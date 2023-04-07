25 Years Ago – 1998

The Morton County Commissioners have passed a final resolution changing the district clerk of court from an elective to an appointive office, effective Jan. 1. The vote at Thursday’s meeting was 4-1, with commissioner Henry Gustin casting the lone dissent. The resolution passed with permission of the current Clerk of Court Kathy Marshall, whose term expires Dec. 31.

Clara Wuertz of Mandan has been chosen Volunteer of the Week by the retired Senior Volunteer Program which she’s been helping since 1992 by taking care of the flower garden, volunteering on Nurses Day and assisting an elderly lady with groceries and clinic visits as a Senior Companion. Clara was born near St. Vincent’s, where she attended rural school. In 1941 she moved to Mandan and was employed at the New Palace Café, the White Star Café and the Pioneer Café. She married Matt Mosbrucker in 1945; he died in 1956. In 1957, she married Mack Wuertz; he died in 1980. She is a 44-year charter member of the Women of the Moose.

Temps recorded Tuesday, April 7: a high of 39 degrees; 33 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Patricia Aune, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E. G. Aune, rural Bismarck, will assume duties as Morton County home economist on April 16, replacing Mrs. Harriet Toman who resigned this spring after nearly nine years of service. As the county’s home economist, Miss Aune will be responsible for the training programs of the 32 homemakers club and its 441 members in Morton County, along with 24 4-H clubs and their 475 members.

Ann Steidler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Steidler, Mandan, and a student at Mandan Junior High School, has been named the winner of the annual Mandan spelling contest and was presented a check of $25. Second place winner was Mike Cody, son of Mr. and Mrs. James B. Cody, who received $15. Nobel Hinkel, president of the Lions Club, presented the awards, contributed by the Lions and the Mandan Chamber of Commerce.

The first steps in the organization of the Morton County Historical Society were taken this week, with Sig Peterson, chairman of the Morton County Resource Planning and Development Committee, calling a meeting of interested people to begin an inventory of the county’s historical sites. Named chairman of the committee, establishing the county’s Historical Society was Charles Engelter, New Salem. He will be assisted by Elmer Worthington, Mandan; Norman Hansen, Almont; Mrs. Lyle Dawson, Sr., Flasher; R.D. Reif, New Salem; Ted Hagerott, Crown Butte; William Gietzen, Glen Ullin; Palma Fristad, Mandan; and Mrs. Gloria Schoonover, Fort Rice. James Sperry, North Dakota Historical Society representative, spoke to the group on the incorporation procedure to establish a legal organization which could seek funding from the county and the state.

Temps recorded Saturday, April 7: a high of 33 above zero; 23 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

A performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s two-act operetta “H.M.S. Pinafore” that, according to a critic, would be “a credit in a professional cast” was given last weekend by Mandan High School students, under the direction of Miss Helmi Taipale, at Mandan’s Palace Theatre. Leading roles in the nautical operetta were played by William Kelsch as the The Rt. Honorable Sir Joseph Porter, first lord of the admiralty; Raymond Seerup as Capt. Corcoran, commander of the Pinafore; Anne Noreen Bucklin as Josephine, the captain’s daughter who’s in love with a common sailor, Ralph Rackstraw, played by John Sakariassen. The cast was supported by a chorus of 70 voices of the high school mixed chorus, accompanied by Patricia West and Mary Katherine George on the piano. Tickets were priced at 60 cents, adults; 30 cents, age 12 and under.

The detailed stage settings and lighting effects, which lent a sea atmosphere on board the Pinafore, were prepared by shop students of the high school under the direction of William Mutz. Working on that project were Albert Ereth, Urban Berger, George Ferderer, Frank Hoffman, Ray Hoffman, Robert Peterson, Kenny Porter, Ray Seerup, David Zeamer, Gordon Simon, Roland Kasper and Richard Rothschiller.

During this year’s flooding, Mandan’s KGCU radio station remained high and dry and on the air. Beginning with the first whistle warning early in the week, the station broadcast constantly from 3:20 p.m. Monday to 11 p.m. Wednesday, supplying information to flood victims and workers as the news came from City Hall. After being forced off the air in past years, Station Manager M.J. Reichert built a new transmitter building with an 8-foot cement foundation last fall, and precautions were then taken so that the engineers, Mike Smith, Charles Frank and Lee Gunderson, were well supplied with food, cots and an electric heater before being surrounded by floodwaters. Spinning records during the night and early morning, maintaining the 24-hour service at the studio were: Merritt Bushee, James Sutherland, John Miller, Francis Reichert and Roger Lockbeam.

After several days’ work and the use of hundreds of pounds of dynamite, under the direction of powderman Henry Smith, the jammed ice in the Heart River finally let go in a big block on Saturday afternoon. Highway 6 and the intercity highway were again open, resulting in a steady stream of Mandan and Bismarck cars carrying curious sightseers into and around the flooded areas.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. William Perals, to Mr. and Mrs. Matt Miller, and to Mr. and Mrs. Nicolai Ordahl, all of Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Burger, Hebron, to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Barth, Flasher; and to Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jochim, Mandan.

The flooding on the Heart River obstructed travel to the Mandan Hospital on March 27, so Mr. and Mrs. A.P. Stockert delivered their baby boy at their rural home. The “flood” baby has been named Blaine Patrick.

Temps recorded Wednesday, April 7: a high of 39 degrees; 20 degrees for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“The Missouri River began to break up this afternoon, and all the ice between the railroad and the traffic bridge has gone out. The Heart River continues to fall steadily, leaving giant cakes of ice to slowly melt upon both banks and near the dam.

“Margaret Stein, 18-year-old daughter of Mrs. Cecelia Stein of Richardton, has been named the valedictorian of the 1923 graduating class of Mandan High School. She maintained an average of 96.1 percent in all studies through her four years of school. Sharing salutatorian honors are Josephine Zahn, daughter of L.J. Zahn of Mandan, and Marie McGinnis, daughter of Joseph McGinnis, Sweet Briar. The two girls were tied at the end of the semester at 95.3. These are the highest averages for graduating seniors in the history of the local school.

“The stock of Mandan’s Golden Rule store, on the 200 block of West Main Street, which has been adjudged bankrupt, has been sold to Alex Rosen. Rosen is the proprietor of the well-known men’s clothing establishment located in the McKenzie Hotel building at Bismarck.

“Rodney Love, the 6-foot junior center of the Mandan High School district championship team, has been elected to captain the local school’s basketball team next season. He is the son of Superintendent C.L. Love of the Mandan Public Schools.”

Temps recorded Saturday, April 7: a high of 28 degrees; 20 degrees for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, April 7, the mercury climbed to a high of 55 degrees, with 37 degrees as the day’s low.

“Election Day has come and gone, and Mandan has a new mayor, P.M. McGillic. He succeeds P.F. Pilcher.

“L.N. Cary, who is the only one in Mandan authorized by the railway company to sell its land, reports the sale of several quarters of land to Erasmus Helbling.

“Father Vincent of Devils Lake, N.D., will be here in a couple of weeks to hold Catholic missions in Mandan, Little Heart and Crown Butte. The preaching will be done in English, German and French.

“According to news from Washington, D.C., the U.S. Naval Board of Inquiry has completed an investigation regarding the cause of February’s explosion that sunk the battleship Maine while docked at Havana, Cuba, resulting in the death of 160 of its 350 crew. Their report indicates an external explosion sunk the ship, possibly a mine. Eastern newspapers are fanning the war flames with headlines such as “Remember the Maine, to hell with Spain!” that are inciting crowds, demanding immediate action.”