Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

25 Years Ago – 1998

Four Morton County high schools held their commencement ceremonies on Sunday, May 24.

Twenty-five seniors at Flasher High School received their diplomas at ceremonies held at the school’s gymnasium. This year’s valedictorian is Melanie Shultz, daughter of John and Connie Shultz; salutatorian is Krysten Kraft, daughter of Albert and Virginia Kraft, all of Flasher.

New Salem High School honored the class of 1998 with commencement exercises held at the school’s gym where 26 seniors received their diplomas. This year’s valedictorian is Bonnie Braun, daughter of Wayne and Becci Braun; salutatorian is Julie Norton, daughter of Keith and Diane Norton, all of New Salem.

Diplomas were presented to the 14 seniors of Hebron High School’s class of 1998 at the high school gym. The two top honor students are Kristy Zuroff, daughter of Sharla and Harold Zuroff Jr., and Eric Grubb, son of Debbie and Duane Grubb, all of Hebron.

Glen Ullin High School held their commencement exercises at the school gym where 22 members of the Class of 1998 received their diplomas. Valedictorian is Laurie Gartner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Gartner; salutatorian is Jacqueline Feser, daughter of Mrs. Alberta Feser, all of Glen Ullin.

Temps recorded Tuesday, May 26: a high of 80 degrees; 46 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Mark Pazdernik, son of Bonnie and Jim Pazdernik of New Salem, has ended his wrestling career by winning the NCAA Division II national title at 158 pounds in Pueblo, Colorado. Pazdernik was one of eight All-American winners for coach Bucky Maughan and North Dakota State University. The road leading the NDSU senior to the championship began at age 4 at a child’s wrestling program. He later became a four-time high school wrestling champ in three weight divisions at New Salem, which led to a Bison scholarship.

The largest graduation class in the history of Mandan High School will receive their diplomas on Tuesday evening, May 29, in the school gymnasium. Principal L.H. Stock will present the class of 1973; Dr. Richard Wirtz, president of the Mandan School Board, will award diplomas to the 282 seniors. Chosen to speak on behalf of their class are Suzi Gronowski and Mark Seerup.

During Mandan High School Awards Day program, a surprise presentation of plaques was made by A.R. Shaw, MHS teacher and former principal, for a combined 33 years of custodian service, to long-time, and now retiring, John Stack and Jack Zent, in appreciation from the student body and faculty. Stack has been with the school 17 years, while Zent served 16 years. The assembly gave both men a standing ovation.

The Mandan High School band was one of 37 bands, featuring nearly 3,000 musicians, that participated in Bismarck’s Fourth Annual Band Day, which was blessed by good weather- sunny skies and a cool, light breeze to lift the flags. Leading off the parade this year, as in the past, was the award-winning Govenaires Drum & Bugle Corps, sponsored by the Loyd Spetz Post #1 of the American Legion. Following a noon box lunch for band members given by the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce, nearly a thousand young people filled the seats at the Civic Center for the band clinics conducted by the Tonight Show’s “Doc” Severinsin and his drummer Ed Shaughnessy. Severinsin, along with his singing and dancing group, “Today’s Children,” and 11 musicians known as the “Now Generation Brass” also entertained a packed auditorium at a public concert Saturday night.

Temps recorded Saturday, May 26: a high of 54 degrees; 44 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

Commencement exercises for the Mandan High School’s 94 graduating seniors were held this week at the World War Memorial building in Mandan. The evening’s guest speaker was Dr. Daniel Q. Posin, director of the physics department of North Dakota Agricultural College, Fargo. His address was entitled “The Atomic Age.” The salutatory address was given by Jacquelyn Craychee, followed by the valedictory given by Patricia West. The class of 1948 was presented by Principal M. E. Dahmus; diplomas were awarded by R.F. Gallagher, president of the school board. The entire program was broadcast over local radio station, KGCU.

Ed Oster was elected and installed as Commander of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 707 at a meeting held at the World War Memorial building. Serving with Oster are Ken Zeller and Ken Clouston, senior and junior vice president.

The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club gathered at the last meeting of their year to plan events for 1948-49 and to elect new officers. Chosen as president was H.B. Uden. Other officers are Don Mushik and Leo Eckroth, first and second vice president; Dr. R.H. Breslin, secretary and William Heisler, treasurer. The club has a paid membership of 85.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Kautzman, to Mr. and Mrs. Leo Landeis, to Mr. and Mrs. Wilbert Bier and to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Pedersen, all of Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Peter F. Miller, to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hoffman and to Mr. and Mrs. Clem Hagel, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Wednesday, May 26: a high of 87 degrees; 51 degrees for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“The largest class ever to graduate from Mandan High School will receive their diplomas June 1 at the high school gymnasium where 33 graduates received their diplomas. The afternoon’s main address was given by Governor R.A. Nestos. Addresses were also given by each of the co-salutatorians, Misses Josephine Zahn and Marie McGinnis, who compiled average marks of 95.5; they were followed by the valedictorian, Miss Margaret Stein, who finished with an average mark of 96.5. The diplomas were presented by Principal Joseph Bergeim.

“Otto Bauer has been elected president of the Mandan Rotary Club. Other officers are Joseph Hess, vice president; John Rovig, secretary, and Charles Ellis, treasurer.

“Henry J. Schafer, local agent of the Lincoln Ins. Co., has been elected Exalted Ruler of Mandan Elks Lodge No. 1256, succeeding H.K. Jensen. Re-elected were A.R. Weinhandl, secretary, and J.H. Noakes, treasurer.

“Mrs. B.W. Shaw was elected president at the annual meeting of the Mandan Chapter H of PEO Sisterhood held at the home of Mrs. Walter Tostevin. Other officers are Mrs. Frank McGillic, vice president; and Mrs. E.W. Peterson and Mrs. George H. Wilson, recording and corresponding secretaries.

“Tobias, five-year old son of Mrs. Katie Bratzel at Hebron, owes his life to Mrs. G. R. Young who, summoned by neighbor boys shouting “there is a boy in the creek,” waded into a stream near her home and hauled the lad from the swift current. Life was restored by physicians after 40 minutes’ work.

“News has been received from Flasher regarding a seven-year-old child of a farmer living south of the village, who was brought to the hospital a week ago with both legs broken below the knee. The youngster fell from a “sulky” plow which he was driving at his father’s field. County school officials have been asked to investigate as to why a seven-year-old, big enough to drive a plow team, was not in school.”

Temps recorded Tuesday, May 26: a high of 87 degrees; 58 degrees for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, May 26, the mercury climbed to a high of 71 degrees, with 56 degrees as the day’s low.

“A farewell super was given at Glen Ullin this past week to honor Dr. and Mrs. George A. Stark who are making the move to Mandan. The supper, at the Glen Ullin hotel, was largely attended and a grand success. Such a pleasant and good social time was had that they forgot to call on the doctor for a speech until the train, that he was boarding for Mandan, was so near that he had not time to say much more than “thank you” to all present for the grand supper tendered to Mrs. Stark and himself.

“Dr. Stark built the first private house in Glen Ullin 15 years ago, and he, his wife and a son about two years old at the time, now a young man of 17, were the first settlers who lived under their own roof. It can be truly said that no man in Glen Ullin has done as much to bring Glen Ullin to the front by his own voluntary effort than he. His pen constantly advertised the town, the surrounding country, Morton County and the west Missouri country. Since he opened an office in Mandan last December, his pen, it would seem, has been laid to rest.”