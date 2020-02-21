Diane Boit: Mandan Jaycees is North Dakota’s No. 1 Chapter, 1995

25 Years Ago – 1995
The Mandan Jaycees chapter has been chosen as the No. 1 chapter in North Dakota for the quarter during a meeting of state leaders. “It’s a very high honor and takes a lot of work with all the paperwork, new members and projects,” said Kris Foster, Mandan Jaycees president.
The Mandan chapter has 93 members and has grown by 40 since April. Other honors received include: Mike Klostereich chosen as North Dakota Jaycee of the month for November; Rox Erhardt chosen North Dakota Jaycee of the month for January; and Kris Foster was chosen as North Dakota Jaycee President for the month of January. Some of the projects promoted by the local Jaycees are: Punt, Pass and Kick; Christmas Shopping Tour; the Demolition Derby and the Mandan Jaycees Rodeo. With 63 chapters in the state, the Jaycees’ main mission is to be a young leaders’ training organization for people between ages of 21-40.
Amateur Basketball league standings: Commercial League: First place -- Leingang Siding & Window, 10-2, followed by Bill’s Super Value, 9-3; tied for third place at 8-4 are Leroy’s Amoco, Buckhorn Bar and Clooten Siding. Recreation League: Tied for first place at 8-2 are Western Steel & Plumbing, Mandan News/Davis Design and The Hide-a-Way; second place -- Corral Sales, 6-4, followed by Hank’s Boat Sales, 4-5.
Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb. 21: a high of 43 degrees; 31 degrees below for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Eva M. Herner of Mandan was presented a five-star emblem marking her completion of 25 years in the telephone business during an afternoon tea in her honor. The presentation was made by R. L. Falconer, manager of the Bismarck District of Northwestern Bell Telephone. She also received a gift of white gold jewelry from her co-workers. Miss Herner’s employment began as an operator in 1945 at the Mandan office, before transferring to the Bismarck in 1947. She has been the telephone company PBX (private branch exchange) operator since 1967.
The Mandan Braves, playing a much taller team from Williston, came away with a 52-48 victory this week. It was a close game with neither team having a commanding lead. The Braves had no one in double figures, but got an evenly distributed scoring attack from all their players. Vic Friesz led the Braves with 9, followed by Jim Gronowski, 8, Mike Johnson, 7, Mike Schwede and Lee Toman, 6 each; and Ron Crouse and Chris Assel, 5 each; Ed Mullner, 4 and Jeff Zwarych, 2.
Bill’s Super Valu edged the Silver Clipper Barbershop, 77-74, and First National Bank trounced the NP Lunchroom, 97-75, in Monday night action in the Men’s Amateur Basketball action. Greg Morman and Bob Sheldon paced Super Valu with 24 and 22, respectively, while Doyle Nygaard chipped in 17 points. For the Silver Clipper- Jim Baron made 24 points, followed by Bob Hillard, 17, and Dale Belden, 16.
In the second game, First National’s Bill Cook led all scorers with 25 points, followed by Rick Anderst, 23, and Bob Meidinger, 19. Top point men for NP Lunchroom: Tom Yantzer, 21, Richard Kaiser, 15, and Jim Janke, 14.
With only one game remaining, the Amateur League standings this week are: Super Valu, 11-3; Deluxe Barbers, 10-4; First National, 9-4; Silver Clipper, 9-5; NP Lunchroom, 2-12; and Independents, 0-13.
75 Years Ago – 1945
News from the Associated Press: With the war’s end in Europe in sight, the three great Allied powers- Great Britain, represented by Prime Minister Winston Churchill, the United States represented by President Franklin Roosevelt, and the Soviet Union, represented by Premier Joseph Stalin - have completed an eight-day conference at Yalta, a resort located along the Black Sea coast of the Ukraine. Although the alliance partners did not share common political aims for postwar Europe, many decisions were made in Stalin’s favor in exchange for Russia’s help in ending the war with Japan. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill would later say, “The only thing worse than having allies is not having them.”
