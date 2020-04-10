Diane Boit: Mandan soldier killed in Vietnam, 1970

“Sgt. Anton Frohlich was slightly wounded in action on Feb. 6 in France, according to a telegram received from the War Department by his father, Fred Frohlich of rural Mandan. Sgt. Frohlich entered the service in July 1941 and has been overseas since September, 1944.

“Sgt. Walter T. Hegebush, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Hegebush of Mandan, has been seriously injured in Germany, according to a letter received by his wife who currently lives at Hazelton. He was serving with the infantry on the Belgium front and is now hospitalized in France. Sgt. Hegebush was born and raised in Mandan and is a graduate of Mandan High School. He has a sister, Mrs. Tony Beer, also residing in Mandan.”

100 Years Ago – 1920

“Seeing the first robin is not always the first sign of spring. We’ve noticed every handy spot, where the snow has dried off, has become a gridiron for a quick game of marbles among the youngsters.

“A week ago, at the high school gymnasium, the members of the high school basketball team were the honored guests at a splendid banquet, prepared by the “Willing Girls” of the high school who are learning how to become the best cooks in the Domestic Science classes. The boys said that they would forfeit a championship game for a second feed like that.