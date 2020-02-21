Diane Boit: Mandan Jaycees is North Dakota’s No. 1 Chapter, 1995

“The city’s flag poles are being decorated with the stars and stripes in honor of the birthday of George Washington, the Father of our country.

“Tomorrow, the 22nd, being a legal holiday, the banks and the post office are closed, and their employees will be off enjoying themselves.

“The crossing on the Missouri River is still good for teams of horses, although today and yesterday there was some water on top of the ice, the result of melting snow.

“Some guessing has been done lately regarding the size and weight of the ice cakes being put into the various ice houses of the city this winter. To satisfy the questions existing in the minds of some, several cakes have been weighed and measured. It is found that those being harvested from the Missouri River by Mr. Slater measure 30x30 inches and weigh about 1100 pounds each.

“Mr. C. H. Twain, representing the Pope Manufacturing Company, Hartford, Conn., was in the city this past week showing a sample of the celebrated “Columbia” bicycle. This popular model will be sold in Mandan by the Bingenheimer Bros. The “Wheel” exhibited by Mr. Twain was the latest ’95 model, weighing slightly under 22 pounds. It was a beautiful piece of mechanism and costs $100, a reduction of $25 from last year’s prices for Columbia wheels.”

Diane Boit was raised and educated in the Red River Valley before coming to Mandan with her family in 1970. She has been involved with the Bismarck-Mandan newspapers for more than 30 years. She can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

