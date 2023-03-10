25 Years Ago – 1998

David Long has become a celebrity at Immanuel Christian School and the Mandan community. His classmates refer to him as the “Blue Box Kid” or “Macaroni Kid.” The 9-year-old third grader was tagged these nicknames after being selected as one of 12 grand prize winners in the “I Want the Blues Contest with Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Blue Box Kids.” As a grand prize winner, David received a $10,000 scholarship (in the form of an annuity that matures in 2003 and is designated for education), an all-expense paid family vacation to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, plus a trip to New York City where his picture will be taken and then placed on the front of Kraft’s macaroni boxes for distribution across the country as part of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese’s 16th birthday celebration.

David was one of more than 10,000 children who entered the national contest for which contestants submitted rhymes, short stories or colorful drawings about Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. David wrote a prize-winning short story about “Diffy the Clown” who did a disappearing trick when eating Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. David’s parents are Dan and Debbie Long. The entire family, including his sister Kim and brother Nathan, have recently returned from their trip to New York City.

Temps recorded Tuesday, March 10: a high of 3 degrees; 10 below zero for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

The Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the subject of heated controversy when introduced in the North Dakota Legislature last month, was killed this past week in the House, making North Dakota the eighth state to reject the 27th Amendment, which would prohibit government discrimination on the basis of sex. To date, 28 states have ratified the amendment. To become law, it must be ratified by 38 states by 1979.

Mandan now has a Mrs. Jaycees chapter, organized by the Mandan Jaycees. Officers for the new organization were installed at a charter banquet held at the Seven Seas Motor Inn in Mandan. On hand for the ceremony was Bev Jensen, president of the North Dakota Mrs. Jaycees, along with Mel Beckler, formerly of Mandan and candidate for president of the State Jaycees. The new officers for Mandan’s Mrs. Jaycees are Mrs. Robert Paul, president; Mrs. Allen Hohbein, vice president; Mrs. Richard Gaasland, secretary and Mrs. Steve Kaip, treasurer.

Albert Zachmeier of Mandan has been named “Elk of the Year” by members of the Mandan Elks Lodge No. 1256. He received a $50 gift certificate and a plaque signifying the honor, presented by Exalted Ruler Dennis Haney. The award is the highest honor given by the lodge. A longtime member of the Elks, Zachmeier often serves as head chef for lodge events. He also is active in Elks youth activities and is an Elks clown for parades, and takes the time for visits with children at local hospitals.

Temps recorded Saturday, March 10: a high of 61 degrees; 35 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

Funeral services were held for Pvt. Wenzel Picha, 34, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wenzel Picha of Sweet Briar, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was the first of Mandan’s war dead from World War II to be returned here for burial from the Pacific, having arrived at the end of February in San Francisco by funeral ship, which contained thousands of war dead for other states. Pvt. Picha was killed during the fighting on Guadalcanal, Nov. 22, 1942.

Flags in Mandan were at half-staff during the hour of Picha’s funeral service. At the grave site in Union Cemetery, a firing squad under the direction of Capt. Don Mushik of the 188th Field Artillery Unit, along with a uniformed bugler, paid the last military honors. The flag draping the coffin was presented to the parents by Chaplain Irwin Hazeltine. Pallbearers were Florian Kuntz, Francis Rothschiller, Benny Beckler, John Heidt, Christ Dietrich and Isadore Reidinger.

Richard Unkenholz, a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces and outstanding member of the local Future Farmers of America chapter, was a guest speaker at this week’s meeting at the high school. Unkenholz spoke of his experiences while serving in the army in Japan. He was the valedictorian of the MHS graduating class of 1945 and was a former president of the local FFA chapter and of the State FFA organization.

Billy Sullivan, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Sullivan, and former Mandan High School athlete, has turned down a $300 a month offer to play professional basketball, according to a California newspaper. Sullivan, described as an “ace ball handler of the Harbor Legion basketball team” was offered a contract with the New York Celtics and the chance to make a worldwide tour with the professional team. The offer came after Billy had turned in a brilliant performance in a preliminary game in a contest between the Celtics and the Kansas City All Stars. He played freshman basketball at Loyola last year. This year he moved with his family to Lido, Florida, continuing his studies at Loyola, but dropping basketball to gain more time for studies.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. H.K. Jorgenson, Flasher, and to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Bullinger, St. Anthony. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Sterna, to Mr. and Mrs. Adolph Rasch, to Mr. and Mrs. Tony Heck and to Mr. and Mrs. Alex Kraft, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Wednesday, March 10: 0 degrees for the high; 31 degrees below zero for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“The Victory Candy Store, owned by W.W. Tobin and C.A. Lang, has been sold to Chris Toscas and Pete Tomas, former proprietors of the Boston Café which was destroyed by fire a week ago. The new owners plan to rebuild another restaurant and continue with the fountain service and also carry candy and cigars.

“The First National Bank has installed an unusual robot machine that balances deposits and withdrawals at the end of each day. It’s called a Proofer. If an operator makes a mistake, the machine refuses to work until corrections are made. This 'robot' speeds the counting work, so employees can go home at 4 p.m. instead of 5.

“More than 150 boys and girls gathered at the Masonic Temple’s lot at the corner of First St. and Fourth Ave. N.W. last weekend to watch 26 contestants build snowmen in a contest sponsored by the Palace Theatre which offered new ice skates as a prize for the best and most artistic work. The judges, Joe Maitland, E.A. Tostevin and Joe Bergeim, narrowed their choices down to two snowmen when Mr. Maitland of the Palace Theatre said, 'We’ll throw in another pair of skates; give them both a prize!' And so it was that a pair of ice skates were awarded to Lillian Friesz and to Francis Ford. Free movie tickets were given to the other 24 contestants.

“In spite of the stormy weather, more than 130 Masons and their ladies attended the dinner party given at the Temple last Friday, with chicken and dumplings on the dinner menu. Following the meal, bingo was played with 'white elephant' prizes, donated by the guests, adding to the fun. Crazy bridge and other stunts filled the remainder of the evening. The 'Little German Band' from the local high school provided music during dinner.

Temps recorded Saturday, March 10: a high of 43 degrees; 21 above for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, March 10, the mercury climbed to a high of 35 degrees, with 6 degrees as the low.

“The Mandan Board of Education met last night and transacted some routine business. It was resolved to open the schools next Monday, the diphtheria and scarlet fever epidemics being over. Steps will be taken to thoroughly fumigate the rooms, and the utmost care will be taken to prevent the spread of contagion.

“The Fair Association is made happy over the receipts of the annual appropriation from the state of $1,250. This places the association in good financial condition and will enable it to give a better fair in 1898.

“On Thursday forenoon, Sheriff Charles McDonald was driving along at a pretty fair gait, near the second railroad crossing, west of the city, when the wheels of his buggy struck a stump, breaking the axle and throwing him out in an unceremonious manner. The sheriff’s quick exit caused the horses to become frightened, and they at once attempted to run, but the nervy sheriff grabbed the reins and soon mastered them and brought them to a standstill. Upon taking inventory of the mishaps, the sheriff discovered, in addition to a rather demoralized vehicle, the smaller bone of his right leg was broken. A passerby brought him into the city, taking him to the office of Dr. Stark where his limb was dressed and from there, was removed to his home.”