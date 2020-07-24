Diane Boit: Morton County’s casualties rise, 1945

25 Years Ago – 1995
Butcher Block Meats stole the show this year at Mandan’s Fourth of July parade. Out of more than 140 entries, its in-motion Disney characters won first prize -- the People’s Choice award as well as the Most Creative designation. Cass-Clay’s semi-truck disguised as a Holstein cow won second place; third place went to an entry from Dakota Star Gymnastics.
After two months of construction, Hardee’s $1 million rebuilding project has finally been completed. The old building shut down on July 12, and the new store opened within the following week, according to Hardees manager, Dennis Friesz. The original Hardees building was constructed in 1975.
Mary Stark Elementary School has a new principal. Robert Klemisch has been selected to replace the retiring Marley McDowell. Klemisch has been an educator in Mandan since 1979, beginning at the Christ the King school. He joined the Mandan School District in 1983 as an elementary teacher at Square Butte School, before transferring to Custer Elementary School in 1987.
Temps recorded Tuesday, July 24: a high of 82 degrees; 60 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Mandan’s American Legion Gilbert S. Furness post burned its mortgage papers on Friday, April 10, less than 10 years after the occupation of its new building at the corner of First Street and Fourth Avenue Northwest.
The grand opening of their new $200,000 home was held on Nov. 3, 1960, after nearly 41 years without a permanent location. The post, organized in June 1919, first met in the old Chamber of Commerce building until 1934 and then relocated to the Memorial Building, which was constructed through the efforts of Mandan’s leading Legionnaires of the day. In 1944, a committee of three WWI Legionnaires -- Roy Dow, Jack Murray and Claire Jorde -- made arrangements to lease the Hudson Hall, in hopes that returning World War II veterans would take over and build up the post, which they did, with membership reaching an all-time high of more than 900 members by 1970. Current post commander is Mort Johnson; club manager is Bill Ziniel.
A record-size class of 260 seniors received their diplomas during commencement exercises held Monday, May 25, at the Mandan High School gymnasium. National Honor Students were this year’s speakers, including seniors Kevin Kremer, Renee Monzelowsky and Georgia Weekly. The ceremony concluded with Superintendent Archie Shaw announcing each graduate, while Mandan Board of Education member Wynn Keller presented the diplomas.
Flasher High School officials announced the top honor seniors of the class of 1970. Valedictorian is Arlis Christensen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E. H. Christensen, Raleigh. Co-salutatorians are Debra LaDuke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl LaDuke, Shields, and Eugene Klein, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene M. Klein, Flasher.
Clark A. Norton, valedictorian, and Wanda L. Schulte, salutatorian, lead the 1970 graduating class at New Salem High School. Parents of the two seniors are Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Norton and Mr. and Mrs. Wallace R. Schulte, all of New Salem.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Although hostilities officially ceased in Europe following the unconditional surrender of Germany on May 8, numerous casualty reports continued, as telegrams from the U.S. War Department reached the wives and parents and their families in Morton County.
First Lt. Erwin H. Rybnicek, the only son of Mr. and Mrs. Hynek Rybnicek of Mandan, was killed in action on Okinawa on April 2, as reported to his parents by the War Department. His widow and 10-month-old son are residing with her parents at Lost Hills, Calif. He had been overseas since July 1944 and was with the 363rd Field Artillery, 96th Division. A sister, Libby, also survives.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Haase, New Salem, have received a telegram from the War Department regarding the death of their 21-year-old son, Ensign Elmer Haase, killed during a rocket and strafing mission on March 26. The 1939 New Salem High School graduate spent two years at Jamestown College before enlisting in the Navy Air Corps in 1942. He left by carrier for the South Pacific on Feb. 20. Survivors include two brothers, two sisters.
Pfc. Leland Butler, age 31, died in France on April 24, following his release from a German prisoners’ camp where he had been taken in December 1944. He went overseas in October 1943 and had been with the 38th Infantry, Second Division. Survivors include his widow, Lillian, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Olaf Husfloen of Price; four brothers, three sisters.
Mr. and Mrs. Hans Boye, Flasher, have received word from the War Department that their son, 19-year old Marine Pfc. Orland Boye, was killed in action on Iwo Jima on March 6 and was buried in the Marine cemetery there. He was a runner in the spearhead 5th Marine Division.
Mrs. Pauline Reidinger, Mandan, has received a telegram from the War Department stating that her husband, Pfc. William Reidinger, was seriously wounded in Germany on April 10. Reidinger has been overseas since February, serving with Company F of the 342nd Infantry Division. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Reidinger of Judson. Prior to enlisting in the Army, Reidinger was employed by the Mandan Beverage Company.
Word has been received by Mr. and Mrs. Piujs Zueger of Mandan that their son, Cpl. Philip J. Zueger was wounded in action in Germany and is now hospitalized in France. The Zuegers have another son in the service, Pfc. Anton Zueger, who is stationed at Camp Ross, California.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“The J. C. Penney Co. has reason to feel gratified at the enthusiastic reception given them at the May 8th opening of their new store in the new Hanley block, at 216 West Main Street. A steady stream of people poured in and out of the building during day; at times, the store was packed with visitors. The new Mandan business is one of 100 new stores being opened this year by the J. C. Penney Co. throughout the United States. Manager of the local store is D. C. Mohr, who was formerly connected with the Dickinson Penney’s store.
“Twenty-six students, 19 girls and seven boys, of the largest senior class in the history of the Mandan High School received their diplomas on Friday afternoon, June 11, at the high school gymnasium. The valedictory and salutatory addresses were given by Margaret Gipson and Mary Nuchols. Twenty-seven students also graduated from the eighth grade at Central School.
“The Service Motor Company report the sale of Maxwell cars this past week to Anton Wetch of St. Anthony and Joseph Rauchwater of Fort Rice, also an Olds truck was sold to the City Meat Market.
“Mrs. John (Anna) Eckroth of St. Anthony died April 24 following a brief illness from complication following childbirth, aged 21 years. The deceased was a daughter of George Wetch, one of the best-known farmers of the St. Anthony district. About a year and a half ago, Anna’s sister, who was Mr. Eckroth’s first wife, died of the Spanish flu, leaving her infant child to join another future motherless baby.
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, July 24, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 90 degrees above zero.
“A perceptible decrease in the day’s length is now very apparent.
“Grocer McGillic is paying 12 ½ cents a dozen for eggs.
“One of the most successful women farmers in this county is Mrs. McBratney. She has about 100 acres of crops and has carefully superintended all the work of putting them in. She has a very fine 70-acre field of wheat, entirely free of weeds and mustard, from which she expects to thresh upwards of 1,500 bushels.
“Miss Anna Kroeger, daughter of Representative Kroeger of New Salem, was married June 26 to Mr. Charles Keidel of Mandan with Rev. Schoenhuth of the Evangelical Lutheran Church presiding. Following a bountiful supper, the wedding party enjoyed a merry round of festivities until the early morning hours.
“Policeman Buckley earned a big portion of this month’s salary last Sunday afternoon when he locked up four tramps, who were especially bold and rude. Refusals of their requests for money were met with the vilest kind of abuse and threats, becoming so obnoxious that, in several instances, serious trouble was likely to ensue. To prevent further violence, Buckley marched the quartet up to the county jail, and on Monday, the four tramps were sentenced to five days’ work on the city streets with a ball and chain on their feet. At the conclusion of their sentence, the tramps quickly left town, likely on the next train going west.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!