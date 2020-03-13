Diane Boit: MHS basketball team heads to state tourney, 1920

25 Years Ago – 1995
The Mandan Braves basketball team, led by first-year head coach Greg Limke and sporting one of the best records in recent memory, was abruptly shut down in the WDA tournament this past weekend and will not be advancing to state competition. The Braves, undefeated on the home court, returned to the Bismarck Civic Center, only to lose two games -- Williston, 54-42, and Dickinson, 51-49, the sixth- and seventh-place teams in the league. The Braves finished the season, 15-6.
The Mandan Park Board has voted, 4-1, to send a request to the school asking the district to demolish the vacant swimming pool and adjacent building near Custer Elementary School within 90 days or the park board will do it and then sell the property. According to park board president Ron Biberdorf, the property is owned by the park district, and members would bear the responsibility if anyone should become injured at the old pool. The school has been reluctant to act due to the nearly $168,000 price tag of demolition and reconstructing of a playground area.
Temps recorded Monday, March 13: a high of 43 degrees; 36 degrees below zero for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
The Dickinson Central Midgets and the Fort Yates Warriors made easy work of their opponents Friday night and gained berths in the state tournament to be held next week in Bismarck. Central whipped Mandan, 66-43, while the Warriors trounced Dickinson Trinity, 78-52. In the first game of the night, Dickinson Central rolled to an easy victory over the cold-shooting Mandan Braves. Vic Friesz, the only senior starter on the Mandan squad, was the only Brave in double figures as he hit the hoops for 12 points, followed by junior guards, Jim Gronowski, 6, and Chris Assel, 5. The Braves will battle Trinity for third place in the Southwest Region this weekend.
Rev. Arno Gustin, O.S.B., president of Mary College, has announced his resignation to the Mary College Board of Trustees, effective June 1. Father Arno, 63, a native of Flasher, came to Mary College in 1965 from St. John’s University, Collegeville, Minnesota, where he had served as president.
Members of the Mandan Golden Age Club met this week at the new Liberty Heights Activity Center to elect officers for the coming year. Following a program, including a reading by Ann Keller, followed by several selections by the Mandan High School German Band, elections were held with the following results: Nels Porsborg was reelected president. New officers are: John Stockert, vice president; Emma Dieter, treasurer, and Esther Christiansen, secretary.
Freshmen nursing students were formally accepted into the Bismarck Hospital School of Nursing at traditional “Capping Exercises” held Sunday afternoon at the McCabe Methodist Church in Bismarck. Mrs. Mary Schwichtenberg, director of the school, introduced the 27 members of the class, who also received white nurses Testaments from the Auxiliary of the Gideon Society. Receiving their caps during the ceremonies, from Morton County, were: Genevieve Tooley, Mandan; Carol Kilen, Almont and Sheryl Letzring, New Salem.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Edged out, 29 to 27, in the final quarter of play by St. Leo’s of Minot, the Mandan Braves lost the right to enter the state basketball tournament last weekend. The game, played at Minot, was close all the way with the Lions and the Braves exchanging the leading score numerous times. Scoring for Mandan were: Buck Eckroth with 8 points; followed by Bill Rolshoven and Eddie Huber, 7 points each; and Jerry Knudson, 5.
News from the Armed Forces:
“The following Morton County men left this past week for pre-induction examinations at Fort Snelling, Minnesota: Chris Pleton, Joseph Kupper, Michael Erhardt, John Grasy, Jr., Jack Miller, Wayne Butler, Roy Barth, Adolph Dietrich, Robert Atwood, Ronald Cress, all of Mandan; Robert Schroeder, John Berger, Joseph Ferderer, John Elgi, all of New Salem; Joseph Bohl, Flasher; John Eckroth, Fort Rice; and Raymond Kilen, Sims.
“Jake Marcovitz of Mandan has received a letter from his brother, Robert, who is with the U.S. Army in the Philippines. He writes: ‘It’s been a long time since I’ve written. I’ve had some pretty close calls, and I’ve lost a lot of friends, as in war you play for keeps. We’ve been on the offensive- one mountain after another, but the enemy keeps fighting for every inch of land here. I would certainly like to look forward to coming home, but I’m not fooling myself. It is still a tough, long road to final victory.’
You have free articles remaining.
“Parents of Marine sons are especially worried over recent headlines regarding the Marines’ battle with Japanese soldiers on the island of Iwo Jima in the South Pacific. Although the battle appears nearly over after 22 days of the bloodiest invasion of the Pacific war, a small faction still refuses to surrender in a 1,000-yard triangle on the northern tip of the island. The Navy has reported 4,189 American Marines killed thus far in the conquest. Total casualties were set at 19,930 killed, wounded and missing, with an estimated 21,000 Japanese soldiers dead.”
100 Years Ago – 1920
“In a fast game witnessed on the local floor, the MHS basketball team defeated the Bismarck High School team, 21-18, Saturday night in the final game of the Fourth District tournament, thereby taking the banner for the third consecutive season. Nine personal fouls were called on Mandan, eleven on Bismarck. Five technicals were also called on Mandan, with one player being taken out after taking offense at his fourth foul and went after the referee. However, the county sheriff was at the game and acted as justice of the peace until the game was over. Mandan will be one of eight district teams at the state tournament played in Fargo on March 19 and 20.
“Mrs. Henry Greengard, wife of the manager of Greengard’s Bootery, arrived here last night. The family will make their home on First St. N.W., in one of the Lanterman houses.
“Notice to Subscribers: When you hear a whistle blown vigorously this evening, you will know that the Pioneer newspaper is at your door. All of the carrier boys have been supplied with whistles and are anxious to try them out.
“About 100 farmers and their sons are in the city today to attend a tractor school conducted by the Farm Motor Sales company. Demonstrations of operating tractors and the care of gasoline engines are being given by factory representatives.
“Sons were born during the last week of February to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lohstreter, to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Helbling and to Mr. and Mrs. Emil Stoltz, all of Mandan.
“About 30 ladies, comprising of mothers, wives, sisters and daughters of former servicemen, met at the Commercial Club rooms last week and organized a local chapter of the Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion. Elected as their first officers were: Margaret Cummins, Commander; Mary Timmerman, Vice Commander; Mrs. W. C. Aylon, Secretary-Treasurer.”
125 Years Ago– 1895
“On Wednesday, March 13, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 23 degrees above zero.
“March brings breezes loud and shrill; stirs the dancing daffodil.
“Travel over the Missouri River on the ice has come to a stop. The sand bar on this side of the river has become so flooded with water that it is impossible to get on and off the ice.
“Beware of the chicken thief! Numerous complaints are being made by owners because of some recent losses. The nefarious business was begun a week or so ago, and whoever is doing the work, seems to know the exact location of the well-filled coops. Many of the losers are people who can ill afford to stand the loss, the eggs being an important addition to their income. Suspicion rests on a party west of town.
“St. Patrick’s Day this year is being looked forward to with unusual interest by the loyal Irish men and women of Mandan. It is to be celebrated at St. Joseph’s church on Sunday evening with a concert and a lecture by Dean Collins on the “Apostle of the Irish Race.” Music, furnished by the St. Joseph choir, will feature a duet by Mrs. C. Wymann and Mr. Grunenfelder. The program will conclude with “Come Back to Erin,” sung by Mrs. Wymann.
“Both Houses of the Legislature adjourned ‘sine die’ on Friday night at a late hour. The last day was a grand scramble to get through with the measures that were before both Houses. The House had its work better in hand than the Senate. It had killed off bills it did not like with more rapidity than the Senate, the Senate having left the execution process till the last day of the session.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.