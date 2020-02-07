Diane Boit: Jean Streyle crowned Winter Daze queen, 1995

“Mrs. Alfred Schwartz of Mandan has received a letter from her husband, Pvt. Alfred Schwartz who was recently reported wounded in action in Germany. Written from a hospital in England, Pvt. Schwartz states he was struck by a bullet on Dec. 10 which entered his right wrist and came out at the elbow. He expects to be in the hospital for 10 to 14 weeks. Schatz is a member of the 36th armed infantry division and has been overseas since June 1944.

“First Lt. John M. Broderick was killed in Italy on Jan. 16, according to information received by his parents, Judge and Mrs. L. C. Broderick, Mandan. Lt. Broderick was a graduate of Mandan High School and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Another son, Lt. William Broderick, is a prisoner of war in Germany.”

100 Years Ago – 1920

“H. A. Schmitt and F. W. Sommerfeld, who operate the Red Trail Transfer Co., have bought the Service Ice Co. business from E. P. Curtis and George A. Bailey. The transaction includes ice houses, stocked ice and equipment.