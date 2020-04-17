Diane Boit: Mandan Elks Lodge closes, 1995

25 Years Ago – 1995
The Mandan Elks members have voted to close their doors at midnight, Saturday, April 22. Lodge members made the decision during their April 10 meeting, which was to include reviewing bids for purchase of the building. “We had no bids to open,” said Elks member Tony Engelhardt, sadly. Meanwhile, the Elks will hold their final Stag Night on April 20. The brick building was constructed in 1954; a mortgage burning was held in March 1970.
Heidi Farner, a Mandan High School senior and the daughter of Ben and Beverly Farner, has been selected to receive the first Kremer Teacher Scholarship of $1,000. The scholarship has been set up by the Mike Kremer family to annually honor a graduating senior who plans to attend college for a career in teaching. Receiving a $50 award from the Kremer family were other senior finalists: Jennifer Theil, Rachel Franke and Nancy Weeda.
Temps recorded Monday, April 17: a high of 49 degrees; 28 degrees above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
With protests growing against the government’s involvement in the Vietnam War with no end in sight, President Nixon, along with the members of the previous administration of President Johnson, still justified the action and believed the majority of Americans -- a large group of Middle Americans -- were being overshadowed in the media by only a noisy minority. In a television address to the nation, the President Nixon explained his views and said, “And so, tonight -- to you, my fellow Americans, the great silent majority (the older generation of WWII and the people of the Midwest and South) -- I ask for your support." After giving the speech, Nixon's approval ratings, which had been hovering around 50%, quickly rose to 81% in the nation.
At the end of 1969, after 13 years in Vietnam, more than 47,000 American troops had died in combat -- average age: 21. At the war’s end in 1975, North Dakota’s death toll stood at 198.
Dr. Michael Riisager has been elected to head the Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8 as Worshipful Master for the coming year. Boyd Gilchrist was elected as Senior Warden, with William Keunther as Junior Warden. Others elected included: John C. Gould, treasurer; E.G. Laub, secretary, and Curtis Parrott, to the Board of Trustees.
Funeral services were recently held at Mandan’s First Lutheran Church for Clayton Kitchen, 59, captain of the Mandan police force, who died at his home following an illness of only three months. Born in Dickinson in 1911, he moved to Mandan in 1942 and married Adeline Perala in 1953. Pallbearers at the service were: George Doll, Hugo Ternes, Bonifas Silbernagel, Ken Hilmer, Ed Wingenbach and James McCone.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Mrs. H.A. Wheeler has been elected the new president of Chapter H of the PEO Sisterhood. She succeeds Mrs. C.G. Hughes, who had held the office for the past two years. Other officers are: Mrs. W. F. McClelland, vice president; Mrs. Eleanor Trzcinski, treasurer; and Mrs. M. K. Higgins, recording secretary.
News from the Armed Forces:
“Another 25,000 German soldiers have laid down their guns in this week’s fighting. More than 3,000 Allied tanks were in the push eastward, less than 170 miles from Berlin. The U.S. Army’s First, Seventh and Ninth Divisions also rushed from the southwestern borders to rendezvous with British, Canadian and French troops with little opposition from German troops. Security silence has concealed the extent of Allied gains.
Mrs. Earl G. Newman of Mandan has been informed by the War Department of the death of her husband, Pfc. Earl G. Newman, who was killed in action on the Belgian front on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. He was previously reported as missing in action. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Newman of Temvik. His widow is the former Dorothy Blandin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Blandin of Mandan.
“Palmer E. Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Johnson of New Salem, has been promoted to Staff Sergeant and was also awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action, while serving as a tank commander. Although the enemy was in a superior position, Sgt. Johnson fearlessly directed his tank toward the heavily fortified enemy position which resulted in the destruction of an enemy command car, two anti-tank guns and personnel carriers. He then overran another enemy command post, and then, though separated from the rest of his own command, led his own tank and two others back to friendly lines.
“A youthful Mandan Marine has been decorated for the third time since participating in his first action in the Pacific in January 1944. First Lt. Clarence J. Schauss, 27, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gus Schauss of Mandan, where he had practiced law, has received the Gold Star in lieu of a second Purple Heart. Already wearing the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals for destroying an enemy nest on Namur in the Marshall Islands, the North Dakota Leatherneck earned the Gold Star for wounds suffered following a hand-to-hand skirmish with the enemy. Schauss is an alumnus of the University of Minnesota and Mandan High School. He enlisted in July 1942.”
100 Years Ago – 1920
“The new cigar and news stand in the lobby of the Lewis and Clark hotel, which is to be conducted by H.H. Williams, was opened for business this week. The news stand answers a long-felt want in the hotel for the needs of the traveling public who regularly cross the street from the Depot to register for an evening’s stay.
“After considerable investigation and discussion on the part of the Board of Education, it has been decided to build a three- or four- room grade school on the old Syndicate school site, which was donated to the city with the understanding that it be used for school purposes. A suggestion had been made to build a school on the north side of the tracks, but a majority of parents in the Syndicate objected as many of their children would have been compelled to cross the viaduct in cold and stormy weather during the school year.
“A marriage took place last weekend at the home of Rev. C.J. Fylling of the Lutheran Church when Miss Gusta Gravning, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.J. Gravning of Hettinger, became the bride of Russell A. Young, son of Mr. and Mrs. S.A. Young of this city. The bride has made her home in Mandan for more than a year, having come to accept a position in the offices of the Rosen Coal company. Mr. Young served 16 months overseas with the railroad artillery in the World War and is a member of the local American Legion post. He is currently employed at the Morton County Farmers Press as a linotype operator.
“Amounts ranging from $75 to $575 were included in the first 36 vouchers sent out during March to World War veterans by Adjutant Attorney General Fraser in the initial payment procedure of North Dakota’s “Soldier Bonus.” The total amount covered by the vouchers was $12,350. The amount determined by the compensation is $25 for every month in the service. Among the 36 was a voucher sent to a Mandan man, Anton Brychta.”
125 Years Ago– 1895
“On Wednesday, April 17, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 62 degrees above zero.
“Easter dawned on a most beautiful day, and churches were filled to capacity. At the close of services, hats in every color of the rainbow graced each woman’s head as families left to greet their neighbors who also gathered on the front lawn.
“Red and yellow tulips and mounds of purple irises can now be seen around the porches of many Mandan residents. The flowers are a welcome reminder that spring has arrived.
“Seeding will be well underway if the present weather continues during the coming week. Local farmers are impatiently waiting to begin work of planting their crops.
“Increased travel obliged the Northern Pacific Railway to attach an extra car to Sunday’s west bound passenger train. Officials say the prospects for additional passenger traffic is encouraging.
“The behavior of certain young people down at the extreme east end of town is the cause of considerable indignation among the respectable residents of that vicinity. The aid of the city officials is to be sought, and a vigorous war is to be waged until the annoyances are removed. Some think a good application of hickory switches would prove most successful.”
