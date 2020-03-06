Diane Boit: MHS boys swim team claim first state title, 1995

25 Years Ago – 1995
The Mandan boys swim team, coached by Ralph Manley, scored 425 points at the State Tournament in Grand Forks this past weekend to bring home their first ever state championship. The team had been third place finishers for the past four years. Mandan becomes only the third team in North Dakota boys’ swimming history to win the state title. Only Minot, 13 titles, and Fargo North, seven, have won previous state titles. Mandan’s Billy Willson and Casey Helbling were named to the All-State first team, while Robb Wagner and Josh York were named to the All-State honorable mention team.
Mandan wrestler Delaney Berger closed out his North Dakota high school career by finishing his second consecutive season undefeated. For two years running, he has claimed a 36-0 record, and he shattered the school record for take-downs at 153 at the close of the regular season, finishing with 143 career wins. Berger made four appearances in the state tourney and took three state titles. Because of his wrestling success, Berger, along with his brother Dustin and Ben Beckler, have been invited to compete against the best high school wrestlers in the nation at Pittsburgh on March 27. A prerequisite is that a wrestler finish either first or second in state competition. Mandan’s wrestling head coach is Dave Mellen, assisted by Randy Wilson.
Temps recorded Monday, March 6: a high of 2 degrees; 13 degrees below zero for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
The Mandan Elks organization have celebrated the death of the mortgage on their $450,000 lodge with a special ceremony during a two-day mortgage burning event, after hacking away at the initial bill since 1954 when they moved into their new building. Current Exalted Ruler is Gordon Dietrich. Other officers include: Patrick Schleicher, Robert Schulte, Richard Gallagher and Martin Gronvold.
Mandan B squad coach Don Hansen won his third straight sophomore basketball tournament with a 73-57 trouncing of the Fort Yates sophomores to finish with a 12-8 season record. Ron Crouse led the scoring with 32 points and 26 rebounds, followed by Ron Erickson with 14 points, 17 rebounds. This year’s team also included three freshmen: Terry Barnhardt, Craig Stenslie and Gil Keys.
Gayle Johnson, Rt. 2, Mandan, was the speller of the day at the Morton County Spelling Bee held at the Morton County Courthouse. She received $50, donated by the seven banks in Morton County. Taking second place was Joan Kraft of Flasher who was awarded a Webster’s Collegiate dictionary. Emily Meagher won the Mandan Spelling Bee.
Bill’s Super Valu has captured its second Mandan City League basketball title with an 82-74 victory over the Independents. Doyle Nygaard outpaced the winners with 41 points, followed by Greg Morman and Bob Brunelle, 15 and 12, respectively. For the Independents, Gary Morman and Pat Meidinger netted 20 each. In the evening’s second game, First National Bank defeated the Silver Clipper Barbershop, 60-51. Bob Meidinger netted 23 points for the bankers, with Bill Cook netting 19. Bob Belden and Jim Barron led the Clipper’s attack at 14 points each.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Legislation raising the public debt limit to $300 billion, about seven times the prewar level, was introduced this past week by Chairman Doughton, D-N.C., of the House Ways and Means Committee. At the end of the 1940 fiscal year, when the United States began its current defense program, the public debt stood at $43 billion.
News from the Armed Forces:
“Edward Lantz of Huff, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, has been promoted to Master Sergeant, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Lanz, have been informed. Sgt. Lantz entered the service in September 1942, and has been in the South Pacific since February 1943.
“Mr. and Mrs. Joe Huncovsky, Flasher, have received a letter from their son, Pfc. Cecil Huncovsky, who was reported seriously wounded in action on Leyete in the Philippines. He writes that he is on a rapid road to recovery except for skin grafting. Besides the Purple Heart medal, Huncovsky also received the Bronze Star for his actions in saving a comrade.
“Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Bullinger, St. Anthony, have received a telegram from the War Department stating that their son, Pfc. Leo J. Bullinger, 19, was slightly wounded in action during the first part of February. Pfc. Bullinger joined the army in December 1943 and went overseas in August. The Bullingers have another son in the service, Pfc. John Bullinger, who is also stationed in France.
“Mr. and Mrs. S. C. Valder recently received a Purple Heart from their son, Cpl. Paul F. Valder, who is stationed in Germany. The citation reads: “Cpl. Paul F. Valder, Battery A, 188th Field Artillery Battalion, for wounds received as a result of enemy action during December 1944 in Germany.” Cpl. Valder is now back with his outfit and writes that he is well. He entered the service with the local National Guard in April 1942 and has been overseas since November 1943.”
100 Years Ago – 1920
“The Mandan library was closed Saturday because of the lack of coal to heat their rooms. A supply should be arriving this week, and the place will be reopened again to the public.
“Philip Berger was brought into the city last evening and taken to the Mandan hospital, suffering with a badly fractured leg. He was riding a horse while on the farm, 15 miles south of town, belonging to his uncle, John Buehler, when the horse slipped and fell upon him. He received a double fracture of the right leg, above the ankle.
“At the Mandan hospital, at 11 o’clock last night, death ended the long suffering of little Matilda Weisgerber, the 11-year old daughter of Wm. Weisgerber of Sweet Briar. She had been a patient at the hospital since last September, suffering with a broken back which resulted when a horse fell upon her while on a farm near St. Anthony. The funeral will be held tomorrow at St. Vincent, with burial at that cemetery.
“Crossing the ice on the Missouri River has become extremely dangerous, as surface water is running over the bar on this side of the river. A couple of days ago, the big truck of the Red Trail Transfer company broke through, but was able to back out without any damages. Since then, several people have been crossing with light cars, but they are taking an awful chance as the ice is thinning.
“The Mandan-St. Anthony stage is no longer a stage. Today, Peter Anderson, who has run the line for several years handling the mail, also bought from the Service Motor Sales company, a big 1 ½-ton Oldsmobile truck for future use. He plans to have the truck arranged with removable seats to serve as a bus when needed.
National News: “President Wilson went motor riding on March 3, the first time he has been out of the White House since returning to Washington from his western tour last October, a very sick man. The president, accompanied by Mrs. Wilson, Dr. Grayson and secret service men, took a spin along the Potomac.”
125 Years Ago– 1895
“On Wednesday, March 6, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 30 degrees above zero.
“Welcome are the unmistakable signs of spring.
“A number of young men living in and around the Syndicate have organized a debating society, and they are now tussling with the pros and cons of the women’s suffrage question.
“Dr. and Mrs. Read are now expert safety riders and can be seen out bicycling on the road together, the former on a high grade “Columbia” and Mrs. Read on a “Waverly Bell.”
“Someone apparently thought that Nels Swanson of Sims had too many horses, and took one of his best ones, as it was grazing on the range. Swanson is close on to the track of the thief and expects to have him arrested soon.
“Senator and Mrs. Parkin gave a reception for Major McLaughlin at their home on the Cannon Ball last Friday evening. Many friends from the Yates area, along with D. R. Taylor and wife of Mandan, Lt. Gov. Worst, Senator Plain and Fred Foley, all from Bismarck, were among those in attendance. Senator and Mrs. Parkin presented the Major with a splendid gold-headed cane, with Lt. Gov. Worst making the presentation speech. The Major replied very feelingly, expressing his appreciation of his friends coming such great distances to bid him “God Speed” upon his new position with the Indian service. Numerous toasts were given and responded to. Dancing, along with delicious refreshments, occupied the rest of the evening. Saturday morning, most of the guests left for their homes, all expressing their kindest regards for the principal guest of the evening.”
