Diane Boit: Mandan Hospital opens, 1910

New seats are going into the Palace Theatre. According to manager Frank Wetzstein, visibility of the stage will be improved with a new circular arrangement. The seats are mahogany with chromium steel trimming. Seat cushions are covered with a special tear-proof fabric; the backs are uncut red velour.

Mandan's municipal golf course opened officially on June 15, marking an end of a six-week delay due to new grass being seeded earlier in the spring. The course normally opens about May 1. Playing cards sell for $5 each. Green fees are set at the same rate as previous years, 40 cents for 18 holes and 25 cents for nine holes. Sunday and holiday fees are 50 cents. The new two percent sales tax will also be added.

Mandan's Mike Heidt has been elected president of the state's firemen's organization during their three-day convention at New Rockford, attended by 750 firemen from across the state. The 1936 convention will be held in Oakes.