25 Years Ago – 1998

Genevieve Hutmacher was honored at her retirement and recognition party held at the Mandan Eagles clubhouse on March 28. Current and former employees from Montana-Dakota Utilities, as well as her many friends, were on hand to celebrate her more than 25 years of service at MDU, most recently as special project administrator. Gen is active in the Mandan Kiwanis, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce; the Mandan Architectural Review Board; the Morton County Housing Corporation and the Mandan Growth Fund. She has also served as a city commissioner of Mandan, from 1988 to 1990.

Long time city commissioner Bruce Boehm will not run for reelection this year. When Boehm vacates his seat in June, he’ll have 15 years of time on the commission, second only to “Bosh” Froelich who served nearly 23 years at the time of his death in 1993.

The movie “Titanic” has won a record-tying 11 Oscars (tied with the 1959 movie “Ben-Hur”), including Best Picture, Director and Song. Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt took top acting honors in “As Good As It Gets.”

Temps recorded Tuesday, March 31: a high of 52 degrees; 21 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Mrs. Elfreda Ziniel of Huff, a teacher for the past 29 years, has been named the North Dakota Teacher of the Year for 1973. She is a teacher in Ambulance Butte School, a rural grade school in the Mandan Public School system. Mrs. Ziniel is a graduate of Mandan High School and received her Standard Certificate from Dickinson State College and her Bachelor of Arts degree from Mary College, Bismarck.

John Zent, Mandan volunteer fireman for 35 years, has been awarded a life membership in the North Dakota Firemen’s Association during a joint meeting of the Mandan City and Rural Fire Departments. A Mandan native, Zent joined Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. as a serviceman in 1936 and then joined the city fire department the following year, on June 12, 1937.

Steve Blehm, the North Dakota School for the Deaf scoring phenomenon in basketball, averaged 41.1 points per game during his four-year career, scoring a total of 3,859 points -- a mark that leaves the former Bismarck youth with the highest recorded career scoring average in high school ranks in the entire nation.

The Hillsboro Burros, coached by Ed Beyer, claimed their first State Class B Basketball Championship in four trips to the state tournament, crushing North Dakota’s last unbeaten team, Parshall, 74-53.

Hollywood’s Oscar for Best Picture went to “The Godfather” starring Marlon Brando, who received the Best Actor award. The Best Actress and Best Director Oscars went to Liza Minnelli and Bob Fosse for “Cabaret.”

Temps recorded Saturday, March 31: a high of 50 degrees; 28 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

Surprisingly, church attendance in Mandan on Easter Sunday, March 28, wasn’t reduced by the week-long flood conditions along the Heart River that disrupted so many families. Though the usual Easter finery was perhaps missing as, in their haste to leave flooding homes, families were evacuated with just the clothes on their backs. Many farm folks, from south of the city, also made an extra effort to attend services. After parking their cars near the Heart River, families carefully walked across the N.P. bridge into Mandan and to church, joining the hundreds of refugees who had been housed at the Memorial Building. Easter Sunday brought smiles to everyone’s faces once again as the threat of more flooding was over for this year.

Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Fischer are at home in St. Anthony following their recent marriage at the First Presbyterian Church of Mandan. The bride is the former Loretta Lang, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Lang, Mandan. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Fischer, St. Anthony. Attending the bride as maid of honor was her sister, Miss Lillie Lang, along with Misses Monica Berger and Delores Sabins, bridesmaids. Arnold and Glen Fischer, brothers of the groom, served as best men. A wedding supper was served at the home of the bride. Later in the evening, a wedding dance was given at the Dome. (See the dance ad paid by the groom.)

Hollywood awarded this year’s Oscar for Best Picture to “Gentleman’s Agreement,” whose director, Elia Kazan, received Best Director honors. Ronald Coleman received the Best Actor award for the movie “A Double Life.” Named Best Actress was Loretta Young for her role in the “The Farmer’s Daughter.”

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Steve M. Schaff, Flasher, to Mr. and Mrs. Max Erhardt, Judson, and to Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Christian, New Salem. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Gartner, and to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Zander, both of Mandan to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Helbling, St. Anthony.

Temps recorded Wednesday, March 31: a high of 32 degrees; 18 degrees for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“A sudden drop in the temperature to near the zero-mark prevented further serious flooding in southside Mandan as streams tributary to the Heart River were temporarily frozen and lessened the surge of water.

“The Morton County Commissioners have named Herman Leonhard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Leonhard of New Salem, as Clerk of Court, to serve out the unexpired term of Elmer E. Carter who died last week at age 38 from a cancerous condition. Commissioners making the decision were Chairman Theodore Feland of Sims, George Urban, Hebron; August Nickel, Judson; and John W. Stevenson, Flasher. Commissioner O’Rourke of Mandan was not present for the vote.

“Funeral services were held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for Joseph Zachmeier, 34, well known young farmer residing five miles north of Mandan, who died following surgery to repair a pierced artery received in an accident last August when a load of wood that he had been hauling overturned upon him, resulting in a broken leg as well as several broken ribs. His wife, Julia, and three children survive. The deceased was a son of Mr. and Mrs. George Zachmeier. Pallbearers were: Jay Boley, William Norton, Fred Dieter, Albert Brotanek, Alex Brown and Peter Tamas. Burial was at Union Cemetery.

“Members of the basketball, football and the girls basketball teams of the Mandan High School, which claimed so many victories and records in the last season, were guests of honor of the student body this week at a banquet and reception held at the high school gymnasium. Supt. C.L. Love acted as toastmaster and called for short speeches from Charles Skjod, captain of the football team; Eugene Burdick, captain of the basketball team; George Newgard, star forward who was a member of All-State Basketball team; Ruth Hunke, captain of the girls’ basketball team and Arabella Warren, representing the student body. The banquet was prepared by the high school cooking classes under the direction of Miss Mary Murphy, and music was furnished during the evening by three separate orchestras. A reception and dancing party followed the banquet.”

Temps recorded Saturday, March 31: a high of 38 degrees; 13 degrees for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, March 31, the mercury climbed to a high of 33 degrees, with 25 degrees as the day’s low.

“Next week, April 4th, is the annual City Election for Mayor and commissioners.

“L.N. Cary & Co., land agents, now offers, for rent, the Woodworth farm, five miles northeast of New Salem. 640 acres, 60 acres cultivated, large house and barn. $75 for a year.

“P.W. McGillic has received a barrel of maple syrup direct from the syrup camp at Malone, New York. He will sell the syrup at $1.50 per gallon.

“W.L. Gibson now realizes that it’s a dangerous experiment to attempt a crossing of the Missouri River. A few days ago, he undertook to cross and when near the other shore, the ice gave way, quickly sinking his wagon and team of horses. Only by the nearness of the bank, did he and his horses escape with their lives.

“A war with Spain would be horrible, but it could increase the price of beef, wheat and all farming products. Our grazing and farming lands will more than double in value. Perhaps, now would be the time to invest. See Joe Miller, land agent.”