Diane Boit: Jean Streyle crowned Winter Daze queen, 1995

25 Years Ago – 1995
Jean Streyle, sponsored by Mid Dakota Clinic, has been awarded the crown as the 1995 Winter Daze Queen during the annual pageant held at the MHS Auditorium. This year’s theme was Mardi Gras. Runner-up was Renee Wilson, sponsored by Investment Centers- Mandan. Seven candidates participated in the pageant.
This year’s Winter Daze activities included: a Gala Caribbean Cruise Party, with dancing in the sand to “Night Life” and the “Way Hot Horns,” held at the Mandan Community Center. Tournaments were also held for: indoor sand volleyball, wheelchair and amateur basketball, Squirt hockey, coed snow softball and a “Frozen Iron” bench press. Other activities included: a jump-a-thon contest for elementary students, indoor ice skating, snow races at Huff Hills, demonstrations by the Roughrider Tae Kwon Do School, members of the Dakota Star Gymnastics and Twinkling Stars and by the Mandan High School Kachina drill and dance team, a chili cookoff; a “Heartbreaker Run” road race, and for the senior citizens- bingo, a pool tourney and a Valentine Dance.
Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb 7: a high of 26 degrees; 5 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Susan Kopp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas C. Kopp and a Mandan High School senior, has been chosen by her classmates and the local Daughters of the American Revolution to represent MHS senior girls as a good citizen. Miss Kopp is active in the National Honor Society, Chieftain, FFA, school and church choirs and is a member of the Youth Council. Miss Kopp is now eligible to win a $75 scholarship or a $100 bond in state competition.
Jule Ann Keller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilmer Keller of Flasher, is the winner of the district Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary. Miss Keller is a junior at Flasher High School where she’s been active in band and chorus, is a member of the Student Council and a class officer. Her winning speech was selected from a group of 15.
Bill’s Super Valu rolled over the NP Lunchroom, 112-75, and the First National Bank team tipped Sanitary Plumbing, 76-64, in Monday night action of men’s amateur basketball.
For Bill’s, there were four men in double figures -- Bob Brunelle with 29 points; Doyle Nygaard, 27; Greg Morman, 24; and Bob Sheldon, 23. For the Lunchers, Tom Yantzer once again was on top with 27 points, followed by Jim Janke and Ernie Boehm, 19 and 12 apiece.
In the second game, Rick Anderst and Bill Cook had 19 each for First National, followed by Dale Schiff, 14, and Bill Engelter, 13. For the Plumbers, Pat Meidinger collected 26 points, and Gary Morman had 22 in a losing cause.
75 Years Ago – 1945
News from The Associated Press: “General MacArthur’s Headquarters, Luzon - The Stars and Stripes flew over half of Manila on Monday, and thousands of American and British civilian prisoners were freed as Yank columns pressed onward toward the complete liberation of the Philippine capital.”
Local news: The North Dakota Senate killed two bills this week, one authorizing a $1,500 annual pension to governors’ widows and another providing a mill levy to raise $100,000 to erect and furnish a new governor’s mansion in Bismarck. One of the senators said he’d be “glad to vote for building a governor’s mansion if the cost is cut to about $42,000 -- more in keeping with North Dakota standards.”
After 20 years as pastor of the church at St. Anthony, Rev. Andrew Kolbeck, O.S.B., has taken over the work of a church near Mott. Replacing him at the St. Anthony parish will be Rev. Amandus Studer, O.S.B., who had been in charge of Sts. Peter and Paul church at Fallon.
News from the Armed Forces:
“Staff Sgt. Jack McCormick, son of Mr. and Mrs. William McCormick, returned to his home in Mandan recently after six months overseas in the European theater of operations where he was a tail gunner on a B-17. He has 235 operational hours of combat flying and has completed 28 combat missions.
“Cpl. Tony Wetsch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Wetsch, St. Anthony, was seriously wounded in Belgium on Jan. 10, according to word received by his wife, the former Betty Hoffman of Huff. This is the second time Cpl. Wetsch has been wounded in action, the first being on June 6, 1944, D-Day, when landing with the 101st airborne division.
“Mrs. Alfred Schwartz of Mandan has received a letter from her husband, Pvt. Alfred Schwartz who was recently reported wounded in action in Germany. Written from a hospital in England, Pvt. Schwartz states he was struck by a bullet on Dec. 10 which entered his right wrist and came out at the elbow. He expects to be in the hospital for 10 to 14 weeks. Schatz is a member of the 36th armed infantry division and has been overseas since June 1944.
“First Lt. John M. Broderick was killed in Italy on Jan. 16, according to information received by his parents, Judge and Mrs. L. C. Broderick, Mandan. Lt. Broderick was a graduate of Mandan High School and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Another son, Lt. William Broderick, is a prisoner of war in Germany.”
100 Years Ago – 1920
“H. A. Schmitt and F. W. Sommerfeld, who operate the Red Trail Transfer Co., have bought the Service Ice Co. business from E. P. Curtis and George A. Bailey. The transaction includes ice houses, stocked ice and equipment.
“The Salvation Army made its formal entry into the city this past weekend, beginning with a parade on Mandan streets by the Bismarck Salvation Army band. When the band finished their music in front of the Methodist Tabernacle, a crowd upwards of 250 gathered within for the welcoming services, featuring a variety of music and an inspirational speech by Capt. Huffman of Bismarck. The new Mandan corps will be in charge of Capt. and Mrs. Davis with headquarters in the basement rooms of the Storey building on Main Street, formerly occupied by the Mandan Plumbing and Heating company.
“An appeal has come from destitute people in the county for old clothing for children, ages six months to 13 years. It’s been reported that some children, trying to keep warm, are using rags wrapped around their legs in place of stockings. Any citizens, having some old clothing to help these children, are urged to contact Mrs. L. N. Cary.
“Word has been received by Mr. and Mrs. J. R. Sherwood, Almont, of the death by pneumonia of their son, Pvt. Ross Sherwood, on Dec. 21 at Siberia, Russia. A graduate of Almont schools, Pvt. Sherwood volunteered for service immediately after the U.S. entered the war in April 1917 and became a member of Mandan’s Company F. He saw action in France until being wounded, and was discharged from Camp Dodge, Iowa, in April 1919. After spending two months at his parent’s farm, Pvt. Sherwood re-enlisted in the 14th Siberian replacement detachment.”
125 Years Ago– 1895
“On Thursday, Feb. 7, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 13 degrees below zero.
“Scarlet fever is reported to exist south of Hebron.
“Reports from farmers and stockmen indicate that cattle are doing splendidly this winter.
“The temperature during the past few days has been very favorable for the building of ice palaces.
“Anton Agaard, the shoemaker, has bought a very fine piece of machinery, in the shape of a sewing machine for boots and shoes. In repairing, especially ladies’ work, the machine does excellent work, neatly and quickly.
“On Wednesday, the No. 1 train was hauled from Jamestown with a double header and arrived here only one hour late, despite the high wind and drifting snow. Leaving here, she was preceded by a snow plow, the first time one has been necessary on this division this season.
“On last Friday evening, the Scottish residents in and around Glen Ullin assembled in goodly numbers at the residence of Dr. Stark, to do honor to Robert Burns, the celebrated Scottish poet, it being the 136th anniversary of his birth. A bountiful supper and an overflow of hospitality was supplied by the genial doctor and his amiable wife. The supper concluded, Judge Campbell of Stark County addressed the company on the life and times of Burns and his writings. Afterwards, there were readings from Burns, etc., and at the close, “Auld Lang Syne” was sung in good old style.”
