Diane Boit: Mandan Hospital opens, 1910

July 2000
Nobel Hinkel, member of the Mandan Lions Club, has been named a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Clubs International Foundation. The Fellowship is the foundation's highest honor. Hinkel also received a plaque and lapel pin acknowledging his dedication to humanitarian goals.
Forty-two red, white and blue Mandan banners, purchased through donations from Mandan merchants and the Mandan Progress Organization, were suspended from the city’s street lights, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday. Ten of the banners were hung along Sixth Avenue S.E. (Hwy. 1806); the remaining 32 are displayed along Memorial Highway. The banners arrived June 27 and, with the leadership of Dave Auch, City employees and members of the Mandan Fire Department managed to hang all the banners by July 1. The new banners became a reality, thanks to the hustle of MPO committee members Susie Kocourek, Pete Deichert, Dave Auch, Gene Veil, Del Wetsch and Fred Kraft.
July 1985
Thousands of people lined Mandan’s Main Street for this year’s Fourth of July parade, highlighting the 28th Annual Mandan Jaycees Rodeo Days. According to this year’s rules, all vehicles were to be decorated and the only automobile entries were accepted from surrounding Car Clubs. For safety reasons, no candy was to be thrown to spectators along the parade route. However, many entries still ignored the new rules.
The West River Lions, the Mandan Lions and Dacotah Lioness chapters have installed their new officers for the coming year. For the West River Lions: Clifford Nelson is president; Rod Bachmeier, secretary; and Don Shaw, treasurer. For the Mandan Lions: Bill Schreiner is president; Dennis Grenz, secretary; and Keith Winks, treasurer. And for the Dacotah Lioness: Mary Ann Kalvoda is president; Jean Doll, secretary and Norma Nelson, treasurer.
The State High School Rodeo competition concluded with seven Mandan “kids” earning the right to participate in the National Finals at Rapid City, S. D. Receiving the top scores were: Dean Breuer and David Berg, for Bareback; Brian Hartman- Saddle Bronc; Glenn Renner- Bullriding; Brett Hartman- Boys Cow Cutting; Lisa Schaff- Breakaway Roping; and Sheila Kuhn- Girls Cow Cutting. Unable to compete was Jeff Zueger, who was in First place until receiving a serious neck injury during the Bareback event.
Former Mandan News editor Jim Fuglie has been named Director of North Dakota Tourism Promotion. The Hettinger native has served as the executive director of the N.D. Democratic Nonpartisan League Party since 1981.
July 1960
More than 1,500 patrons, stockholders and visitors attended the grand opening of the new, modern Farmers Union Oil Company building at 810 East Main Street. The company was incorporated in 1945 with Nick Stumpf as the first manager. In addition to the big sales room and four-station gas pumps, the facilities include a 70x40 warehouse, a 30x40 farm machinery shop with heavy hoists and a 40x57 garage which can service three vehicles at the same time. According to current manager, George Kostelecky, two new bulk delivery trucks are also ready to serve their nearly 1,000 patrons in Morton County.
Robert Lawrence, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Lawrence, will be Mandan's entry in the North Dakota State Jaycees Road-E-O to be held in Bismarck, according to Sam Mann, Jaycee chairman of the event. Robert will be a senior at MHS. Judges for the contest held at the Mandan rodeo grounds were State Highway patrolmen Richard Bercier and Mandan policemen Clayton Kitchen and Richard Myers. Other contestants were: Don Furstenberg, Ronald Goertel, Bill Assel and Wayne Goertel. Cars were provided through the courtesy of Remund Ford, Riedinger Motors and Chase Chevrolet.
More than 80 archers from 11 North Dakota Archery clubs participated in the Mandan Invitational Archery Tournament at the Red Trail Archery Course, north of Mandan. High score shooters were: Men- Harold Carlson, Kenmare; Women- Ora Henderson, Mandan; Intermediate Boys- Paul Carlson, Kenmare; Intermediate Girls- Jonita Fleck, Dickinson; Junior Girls- Linda Kuntz, Glen Ullin.
July 1935
Ditching for Mandan's new water main, a part of the $48,000 waterworks improvement project, got underway this week at First Street N.W. and Seventh Avenue, the western terminal of the main. Crews are beginning the ditch digging using shovels until the big ditching machine arrives from the Haggart Construction company. The 12-inch main will extend more than a mile from the new million-gallon reservoir on Collins Avenue, which is also part of the improvement project. All labor, except supervisors and technical men, are taken from Mandan's unemployed.
New seats are going into the Palace Theatre. According to manager Frank Wetzstein, visibility of the stage will be improved with a new circular arrangement. The seats are mahogany with chromium steel trimming. Seat cushions are covered with a special tear-proof fabric; the backs are uncut red velour.
Mandan's municipal golf course opened officially on June 15, marking an end of a six-week delay due to new grass being seeded earlier in the spring. The course normally opens about May 1. Playing cards sell for $5 each. Green fees are set at the same rate as previous years, 40 cents for 18 holes and 25 cents for nine holes. Sunday and holiday fees are 50 cents. The new two percent sales tax will also be added.
Mandan's Mike Heidt has been elected president of the state's firemen's organization during their three-day convention at New Rockford, attended by 750 firemen from across the state. The 1936 convention will be held in Oakes.
Mandan area residents were among the millions listening to their radios this past weekend as underdog, 29-year old James J. Braddock, in 10 to 1 odds against him, defeated the World Boxing Champ Max Baer in a 15-round ordeal, broadcast from a half empty Madison Square Garden in New York. The boxing crowd and radio listeners across the country erupted in celebration when the announcer proclaimed Braddock, dubbed “The Cinderella Man,” as the new champion.
Braddock had struggled since 1929 to make a living and provide food for his wife and three children, losing 16 of his last 22 matches. Unable to find work, he had even filed for government relief. Braddock made $20 thousand on the fight worth at least $250,000 at the gate, according to his manager, Joe Gould.
(A 2005 movie, “The Cinderella Man,” starring Richard Crowe, tells Braddock’s amazing story.)
July 1910
“The Mandan Hospital opened for business on the western edge of the Heartview addition on June 11, a huge accomplishment for the 29-year-old city. Very few homes dot the area east of the hospital.
“Construction of the handsome three-story brick building with basement began in October, after a fund drive, headed by W. A. Lanterman, L. N. Cary, C. L. Timmerman, E. H. Hughes and T. A. Cummins. The week-long drive resulted in the formation of a stock company, capitalized at $50,000, with 100 stockholders, 50 of which are area farmers.
“The hospital has 12 private rooms, 10 double rooms and a large ward, besides apartments for attendants and employees. The facility will provide excellent medical care from the eight doctors currently practicing in Mandan. Seven registered nurses will also be on duty. Plans are now being made for a three-year Nursing School on the third floor.”
