Diane Boit: Mandan soldier killed in Vietnam, 1970

25 Years Ago – 1995
Four Mandan boxers claimed state championships during the State Senior Golden Gloves tournament and State Junior JO tournament held at Parshall. In the Seniors Division, Shelby Pudwill decisioned Ira Morsette of Parshall for the 156-lb. title and will now advance to the four-state regional competition in Minneapolis. In the junior competition, Joey Bartole won at 90 pounds by decisioning Marcus Ramsey, Fort Yates. In the 100-lb. title match, Joey Strand decisioned Sheldon Macre of Turtle Mountain, and at 132 pounds, Kane Pudwill had a walk-over. Strand was also voted the most outstanding junior boxer during the competition.
The Barth-Peffer Ford automotive dealership at 905 East Main Street has announced several changes to its location and management. The downtown Ford and Mercury affiliate will be changing its name to Bill Barth Ford and, by July 1, will be moving into the former Massey Ferguson building on Memorial Highway. Jeff Wahl has also been hired as general manager of the expanding dealership, replacing vice president John Peffer who plans to go into another business. The former Norby-Rath dealership was purchased by Barth and Peffer in 1991.
Temps recorded Monday, April 10: a high of 35 degrees; 24 degrees above zero for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
A Mandan couple has been notified of the death of their 21-year-old son in Vietnam. Sgt. Carl S. Berger Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Berger of rural Mandan, was killed in action on April 3. Sgt. Berger, who had been in Vietnam since February, was a platoon leader serving with the First Battalion of Company C, 61st Infantry.
Incumbent Commissioners Edward “Bosh” Froehlich and Joe P. Schaaf collected 1324 and 1140 votes, respectively, in Mandan polling booths this week to win their second four-year seats on the Mandan City Commission. Virgil Seerup drew 1272 votes to his opponent Mel Beckler’s 782 to win his second six-year term on the Mandan Park Board. Seerup, the incumbent, has been a mail carrier with the U.S. Post Office in Mandan for 11 years. Froehlich, a locomotive engineer and fireman for Burlington Northern, carries the streets portfolio, while Schaff, owner of Kist Meat Market, serves as water and sewer commissioner.
The North Dakota Board of Public School Education has unanimously approved the annexation of 18 ¼ sections of the Little Heart School District in Morton County to the Mandan School District. The Mandan District now has a total of 737 ¼ sections and a valuation of $14,562,460.
Funeral services were held this past week for Mrs. John (Katherine) Mushik Sr., 77, the retired owner of Mushik Shoe Store in Mandan. Mrs. Mushik was born in Russia to Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Neibauer and moved to Mandan with her family in 1905. She married John Mushik in 1915; he died in 1944. Survivors include her children: Josephine, Mandan; Donald L., Bismarck; William, Mandan; Mrs. Charles (Dorothy) Tighe, Bismarck; John, Mandan; and Mrs. Arthur (Merilynn) Skantz, Racine, Wisc. Two brothers, one sister also survive.
75 Years Ago – 1945
J. J. Murray, veteran secretary of Mandan Lodge No. 1256, B.P.O. Elks, has been installed as Exalted Ruler of the lodge and will complete the unexpired term of A.T. Livdahl who has resigned. Also, in accordance with a request from the war transportation authorities, there will be no National Elks Convention this year for the first time in the 77-year history of the organization.
News from the Armed Forces:
“The battle for the island of Iwo Jima officially concluded on March 26, following five brutal and bloody weeks of fighting between Japanese and American forces. Total casualties reported are 25,707 deaths, of which 6,806 are American sailors and Marines, plus 18,901 for the Japanese. Only 216 Japanese soldiers survived the battle and these were taken as prisoners of war. The American forces also counted an additional 19,200 wounded. The battle produced 27 recipients of the U.S. military’s highest award, the Medal of Honor, the most awarded for any single American battle in its history.
