25 Years Ago – 1998

The Mandan Braves Boys Swim team, coached by Ralph Manley, celebrated back-to-back state titles this past week as North Dakota’s State Boys’ Swimming and Diving champions for 1998. The teams from Mandan, Minot and West Fargo High Schools competed all season as the state’s most powerful teams and were separated by just a few points during the two-day meet held at the Mandan Community Center. The final event for the championship title was the 400 freestyle which was won by Mandan swimmers, Joe Schneider, Shawn Heck, Danny Little and Seth Scarborough, with a time of 3:17.48, two body lengths ahead of second place West Fargo. The final tally had the Braves on top, 398 points, followed by the Minot Magicians, 383, and the West Fargo Packers, 357.

Mandan High School senior Joe Schneider was selected as North Dakota’s Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year. The state’s coaches recognized Schneider from a field of seniors including West Fargo’s Dezelic Vanja who broke two state records at the state championship meet. Schneider holds four individual championships - the 100 freestyle last year; the remainder were won consecutively since 1996 in the 50 freestyle.

The Mandan High School’s Girls Volleyball team also celebrated a successful year of competition with an overall record of 30 wins against 8 losses. The girls, coached by Jennifer Conlon, took First Place in Conference during the regular season, followed by a first place finish in the West Region Tourney, before ending the year with a fifth place trophy at the State Tournament.

Temps recorded Tuesday, March 17: 35 degrees for the high; 29 below zero for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Tony Bobb, who did not play two full games during the entire basketball season, stepped to the line with .04 left in the third overtime session, and made a free throw which boosted the Fort Yates Warriors, coached by Clark Swisher, to a 79-78 victory over the Minot Magicians to claim the 1973 North Dakota Class A Basketball Championship at the Bismarck Civic Center. It marked the first time in Class A tournament history that the No. 8 rated team defeated the No. 1 (Bismarck) and the No. 2 (Minot) teams in key games to claim the title. Top point man for the Warriors was Darrel Eaglestaff with 29 points, followed by Wyman Archambault, 17. Dave Mikalonis led the Minot squad with 18 points, followed by Doug Ames and Stan Trader, 10 points each.

According to postmaster Ken Hoger, more than 3,000 inquiries for Bachelor Days have streamed into New Salem during the past four months, after a story of New Salem’s summer event appeared in last November’s nationally distributed Parade Magazine. However, the New Salem Lions, sponsors of the famous match-making event which sparked at least 15 marriages since 1968, have voted to cancel this year’s Bachelor Days due to last year’s arrival of an unruly, youthful, long-haired crowd who blocked traffic, taunted patrol cars and violated liquor ordinances. In the meantime, New Salem bachelors, some 200 strong, are reading and answering letters.

Temps recorded Saturday, March 17: 45 degrees for the high; 24 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

The Mandan Braves claimed third place of the Western Basketball Conference Saturday night by defeating the Dickinson Midgets, 36-35, in their third straight nip-and-tuck game. The Braves also outplayed the strong Minot Magicians on Thursday night to win a breath-taking 43-41 victory before falling to the Bismarck Demons, 40-39, on Friday. The Williston Coyotes claimed the Western Conference title, 36-33, against Bismarck in the final game. Mandan’s loss ends their season with a record of only four wins against 14 losses.

Dave Fullerton and Ray Rolshoven, both seniors at Mandan High School, have been elected as honorary co-captains of the Mandan Braves for the 1947-48 basketball season. They were elected by popular vote among the lettermen just before their final game with Dickinson. Electing captains at the end of the season was introduced at MHS by Head Coach Johnny Mach last year. Mach had chosen different players to captain the team during the regular season’s games and then the players themselves were the judges at the end of the season.

As a result of the recent cold weather, according to a weather department bulletin, the Missouri River ice measured 33.5 inches thick at Bismarck. However, at the south edge of the city, a local ice firm claims the ice there is 38 inches thick. Local residents are hoping for mild spring weather and slow thawing conditions.

Without mail and groceries for nearly two weeks due to snow-blocked roads, farmers living north of Judson in Oliver County, were brought back in touch with the world this past week when Glen Porsborg, flying rancher, flew into Judson, picked up mail for his neighbors and filled grocery orders before returning to his home, 18 miles north of Judson. Word quickly spread and neighbors, using teams of horses, made their way to the Porsborg home to pick up their mail and grocery items.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Willard Griffin, to Mr. and Mrs. M. E. Dahmus and to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Jewel, all of Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Bohl, Flasher, to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Senne, Glen Ullin; and to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Koch and Mr. and Mrs. Al Klein, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Wednesday, March 17: a high of 33 degrees; 8 above for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“Governor R.A. Nestos is nearly finished with affixing his signature to most of the 300 bills passed by the Legislative Assembly which ended Friday, March 2. One of the appropriation bills signed was the $525,510 allocated to erect dorms to alleviate overcrowded conditions at the State Training School in Mandan.

“Misses Magnhila and Elizabeth Orsal of Stangvik, Norway, arrived in Mandan this week, coming direct from Ellis Island, New York, where they were given passes by immigration officials. Today, they have both entered as patients, and as employees, at the Deaconess Hospital. Both ladies are still seasick from the ocean voyage, but, after a few days’ rest, they will begin duties as maids at the hospital.

“A committee, named by the Mandan Commercial Club, has been directed to organize a building and loan association for Mandan and prepare its articles of incorporation. Committee members are G.A. Renden, G.F. Wilson, Joseph P. Hess, A.H. Peterson, R.A. Countryman, E.A. Ketter and C.D. Cooley.

“John Entringer and Walt Schemp of Mandan were awarded Safe Driving citations at a meeting last week in Bismarck. Mr. Entringer drives for Midwest Bakery; Mr. Schemp drives for Sweetheart Bakery.

“Little Jack Mason, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Mason of Sunny, has been a regular caller at the doctor’s office this month. Today, while sliding, face down, on a steep hill near his home, he was unable to swerve his sled to avoid crashing into a building, resulting in a broken sled and double fractures of both arms, just above the wrists. Only two weeks ago, he was rocking in a chair at his home and fell over backwards, cutting a gash in his lip that required several stitches to close the wound.”

Temps recorded Saturday, March 17: a high of 26 degrees; 13 below zero for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, March 17, the mercury climbed to a high of 36 degrees, with 13 degrees as the low.

“James Flannagan has had the pension for his Civil War service increased from $6 to $10 per month.

“There is a sentiment abroad in Mandan that the city cannot get along without saloons. However, the feeling is pretty strong that there are too many places where drinks are sold, and that it would be a good thing to increase the license fee up a peg or two and have as much revenue with half the places in business. Some say there would be a little more respectability, if such a thing is possible.

“A large audience celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at the opera house last night and enjoyed a delightful program of fine music and readings. The evening’s main address was given by Mr. J.E. Campbell, who came with his parents from Ireland 40 years ago; he spoke movingly of the beautiful green Irish countryside. Piano and violin solos, along with duets and several songs by a small choir, were also appreciated. However, it was a beautiful solo, rendered by Mrs. Wyman, that drew the largest applause as she sang, by special request, 'Come Back to Erin,' that produced tears upon many of the older faces, resulting in another encore, this time for 'Killarney.'"