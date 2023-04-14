25 Years Ago – 1998

For the first time in 40 years, the Mandan Jaycees have decided to give up control over the three-day rodeo event held during Mandan’s popular annual Fourth of July celebration. The JC’s Rodeo Task Force Committee has contracted the rodeo event, for the next five years, to a pair of veteran rodeo hands, Watford City’s Dean Meyer and Killdeer’s Dale Kling who plan to bring the best bucking stock to Mandan, along with several promotional ideas to draw crowds back to the grandstand.

The Jaycees have struggled to make a profit with the rodeo since it was moved in 1990 from the old south side, wooden grandstand area, encircled by towering trees, to the treeless Dacotah Centennial Park with its aluminum bleachers on the Strip. In the move, they also lost the highly profitable concession stands even as their rent rose, and the public, missing the old grounds, stayed away. However, the main reason to extend a rodeo contract to “outsiders” was the fact that the Jaycees membership had become stretched too thin as the group is also responsible for the big Fourth of July parade on Main Street, as well as the all-class reunion and carnival. Contracting out the rodeo will let the Jaycees get involved with new promotions, such as a concert to kick off Rodeo Days and a pancake breakfast in downtown Mandan.

Temps recorded Tuesday, April 14: a high of 58 degrees; 27 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

The Mayor’s Committee on Employment of the Handicapped honored Mandan’s Outstanding Handicapped Citizen and the Outstanding Employer of the Handicapped at the annual awards banquet held at the Liberty Heights activity center in Mandan. Mayor Dr. D.A. Carlsen presented the Outstanding Handicapped Citizen Award to Albert Kostelecky, 44, father of eight and an employee of Dakota Flooring in Bismarck. He was severely injured on the job in 1963 in a fall from a scaffolding. After numerous surgeries, the Army veteran began work at Dakota Flooring as an installer of acoustical ceiling tile. Runner-up is Francis Heidt, building supervisor at the State Industrial School. Named Outstanding Employer of the Handicapped was Cameron Clemens of the North Dakota State Industrial School which employs 67 people, eight of whom are handicapped.

Sale of the Hebron Brick Co. has been announced by Mrs. Ida Mueller, Hazen, company president. Controlling interest was purchased by three South Dakota men - Gene Cheever and Howard Amen of Belle Fourche, and George Dutton, Rapid City. The Hebron Brick Co., the only brick plant in North Dakota, was founded in 1904. The late Harold E. Mueller of Hazen acquired controlling interest in 1948 and served as president until his death in 1965. Mrs. Mueller was elected president in October 1965. The new owners also own the only brick plant in South Dakota, at Belle Fourche.

Temps recorded Saturday, April 14: a high of 60 above zero; 39 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

Final tribute was paid this week to Marine Private First Class Carroll G. Christenson at military services held from the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer with Rev. Paul Kuehl conducting the service. A color guard and firing squad, composed of members of the Gilbert Furness Post No. 40 of the American Legion, provided a military escort for the cortege from the Kennelly Funeral parlors to the church and to the Union cemetery. The flag draped, bronze steel casket was borne by six former Marines, some of whom served with Pfc. Christiansen. They were: Myles Knutson, Don Steinbruck, Leo Magelki, Luke Leingang and Ed Steckler, all of Mandan, and George Weiss, a cousin of Beulah.

Carroll George Christenson was born in 1923 to Mr. and Mrs. T.H. Christenson at Mandan and attended the local schools, graduating with the 1943 class of Mandan High School. He was captain of the football team in 1942, the year Mandan shared the state title with Wahpeton as co-champions. He enlisted in the Marines as a paratrooper two months before graduation. PFC Christenson lost his life at age 19 on Iwo Jima on March 8, 1945. Survivors include his father; stepmother, three brothers, LeRoy, Wayne and Loren; a half-sister, Carolyn; and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Christenson, all of Mandan.

Ice finally moved out of the Missouri River at Bismarck on Friday, April 9 -- just three days before the latest date on record, April 12.

C.G. Byerly, local electric appliance dealer, has been elected as president of the Mandan City Commission, defeating John Porter, 935 to 585. Byerly also served as mayor from 1936 to 1943 when he resigned to take a war time job on the West Coast. Commissioner John Mushik then served as temporary mayor until the election of T. P. Heisler in 1944. Other new commissioners serving with Byerly are George Saunders and Eugene Myers. Retiring from the commission are T.P. Heisler, president, Roy O. Young and Joseph Boehm.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Alex Fergel and to Mr. and Mrs. Theo Abel, both of Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Brumbaugh and to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lang, both of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. C. Henry Smith, Flasher, and to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Cermak, St. Anthony.

Temps recorded Wednesday, April 14: a high of 63 degrees; 28 degrees for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“Mrs. W.F. Berrier, who was elected as one of the village trustees at Flasher’s recent elections, has been chosen as mayor upon the organization of the village board. Mrs. Berrier is the widow of W.F. Berrier who opened the first merchandise store in Flasher when the town was founded in 1908. She is the mother of Mrs. G.H. Spielman of Mandan.

“Jacob Sprecker and Adolph Pastion, farmers near New Salem, each lost a team of horses last weekend and narrowly escaped drowning when attempting to drive across the Heart River. The water, much deeper than the farmers thought, forced the horses to swim. However, the teams became entangled in their harnesses and drowned. The men were forced to swim the high current and survived a stiff battle for their lives.

“Mrs. William Simpson easily romped to victory in Tuesday’s election, defeating Fred W. McKendry for the city park commission by a two to one vote. The majority of voters also registered their approval of the $10,000 bond issue for the purchase of new firefighting equipment. The vote was unusually large, 863 of Mandan’s 1,800 registered electors exercised their ballot privilege.

“Work on the remodeling of the Victory Candy store into a modern restaurant, to be known as the “New Palace Café,” is nearly completed. The place will be managed by Peter Tamas and Chris Toscas, proprietors of the Boston Café which was destroyed by fire a few weeks ago.”

Temps recorded Saturday, April 14: a high of 46 degrees; 23 degrees for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, April 14, the mercury climbed to a high of 79 degrees, with 38 degrees as the day’s low.

“The new city council meets on Tuesday, April 19.

“On Sunday, April 10, the ice in the main channel of the Missouri River began to move out near the train bridge. On Monday, it was rapidly moving out, and the threat of flooding is now over for another year.

“The Easter services held at St. Joseph’s church last Sunday morning and evening will be repeated the coming Sabbath in order that those who were deprived of the privilege of hearing the “good news” may have another opportunity to listen again to the impressive ceremonies.

“A bright-eyed little miss has arrived to gladden the hearts at the home of Mr. and Mrs. S.W. Unkenholz. Handsome little boys were also born to Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Bahm and to Mr. and Mrs. James McDonald.

“For some time, there has flourished in Mandan a sort of 'round table' club, familiarly known to its members as the 'Koffie Klatsch.' Last Friday, the 14 members of the club, attired in their prettiest, participated in a little social affair in honor of Mrs. Bingenheimer who is soon joining her husband at Fort Yates. Following the banquet featuring fish, fowl, vegetables and fruit, toasts were given in coffee, the club’s beverage, to Mrs. Bingenheimer and then to Mrs. Green, Mrs. Kinney, Mrs. Cary and to Mrs. Bartlett who had organized the gathering. For once, the gay members tarried long beyond the prescribed hour.”