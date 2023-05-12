25 Years Ago – 1998

More than 200 couples attended the most glamorous party of the year on April 26 for Mandan High’s junior-senior prom with the alternative rock band Green Day providing the theme with the hit song “The Time of Your Life.” The junior class spent the past year planning the celebration of their high school years, and, with $1,500 in their treasury, most of which was earned from last winter’s class-sponsored Snowball Dance, the 300 students created a beautiful atmosphere of cascading streamers and waterfalls in the high school gym within a four-day span. Best friends and couples arrived in colorful evening wear, greeted by a line of spectators and their flashing cameras spanning almost two blocks, before entering the gym for the Grand March and dance.

Mandan High School Spanish instructor Jeanne House has been named as the North Dakota Foreign Language Teacher of the Year. She was nominated by fellow MHS Spanish instructor Theresa Waltz and voted for by other fellow foreign language teachers and students. House was also inducted into the North Dakota Association of Dance and Drill Hall of Fame five years ago. She coached the high school’s drill team, the Kachinas, for 15 years.

Temps recorded Tuesday, May 12: a high of 72 degrees; 44 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Mandan High School will hold its traditional junior-senior prom this weekend at the Elks ballroom in Mandan with “Knights in White Satin” as this year’s prom theme. Following the Grand March at 8 p.m. led by junior class president Cal Kopp and his date, Patty Sullivan, the expected 150 couples will dance to the music of “Nobody’s Children.”

Mrs. Clifford Feil is the new president of the Mandan Art Association, succeeding Mrs. Ann Conrath. Other officers are: Mrs. Al Ressler, vice president; Mrs. Duane Miller, secretary, and Mrs. Wilmer Fischer, treasurer.

The Dairy Queen in Mandan is having their annual sale of Banana Splits, still priced at 49 cents.

More than 1,300 people attended the Missouri Slope Ceramic Association’s third annual show held at the Bismarck Memorial Building, where 16 member shops displayed their finished pieces in booths, while 475 individuals entered separate pieces for display and judging. Award winners from Mandan in the booth division were: First Place, to Ginny’s Genies, owned by Virginia Reichman; second place, to Doratha’s Ceramics, owned by Doratha Ohlsen. The top professional award for senior citizens went to Julia Pitzer, Mandan.

An agreement has been signed for the production of the 1973 Annual Mandan Jaycees Rodeo to be held July 2, 3, and 4. Signing the official contract were Art Heck, president of the Mandan Jaycees; William G. Engelter, rodeo chairman; and Emerson Chase and John Stevenson, stock contractors. The rodeo will begin at 7:30 each evening, with a parade on the afternoon of July 4. Other committees include Pat Kresbach of Thomas Appliances and Steve Markel, KFYR radio, co-chairmen for publicity; Tom Weigel of Hoenig Funeral Home, and Bill Fisher, parade co-chairmen; and George Masseth and Gene Unrath of Manda-Color Studio, and Dick Schmidt, Amoco Oil Refinery, as co-chairmen of the Queen contest.

Temps recorded Saturday, May 12: a high of 59 degrees; 33 for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

“Chinatown, My Chinatown” was the theme chosen by the junior class of Mandan High School for the 1923 annual Junior Prom held at the World War Memorial building in Mandan. The auditorium was decorated in brightly colored streamers which formed a false ceiling and covered the walls, along with dozens of red Chinese lanterns hanging from the ceiling and at the entrance. The “Chinatown” theme was also revealed in Chinese letters and a green dragon displayed across the front of the dance podium, where Hugo Vendt’s orchestra provided the dance music and played the lively tune “Chinatown, My Chinatown” for the Grand March, led by Phillip Brown, junior class president, and his guest, Winnie Rowan. They were followed by senior class president Roy Rolshoven and his guest, Pat Moser. Punch was served in an area resembling a Chinese garden where the refreshments were served by Enid Sautner and Pearl Jochim. They were assisted by a group of freshmen girls dressed in colorful Chinese costumes, as follows: Carol Burman, Elaine Helbling, Eileen Hammerel, Kathleen Fitzsimmons, Emma Laemmle and Delores Weinberger.

President Harry Truman received thousands of cards in celebration of his 64th birthday on May 8. He also noted that it was the third anniversary of V-E Day which ended World War II in Europe. However, unlike in Europe, no public celebrations were reported in the United States.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Art Wilmes, Glen Ullin; to Mr. and Mrs. William Nickel, Judson; to Mr. and Mrs. E.O. Olson, Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Peterson, to Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Brady, to Mr. and Mrs. M.A. Boehm and to Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Skjod, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Wednesday, May 12: a high of 68 degrees; 35 for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“The annual Junior Prom held this week was one of the most enjoyable parties of the school year. More than 90 members of the junior and senior classes, along with members of the high school faculty, were present at the banquet served in the dining room of the Lewis & Clark Hotel which was beautifully decorated in the class colors- blue and gold of the Senior class, and red and white of the Juniors. Red and white carnations were used in the decorations on the tables and the “Dizzy Four,” the juvenile orchestra, furnished music during the banquet. Joseph Bergeim, high school principal, serving as toastmaster, introduced the senior officers who gave their Class Will and Prophecy. Following the banquet, everyone left for the high school gym for the dance, with lively music provided by the Mandan Orchestra. Colorful and sparkling gowns swirled on the dance floor until the midnight hour, with “Goodnight, Ladies, Goodnight, Gentlemen” as the evening’s final dance tune.

“The Kiwanis Club of Mandan, with a charter membership list of 52, was perfected last night at an enthusiastic meeting following a banquet at the Lewis & Clark Hotel. The charter will be officially presented during a June meeting to include the state’s seven other clubs. Officers elected to serve until Jan. 1 are L.H. Connolly, president; George Wilson, vice president; John Kennelly, secretary; and J.A. Timmerman, treasurer.

“Special half-price taxi rates are being offered until Memorial Day for those visiting the local cemeteries.

“Mrs. Edna Moline, proprietress of the Moline Millinery Modes and Beauty Shop, has announced the opening of her store in a new location at the Nigey Hotel building, which offered larger quarters for both the hats display and the hair dressing department. A ladies rest room will be an added feature. The first six “Cash” customers coming through the doors at 9 a.m. Monday morning will be given a genuine leather “good luck” coin purse.”

Temps recorded Saturday, May 12: a high of 61 degrees; 30 for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, May 12, the mercury climbed to a high of 68 degrees, with 34 degrees as the day’s low.

“North Dakota’s quota under the present call for troops is 461. This state could easily muster 20 times that number and not require a draft.

“A large number of our citizens spent Sunday in Bismarck visiting with the Mandan men of Company A.

“According to news from New Salem, the depot there has been crowded the past few days with people of New Salem and surrounding countryside who are eager to see the soldier boys passing through.

“Gus Weindsrich was found guilty of the charge of bastardy, and the court directed that he be required to pay the sum of two dollars each week for the space of 15 years, toward the maintenance of the child, and to remain in jail until he filed a bond guaranteeing the faithful performance of the sentence.

“The spirit of patriotism has taken hold of the kids in Mandan. Two armies, Spain and United States, have been organized, and both forces are at work building forts on the hillside, north of town. Several battles have been fought with stones and clubs for ammunition and, as a result, several of the “Soldiers” are seen with black eyes and otherwise scratched up. We like seeing the spirit of patriotism in young America, yet something ought to be done to stop the hollering and occasional cuss word descending from the battlefield on the hill.”