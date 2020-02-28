Diane Boit: Kremer dedicates latch hook project in parents’ honor, 1995

25 Years Ago – 1995
Mandan High School’s swimmers scored 356 points and swam to their first WDA title at last weekend’s tourney held at Minot. The 200-freestyle relay team of Joey Schneider, Troy Schuchard, Josh York and Billy Willson set a WDA record. A first-place finish was also claimed by the 200-medley relay team of Robb Wagner, Jesse Frohlich, Schuchard and Willson. Wagner also won the 100-backstroke division, and, adding to the final team points was Casey Helbling who won the diving competition. The State Meet will be held next weekend at Grand Forks.
Former Mandan resident, 71-year-old Myron Kremer, has presented to the Baptist Home in Bismarck, his large latch hook wall hanging, a 6½ by 10-foot depiction of the Last Supper which is now displayed in the home’s chapel. Kremer, who retired after 37 years with the telephone company, is currently a resident at the home and began the latch hook hobby as a therapy for his severe asthma condition.
Latch hook involves knotting individual 2½-inch strings of yard into corded squares on a canvas pattern, and this gigantic project was estimated to take two to two and a half years to complete. However, Kremer completed the work, containing 330,000 knots, within nine months by working five hours a day, seven days a week. The Last Supper latch hook picture was dedicated in honor of Kremer’s parents, Fred and Matilda Kremer. His 99-year old father also resides at the home.
Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb 28: a high of 13 degrees; 11 degrees below for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
More than 200 people stopped at the First Presbyterian Church last Sunday afternoon to extend their good wishes to Miss Marion Means, who was honored upon her retirement of more than 40 years of church school teaching. Miss Means received a framed certificate of appreciation, stating her new title of “Primary Teacher Emeritus” from the board of elders of the church; a pearl necklace from the congregation; a memory book with messages from former students and friends; a hand-painted paperweight by artist Caroline Conrath and numerous gifts and cards from individuals. Also honored was Mrs. Evelyn Malmgren, a sister of Miss Means, who received a plaque bearing a model automobile, in recognition of the many years she provided transportation to the veteran teacher.
Fred C. Hirsch has been elected president of the Mandan Chamber of Commerce during a recent meeting of the board of directors. Others elected were: Don Hertz, vice president; and Hadley Wickham, treasurer.
Mrs. Al (Clarice) Ressler of Mandan has been elected president of the North Dakota Pen Women at a meeting held at the Holiday Inn of Bismarck. She succeeds Mrs. Gilman (Bea) Peterson of the Medora Branch. The Pen Women organization was established in 1897 in Washington, D.C., for women dedicated to the promotion and production of art, including journalists, painters, sculptors, songwriters, choreographers and poets.
Kevin Kremer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Myron Kremer, and Christine Knudson, daughter of Mr. and Mr. Gerald Knudson, all of Mandan, have been named first place winners in the Mandan Elks Most Outstanding Student Scholarship contest. As first place winners, they each received $50.
In this week’s basketball action, the Mandan Braves trounced the Bismarck Demons, 73-60, at the Mandan gymnasium. Jim Gronowski led the Braves in scoring with 14 points, followed by Vic Friesz and Jeff Zwarych with 13 each and Ed Mullner, 9. This was the Braves’ final game of the year. They will face the highly-rated Mott Cardinals in their first game of the regional tournament.
75 Years Ago – 1945
After holding a precarious 23-22 lead in the middle of the final period, the Mandan Braves spurted ahead to defeat St. Mary’s of Bismarck, 31-23, in Friday’s final basketball game of the season held in Bismarck. With the ball in Mandan’s possession, forward Jerry Knudson, standing far, far back on the floor, got well set and then sank a beautiful shot which went through the hoop without touching the rim. With Knudson’s goal giving them a breathing margin of 25-22, Eddie Huber and Buck Eckroth both scored in the remaining 90 seconds, for the final 31-23 score. Top point men for Mandan were Buck Eckroth with 10 points; followed by Eddie Huber, 5, Bill Rolshoven and Jerry Knudson, 4 points each; Doug Froelich and Stoltz, each with 3 and Vern Huber, 2.
News from the Armed Forces:
“Sgt. Gregory F. Boehm, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Boehm of Mandan, was killed in action in France on Jan. 16. Sgt. Boehm was a member of the 12th armored division fighting with Lt. General Alexander M. Patch’s 7th army forces on the western front.
“A telegram from the War Department has been received by Mr. and Mrs. Dick Kramer, regarding their son, 20-year old Pfc. Hans E. Kramer who was killed in action on the 28th of January on Luzon in the Philippines. Hans was the salutatorian of his class when he graduated from New Salem High School in 1942. He entered the service in May 1943. His last letter to his parents was dated Dec. 28.
“Friends in Mandan have received an interesting letter from Lt. Pat Heaton who is with the 815th Bomber Squadron in Italy. Lt. Heaton is a graduate of Mandan High School. He wrote: “We’re still carrying the fight to the Hun over here and doing a good job of wrecking everything in sight. I have nine sorties and 16 missions in now. Our food isn’t so good, but everything else is pretty fair. For our rations, we get six packs of cigarettes or 20 cigars, a pack of pipe tobacco, soap, razor blades, five candy bars, a package of gum and three bottles of beer each week.”
100 Years Ago – 1920
“A fire last Tuesday afternoon destroyed the residence of Mrs. T. A. Schreiber, located in the western part of New Salem; the loss is estimated at about $15,000. Ironically, in a special city election held the previous day, the question of installing a waterworks system was defeated. The rejection has given the city an awful jolt.
“Bids for the construction of the four main piers of the Missouri River wagon bridge contemplated between Bismarck and Mandan, have been called for by March 18 by the State Highway Commission. The plans provide for two piers in the stream and one at each end of the proposed bridge, ranging from 100 to 125 feet in height.
“Miss Clara Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Smith of Custer Flats, and Roland Barnard were united in marriage at St. Joseph church at 7:30 this morning. Rev. Father Clemens officiating. The couple was attended by Herbert and Agnes Smith, brother and sister of the bride. The groom is a former serviceman and has been employed at the Mandan Creamery & Produce Co. The bride is a popular and accomplished young woman of the city.
“Jazz dancing and jazz music have been deliberately introduced over the entire United States by “cheap musicians and dreamers” of the larger cities, such as Chicago, with the object of breaking down the moral standards of the nation’s women and furthering “free love’ in America.” These were the charges made by speakers at an open forum at Valley City on Saturday evening during the third annual meeting of the Young Men’s Christian Association. Members were urged to return to their hometowns and protest this vile and morally corrupt music wherever it’s promoted as the “latest new music for our young people.”
125 Years Ago– 1895
“On Thursday, Feb. 28, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 30 degrees above zero.
“The wind yesterday went to show that March was in a dreadful hurry to get started.
“The next meeting of the Beethoven society will be at Mrs. Rice’s home on Monday evening.
“Shortly, our attention will be given to the river break-ups. According to our records, the Missouri River broke up last year on March 20. The earliest breakup since 1846, was March 16 in 1878 and March 17 in 1873. The latest break occurred April 21, 1859.
“The subjects next Sunday at the Presbyterian church will be: Morning - 'Clay on a Blind Man’s Eyes,' and Evening - 'Railroading, Sunday and Conscience.'
“County officials are making arrangements for the erection of a telephone line from some point in the downtown business district to the courthouse on the hill. It is to be paid for privately and is for the purpose of finding whether officials are in their office or not and for the transaction of business that can be done over a telephone line. This will be a great convenience for attorneys and others having frequent business engagements with county officials.”
