ziniel and Dale Urlacher.

Jack “The Ol’ Reb” Fisher, noted Midwest radio personality, has joined the KBMR radio station in Bismarck as host of their morning show, according to A.L. Anderson, general manager. The popular radio announcer, formerly with KFYR radio, is known as an authority on country-western music.

The Men’s Club of the First United Methodist Church, 211 Second Ave. NW, are preparing 600 pounds of barbecued buffalo meat for next week’s 19th annual Buffalo Dinner. Darwin Vander Vorst, dinner chairman, assisted by Charles Jordan, will head the kitchen crew. Other committee heads are Clarence Fateley and Don Baker, dishwashing; Ken Blazer and Ray Parker, dining room servers; Don Zundel and Harry Frye, ticket sales; and C.R. Hammond and H.G. Vander Vorst, ushers. Tickets are: $2 for adults; under age 12, $1.

Temps recorded Saturday, Feb. 10: a high of 16 degrees; 0 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

Miss Joy Ann Miller, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Miller of New Salem, was selected from 11 contestants as the first Queen of Morton County at ceremonies conducted during a coronation ball held in Mandan’s World War Memorial building. The pageant was sponsored by the Mandan Junior Chamber of Commerce. Runner-up was Miss Ann Bucklin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Bucklin.

Merchant gifts for the queen included a beautiful formal evening gown or a traveling bag from the J.C. Penney Company, two pairs of nylons from the Ben Franklin Store, a Valentine cake from Midwest Bakery, jewelry from Hendrickson’s Jewelers, a pair of shoes from Mushik’s Shoe Store, an electric clock from L & H Electric and a box of candy and potato chips from Ohm’s Ice Cream Store and Potato Chip Factory.

Queen Joy, accompanied by her parents, will be representing Mandan during her trip to the Jack Frost Winter Carnival at Fargo. The Millers came to Morton County from Ada, Minnesota, in 1930. Mr. Miller is currently the Allis Chalmers implement dealer at New Salem.

Tuesday, Feb. 10, is the last day to enjoy a final dance before Lent begins. Come to the dance at Huff, where old-time and new music will be provided by Jack Schaff and City Slickers.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Schmidt and to Mr. and Mrs. Leo Landis, all of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Neas, New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. Irwin Bates, Glen Ullin. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. James Peake, to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Entzel, to Mr. and Mrs. Habert Enaminger, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb. 10: a high of one degree below zero; 13 below for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“The Fortnightly Club’s annual Mid-Winter Frolic was held Tuesday afternoon at the home of Mrs. W.H. Stutsman. Everything Japanese was in order, as Japan is the subject of this year’s study. Many club members came wearing silken kimonos, white makeup with red lips, slanting eyebrows and mums pinned over their ears. The black-haired “sisters” were the envy of the blonde or gray-haired members. Entertainment included Japanese children’s stories told by Mrs. Thorberg, followed by a troupe of wandering minstrels playing tunes on unusual instruments and Mrs. Tavis, dressed in a purple kimono, performing a dainty little dance with a fan. The afternoon concluded with light refreshments of sandwiches, tea and cake, followed by an inspection of a Japanese teakwood table, a complete tea set, dishes, fans, prints and lanterns, all brought by club members.

“Many members left their seats of the State Senate chambers this week and crossed the lobby to watch House members vote on the Ku Klux Klan measure, banning the usage of face masks in the state of North Dakota. The final vote wasn’t close. House members answered the Klan’s challenge by passing, in a landslide vote, Senate Bill 14, the anti-mask bill, 92 to 18 against. The measure becomes law with the governor’s signature.”

Temps recorded Saturday, Feb. 10 a high of four degrees; 12 below zero for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, the temperature was 37 degrees above zero.

“Diphtheria and mumps are the troubles that are afflicting the children at Crown Butte.

“Owing to the fact that several cases of diphtheria and scarlet fever have been reported in the city, the Board of Education has decided to close the public schools for next week and maybe longer, as needed.

“The second daughter of Mayor and Mrs. Pilcher has been taken ill with scarlet fever. Dr. Furness has quarantined the family and has taken every precaution to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Two tourists’ cars were attached to the passenger train this morning, loaded to the guards with Klondikers.

“Owners of Newfoundlands, Greyhounds and other large canines are warned to be vigilant as there have been numerous reports of large dogs being stolen in Minneapolis and Fargo. Robbers are roaming neighborhoods to steal outdoor pets which are quickly crated and placed on a train to Seattle where outrageous prices are being paid for dogs to pull sleds of supplies up to the gold fields of Alaska.

“The Klondike effect has left Mandan with dozens of abandoned city properties and many acres of farmland for sale, as former owners are gathering supplies for the trip to the Alaskan gold fields. Read the real estate ad placed by the First National Bank. Make a reasonable offer and leave with a deed.

“The daily westbound passenger trains are heavily ladened with people bound for the Pacific coast and enroute for the Klondike. These people are equipped for the cold blasts of the Alaskan climate and are confident of success. No people ever left on an excursion with lighter hearts and more joyful anticipations than those who pass through this city on their way to the gold fields. They seem to look at it as a holiday jaunt and apparently do not realize, or are unaware, of the great trials and hardships coming before them.”