“Pvt. John J. Schantz of Mandan is a member of the Operating Battalion, which covered itself with glory for jobs well done in the Tunisian, Sicilian and Italian campaigns. Now attached to the 6th army group in France, the 727th is doing an encore in France, helping to rush in supplies to the U.S. 7th and French 1st armies. Before entering the army, Pvt. Schantz was a brakeman on the Northern Pacific Railroad.
“Sgt. Anton Frohlich was slightly wounded in action on Feb. 6 in France, according to a telegram received from the War Department by his father, Fred Frohlich of rural Mandan. Sgt. Frohlich entered the service in July 1941 and has been overseas since September, 1944.
“Sgt. Walter T. Hegebush, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Hegebush of Mandan, has been seriously injured in Germany, according to a letter received by his wife who currently lives at Hazelton. He was serving with the infantry on the Belgium front and is now hospitalized in France. Sgt. Hegebush was born and raised in Mandan and is a graduate of Mandan High School. He has a sister, Mrs. Tony Beer, also residing in Mandan.”
100 Years Ago – 1920
“Seeing the first robin is not always the first sign of spring. We’ve noticed every handy spot, where the snow has dried off, has become a gridiron for a quick game of marbles among the youngsters.
“A week ago, at the high school gymnasium, the members of the high school basketball team were the honored guests at a splendid banquet, prepared by the “Willing Girls” of the high school who are learning how to become the best cooks in the Domestic Science classes. The boys said that they would forfeit a championship game for a second feed like that.
“The charter for the Women’s Auxiliary to the local post of the Gilbert S. Furness Post 40 of the American Legion was received this past week by president, Miss Margaret Cummins. There are 60 charter members in the newly organized branch which is composed of the local mothers, sisters and wives of former servicemen.
During the basketball season, the outstanding band music was a real surprise to local people and visitors, and most were surprised to learn that it was produced by the Mandan High School band, which included Principal Joe Bergeim, an artist with the cornet and also horn. The band consisted of 24 pieces: four cornets, five trombones, three baritones, three clarinets, and two each of bass horns, drums, French horns, saxophones, and one piccolo. The group also included four players not connected with the high school, namely R.R. Lutz, the Law brothers and last year’s graduate, Archie Olson. The band continues to practice and, hopefully, when weather permits, they will again entertain residents with open air concerts this summer.
“According to a New York newspaper, prohibition is causing so many foreign-born residents to leave the United States that emigration is actually exceeding immigration. Ellis Island records since January 1 indicate 53,000 entered the country while 61,000 persons left, mostly of Polish and Czech descent. Apparently, the inability to purchase wine or beer has created considerable ill feelings, particularly for those working in the mining districts.”
125 Years Ago– 1895
“On Wednesday April 10, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 64 degrees above zero.
“The plaintive cry of the meadow lark has been heard, so that now we can say spring is here, for sure.
“Parasols and umbrellas for ladies and misses at Theis & Co.’s store, Pioneer block.
“Mr. Housefly has put in an appearance, and with no invitation, but that from the warm rays from the sun which we have been enjoying this past week.
“Dr. Read reports a new baby boy at the home of section foremen Ole Johnson at Sweet Briar.
“A business change this past week was the dissolution of the firm of McGillic & Theis. Mr. McGillic assumed charge of the grocery department of the late firm, while Mr. Theis takes the dry goods department. He will have for partners, Messrs. W.C. Tubbs and Theo Cummins, and the firm will be known as Theis & Co.
“On last Monday evening, a party of old timers and intimate friends, numbering upwards of 50 persons, young and old, of Mr. Will Roby, headed by the League orchestra, dropped in to remind him that 38 beautiful summers and a like number of hard winters had come and gone since he was born. Mr. Roby greeted the invaders very cordially, and after all had tripped the light fantastic or indulged in various games, a bountiful course of refreshments was served. Afterwards, dancing and games were again resumed, and not until the wee small hours, did the merry throng retire to their respective homes, wishing Mr. Roby many happy returns of the occasion.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!