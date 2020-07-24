Diane Boit: Morton County’s casualties rise, 1945

Mr. and Mrs. Hans Boye, Flasher, have received word from the War Department that their son, 19-year old Marine Pfc. Orland Boye, was killed in action on Iwo Jima on March 6 and was buried in the Marine cemetery there. He was a runner in the spearhead 5th Marine Division.

Mrs. Pauline Reidinger, Mandan, has received a telegram from the War Department stating that her husband, Pfc. William Reidinger, was seriously wounded in Germany on April 10. Reidinger has been overseas since February, serving with Company F of the 342nd Infantry Division. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Reidinger of Judson. Prior to enlisting in the Army, Reidinger was employed by the Mandan Beverage Company.

Word has been received by Mr. and Mrs. Piujs Zueger of Mandan that their son, Cpl. Philip J. Zueger was wounded in action in Germany and is now hospitalized in France. The Zuegers have another son in the service, Pfc. Anton Zueger, who is stationed at Camp Ross, California.

100 Years Ago – 1920