Diane Boit: Mandan Elks Lodge closes, 1995

100 Years Ago – 1920

“The new cigar and news stand in the lobby of the Lewis and Clark hotel, which is to be conducted by H.H. Williams, was opened for business this week. The news stand answers a long-felt want in the hotel for the needs of the traveling public who regularly cross the street from the Depot to register for an evening’s stay.

“After considerable investigation and discussion on the part of the Board of Education, it has been decided to build a three- or four- room grade school on the old Syndicate school site, which was donated to the city with the understanding that it be used for school purposes. A suggestion had been made to build a school on the north side of the tracks, but a majority of parents in the Syndicate objected as many of their children would have been compelled to cross the viaduct in cold and stormy weather during the school year.