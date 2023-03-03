25 Years Ago – 1998

This week’s big news centered on smoking bans appearing in North Dakota restaurants. On March 1, Mandan’s McDonald’s fast-food restaurant on East Main Street became one of five McDonald’s statewide banning smoking. Currently 42 restaurants in Bismarck-Mandan, most offering fast food, are smoke-free. In 1996, only eight area restaurants had banned smoking indoors. However, not everyone in Mandan agrees with the decision. There’s still a small number of restaurants unwilling to risk losing their loyal customers and are currently offering smoking-designated areas until the state issues a law banning smoking at all indoor sites.

(In November 2012, North Dakotans unanimously voted, 66% to 34%, to enforce a statewide smoking ban in all businesses and restaurants within the state.)

Temps recorded Tuesday, March 3: a high of 22 degrees; 10 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Harlan Junker has been elected president of the Mandan Chamber of Commerce, succeeding L.F. Gerhart. Elected vice president was James Noonan. Other officers are Brad Charnholm, treasurer, replacing Frank Schaefer, and Del Skjod, reelected secretary.

The Manda-Color Studio of Mandan has moved into new quarters at 420 West Main, occupying the store where the Western Shop was formerly located. The studio moved from a basement location, beneath the Ben Franklin Store, to gain additional space and a brighter studio atmosphere, according to Gene Unrath, a partner with George Masseth.

The No. 2 Class A-rated Minot Magicians earned a tie for second place, along with Williston, in the Western Dakota Association with an easy 84-42 victory over WDA foe Mandan this week in regular season finales for both squads. Mandan finished its season at 2-19 and 0-12 in the WDA. In the game against Minot, Terry Porter topped the Mandan squad with 13 points, followed by Rob Lighthizer with 10.

Casper Oimoen, who lived in Minot as a teenager and was once a bricklayer in Bismarck, will soon receive North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt Roughrider Award from Governor Link and will join 12 other award recipients whose portraits are displayed in the North Dakota Hall of Fame at the Capitol building. Oimoen was captain of the U.S. Olympic Ski Team in 1936, and a three-time winner of the U.S. Ski Jumping Championship.

Temps recorded Saturday, March 3: a high of 56 above zero; 27 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

Winners of the March of Dimes “Count the Mistakes” contest were determined today by a committee of judges. Miss Marguerite Maddock, 400 First Ave. NW, received first place honors and a prize of $10 with the earliest postmarked entry of 69 errors found in a full page of ads printed in the Feb. 6 edition of the Pioneer. Tying for second place and $5 with the correct number were Mrs. Joe Bauer, 404 Third St. NE, and Mrs. W.M. Wittig, 604 Ninth Ave. SW. A total of 235 entries, plus donations, were received in the contest, netting $96.37 for the March of Dimes campaign.

Joy Ann Miller, 17-year-old queen of Morton County, returned from Fargo last Thursday by private plane, piloted by Gene Helmsworth of the Mandan Jaycees. Miss Miller represented Morton County at the week-long Jack Frost Festival in Fargo. Among her many exciting experiences was her very first ride in an airplane.

Melchior Herner has announced his retirement after 43 years of service with the Northern Pacific Railway. Born in Odessa, Russia, in 1879, Herner and his wife Magdalen (Knoll), came to the United States and to Mandan in the spring of 1903; he began work with the railroad company in July of the same year.

The local United Spanish-American Veterans post composed of Mandan, Bismarck and Slope area members, observed the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the battleship Maine and the opening of the war with Spain. The anniversary cake was cut by A. W. Snow, adjutant of the chapter and the oldest war veteran present. Attending from Morton County were S.E. Arthur and J.R. Ellison, both of Mandan, and G.W. Hammond, Huff.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. William Ferderer, Mandan, and to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Balkowitsch, Flasher. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Matt Herner, to Mr. and Mrs. John Wirtz, Mandan.

Temps recorded Wednesday, March 3: a high of 12 degrees; 3 above for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“Damages of $60,000 within two nights! Two big fires, within 18 hours on West Main Street, forced the fire department to battle flames in below zero weather as the wind gusted to 40 miles an hour, and handicapped by frozen water pipes and hydrants. Destroyed were the Boston Café and the Machedon Shoe Shining parlors in the frame buildings at 304-306 W. Main St., owned by J.W. Hintgen who had purchased them from Ole Paulson in 1918 with the intention of transforming the businesses into one modern department store.

“The second blaze destroyed the building occupied by the Mandan Motor Sales Co., operated by Robert Krutzner and George Miska. They lost more than $5,000 in equipment, plus a new International truck valued at $2,800. A dozen residents also lost their roadsters and touring cars stored in the garage area during the winter months. A frame shack next door, occupied by Joe Markus, a shoemaker, was also destroyed, but flames were prevented from spreading to the Ronco block, site of the Mandan Creamery and the Masonic Temple.

“Tribute was paid to the passing veterans of the ‘War to Preserve the Union’ by the State House of Representatives this week when it passed Senator Steel’s bill permitting a veteran of the Spanish-American War to be appointed commandant of the State Soldier’s Home at Lisbon. The law now provides that the commandant shall be a veteran of the Civil War, few of whom are still living in the state. As the roll was called, each member stood, and remained standing, until all representatives were called upon. The measure passed unanimously.

“John Mann, 68, farmer residing three miles east of St. Anthony, died this week following a 10-day illness with pneumonia. Survivors include his widow and eight children. Funeral arrangements have not been made as it’s been impossible to get the casket to St. Anthony due to snow packed roads there.

“The Mandan high School Braves closed the home floor season with a victory over the Dickinson High team, 37-18, making it the 12th consecutive victory with no defeats this year. Scoring for Mandan were George Newgard, 14 points; Eugene Burdick, 11; Rodney Love and Wylie Nelson, 6 points each.”

Temps recorded Saturday, March 3: a high of 23 degrees, 9 above for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, March 3, the mercury climbed to a high of 31 degrees, 16 degrees for the low.

“The first snow this year of sufficient depth for sleigh riding fell on Tuesday night.

“One man coming into the Pioneer office this week claims the reason why so many people in North Dakota are going to the Klondike gold fields is that during the current winter, we have had very little snow, frost and wind, and during last summer, we had very few mosquitoes. The instinct of the true North Dakotan clamors for mosquitoes, blizzards and wind…and that’s what’s driving locals to where such things can be had in abundance.

“Some of the Cass County papers are suggesting the name of Treadwell Twitchell for state senator in place of Senator Tufts, who is now a land office official. The only thing we have against Mr. Twitchell is that he did not come to the Morton County fair last fall when he promised in “black and white” that he would. He must do something for us before we forgive this little oversight on his part.

“Two companies of U.S. troops are being sent to Dyea and Skagway in Alaska for the purpose of preserving law and order and protecting life and property. According to reports, the rush to the gold fields has attracted hundreds of the lawless element. Drinking and gambling seem to be the principal occupations at Skagway.

“The destruction of the “Maine” is the sole topic of discussion at Washington. Admiral Sicard has been instructed to send a Board of Inquiry to the scene. Until those results are shared, public men and the newspapers are not expressing an opinion as to the cause of the explosion. An accident or sabotage? No one knows.

“Cadet Admos Bronson, a son of Mrs. J.H. Hager, was an officer on the war carrier, Maine, which was blown up in the Havana, Cuba, harbor on Feb. 15. Fortunately, he was among those who escaped injury.”