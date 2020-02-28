Diane Boit: Kremer dedicates latch hook project in parents’ honor, 1995

News from the Armed Forces:

“Sgt. Gregory F. Boehm, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Boehm of Mandan, was killed in action in France on Jan. 16. Sgt. Boehm was a member of the 12th armored division fighting with Lt. General Alexander M. Patch’s 7th army forces on the western front.

“A telegram from the War Department has been received by Mr. and Mrs. Dick Kramer, regarding their son, 20-year old Pfc. Hans E. Kramer who was killed in action on the 28th of January on Luzon in the Philippines. Hans was the salutatorian of his class when he graduated from New Salem High School in 1942. He entered the service in May 1943. His last letter to his parents was dated Dec. 28.

“Friends in Mandan have received an interesting letter from Lt. Pat Heaton who is with the 815th Bomber Squadron in Italy. Lt. Heaton is a graduate of Mandan High School. He wrote: “We’re still carrying the fight to the Hun over here and doing a good job of wrecking everything in sight. I have nine sorties and 16 missions in now. Our food isn’t so good, but everything else is pretty fair. For our rations, we get six packs of cigarettes or 20 cigars, a pack of pipe tobacco, soap, razor blades, five candy bars, a package of gum and three bottles of beer each week.”

100 Years Ago – 1920