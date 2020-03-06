Diane Boit: MHS boys swim team claim first state title, 1995

“Someone apparently thought that Nels Swanson of Sims had too many horses, and took one of his best ones, as it was grazing on the range. Swanson is close on to the track of the thief and expects to have him arrested soon.

“Senator and Mrs. Parkin gave a reception for Major McLaughlin at their home on the Cannon Ball last Friday evening. Many friends from the Yates area, along with D. R. Taylor and wife of Mandan, Lt. Gov. Worst, Senator Plain and Fred Foley, all from Bismarck, were among those in attendance. Senator and Mrs. Parkin presented the Major with a splendid gold-headed cane, with Lt. Gov. Worst making the presentation speech. The Major replied very feelingly, expressing his appreciation of his friends coming such great distances to bid him “God Speed” upon his new position with the Indian service. Numerous toasts were given and responded to. Dancing, along with delicious refreshments, occupied the rest of the evening. Saturday morning, most of the guests left for their homes, all expressing their kindest regards for the principal guest of the evening.”