The Federal Communications Commission has approved the transfer of license control of Mandan’s radio station KGCU from the Mandan Radio Assn to a group headed by J. K. Kennelly to W. S. Russell and others for $3,667.
News from the Armed Forces:
“Mrs. Carl Burman, Mandan, has received a telegram from the War Department stating a second son, 20-year old Pfc. Alf, lost his life on Nov. 19 in France. He was with Patton’s army and had been in France for only one week. Pfc. Alf was a 1941 graduate of Mandan High school. The Burmans’ first son lost was 23-year old Alger, who was killed in action on Leyte, the Philippines. The Burmans also have two other sons in the service- Pfc. Delbert who is on his way overseas and Pfc. Arthur, who is in a tank division and currently at Camp Hood, Texas. Their father, Carl Burman, is serving with the Seabees.”
100 Years Ago – 1920
“Dr. Lloyd Erickson has been elected the new Commander of the local Gilbert S. Furness Post No. 40 of the American Legion. The post also authorized the ordering of enlarged photographs of Gilbert S. Furness, Hugo Renden, along with Harry Kidd, Roy Tackaberry and Clifford Paulson, the latter three having died in France during the war. These pictures will be hung in the Legion hall.
“Michael, the 2-month-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Civarelli, died late Sunday. The funeral was held from the home on Monday, internment taking place in the Union cemetery.
“John Phillips and Margaret Haag, two well-known east end young people, were united in marriage this past week by Father Clement at St. Joseph’s church.
“The new Greengard Bootery opened this past week in the Greengard building on the corner of West Main and 3rd Avenue N.W., and it is a store which any town in the northwest would be proud to have. Henry Greengard of Chicago, nephew of N. Greengard of the Plymouth Clothing House, is the manager. The shoes in stock include: Florsheim, Nettleton and others for men; Sorosis and others for the ladies; and the Billiken brand for children.
“Sig Ravenos, who has been employed in the Western Auto Co. garage for the past several years, excepting the time spent in the army service, will leave tonight for a trip to Norway to see his mother. It is 12 years since Sig left his native land and, as his mother is in poor health, he is taking a few months off for the visit.
“Dan Turnbull, Jr., of Lyons, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Turnbull, pioneer residents of Morton County, died this week at the home of his parents of diabetes, after a brief illness, aged 22 years. The deceased had been attending the School of Engineering in Milwaukee, when he became ill. He came home last weekend after receiving advice from his doctors regarding his serious condition. Funeral services were held from the family home near Lyons.”
125 Years Ago– 1895
“On Thursday, Feb. 21, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 34 degrees above zero.
“Lent begins next Wednesday.
“The city’s flag poles are being decorated with the stars and stripes in honor of the birthday of George Washington, the Father of our country.
“Tomorrow, the 22nd, being a legal holiday, the banks and the post office are closed, and their employees will be off enjoying themselves.
“The crossing on the Missouri River is still good for teams of horses, although today and yesterday there was some water on top of the ice, the result of melting snow.
“Some guessing has been done lately regarding the size and weight of the ice cakes being put into the various ice houses of the city this winter. To satisfy the questions existing in the minds of some, several cakes have been weighed and measured. It is found that those being harvested from the Missouri River by Mr. Slater measure 30x30 inches and weigh about 1100 pounds each.
“Mr. C. H. Twain, representing the Pope Manufacturing Company, Hartford, Conn., was in the city this past week showing a sample of the celebrated “Columbia” bicycle. This popular model will be sold in Mandan by the Bingenheimer Bros. The “Wheel” exhibited by Mr. Twain was the latest ’95 model, weighing slightly under 22 pounds. It was a beautiful piece of mechanism and costs $100, a reduction of $25 from last year’s prices for Columbia wheels.”
Diane Boit was raised and educated in the Red River Valley before coming to Mandan with her family in 1970. She has been involved with the Bismarck-Mandan newspapers for more than 30 years. She can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.