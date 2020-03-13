Diane Boit: MHS basketball team heads to state tourney, 1920

25 Years Ago – 1995

The Mandan Braves basketball team, led by first-year head coach Greg Limke and sporting one of the best records in recent memory, was abruptly shut down in the WDA tournament this past weekend and will not be advancing to state competition. The Braves, undefeated on the home court, returned to the Bismarck Civic Center, only to lose two games -- Williston, 54-42, and Dickinson, 51-49, the sixth- and seventh-place teams in the league. The Braves finished the season, 15-6.

The Mandan Park Board has voted, 4-1, to send a request to the school asking the district to demolish the vacant swimming pool and adjacent building near Custer Elementary School within 90 days or the park board will do it and then sell the property. According to park board president Ron Biberdorf, the property is owned by the park district, and members would bear the responsibility if anyone should become injured at the old pool. The school has been reluctant to act due to the nearly $168,000 price tag of demolition and reconstructing of a playground area.

Temps recorded Monday, March 13: a high of 43 degrees; 36 degrees below zero for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1970