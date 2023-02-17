25 Years Ago – 1998

John Belohlavek and Grace Dahl, attended by Donna Litch and Robert Baker, were crowned king and queen at the Mandan Golden Age Club’s Valentine party by the 1997 royalty, Ted and Tina Galster. Following the ceremony, the members danced to the music of Marv Zander and his band.

Funeral services were held this week for Kent Wood, 77. He was the manager of Mandan’s J.C. Penney store from 1957 until retiring in 1977. Survivors include his wife, Jean; one daughter, one son and their families.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb. 17: a high of 39 degrees; 32 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

A 6-foot-tall smiling Buddha, named “Hotai, God of Happiness,” sitting at the entrance of the Mandan Elks ballroom, greeted hundreds of area residents, who paid only $3.50 per ticket to attend a fun-filled evening at the Mandan Hospital Volunteers’ annual dinner-dance, a fundraiser for the Mandan Hospital. The buddha was created by Kent Wood, manager of the local J.C. Penney store; his wife Jean is a Volunteers member.

According to Ollie Arenz, Volunteers president, more than 100 members were involved with this year’s event, including Mrs. Percy Livdahl and Mrs. Myron Porsborg, chairmen of the “white elephant” committee, who wrapped more than 600 “mystery” gifts as prizes for the gaming booths, including the “balloon busting” booth for which 1200 balloons were donated by Bill’s Super Valu of Mandan. As in past years, one of the most popular booths sold homemade candy, which, again, sold out quickly.

However, it was the decorating committee that received the lion’s share of praise this year. Headed by Mrs. Irene Chase, assisted by Evelyn Robinson, Ruth Gray and Mrs. John Hulteen, the ladies went to great lengths to create an Oriental atmosphere in the Elks ballroom. Their committee painted numerous window murals and posters and also constructed a small forest of cherry blossom trees, interspersed with beautiful glowing Japanese lanterns and colorful fans and made all the more beautiful when the lights were dimmed during the dancing hours. After expenses, the Volunteers raised more than $1,700, which will purchase 20 mattresses, several pairs of side rails, a dozen air conditioning units and new draperies for the Mandan Hospital.

The Roughrider Snowmobile Association’s March of Dimes marathon has been postponed due to lack of snow. Mother Nature apparently decided to surprise Georgia instead; 12 inches fell there this week.

Members of the Mandan Rotary Club entertained their Rotary Anns during the annual Valentine’s dinner party held at the Elks Club, with Dr. and Mrs. James Wirtz and Mr. and Mrs. Kent Wood in charge of arrangements. Club president Robert Schwede introduced Rev. Lionel Muthiah as the evening’s speaker. Dinner music was provided by pianist Keith Treqair, student music teacher at Mandan High School.

More than 4,600 area residents attended the concert given by the popular singer John Denver at the Bismarck Civic Center. Tickets were priced from $3.50 to $5. (Two of Denver’s songs became state songs, “Rocky Mountain High” in 2007 for Colorado; “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” adopted by West Virginia, 2014.)

Temps recorded Saturday, Feb. 17: a high of 38 above zero; 13 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

North Dakota’s first practical nursing graduates, wearing starched blue and white uniforms, have received certificates from St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck. Five of the 26 graduates are from Morton County: Genevieve Vogel and Isabel Heck, both of Mandan; Lumilla Friesz, Flasher; Matilda Grenz, Hebron, and Agnes Dauenhauer, Judson.

Mr. and Mrs. Anton Vogel of Mandan has announced the engagement of their daughter, Viola, to Adam Heck, son of Mrs. Katherine Heck, rural Mandan.

Three New Salem residents, Jeannette Gaebe, Iris Maier and Lois Klusman, were among the 30 nurses receiving diplomas from the Bismarck Evangelical Hospital School of Nursing this week.

Miss Caroline Brucker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Martz, and Leonard Schmautz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ommund Bue, all of Mandan, were united in marriage on Feb. 10 at the parish house of St. Joseph Catholic Church by Father Clarence Favette. Attending the bride was her sister-in-law, Mrs. Bennie Brucker, Fargo. The groom’s attendant was his uncle, R.H. Metzger, Richardton. Mrs. Schmautz attended Mandan High School and is employed as an operator at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, Mandan. Mr. Schmautz attended Hebron High School, served three years in the U.S. Navy and is currently employed at the Korner Bar in Mandan.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. John Stumpf, Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Smith, Huff. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Toman, Mandan, and to Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Weishaar, New Salem.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb. 17: a high of 44 degrees; 10 above for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“Alfred B. Welch has been named the new postmaster at Mandan, replacing John Foran who served since 1913. Postmaster Welch will be receiving $2,900 as his annual salary.

“Mrs. Sarah Boley, age 90, the oldest remaining settler of this area, died Tues., Feb. 11, at her home on Collins Avenue, with her daughter Dr. Viola Mae Boley Coe of Portland, Ore., and her daughter-in-law, Mrs. Alphonso Boley, Mandan, at her side. Mrs. Boley was born 1832 and was united in marriage to Elijah Boley in 1850. The couple and their children moved to Dakota Territory in 1876, settling five miles north of the future site of Mandan. Mr. Boley died in 1901. Mrs. Boley was the oldest registered voter in Morton County and braved the nasty winter weather of last November to cast her final vote. Due to a raging blizzard this week, funeral services were postponed until Feb. 15. Mrs. Boley’s casket, accompanied by the pallbearers and family members, were brought by sleighs and bobsleds to the gravesite at Union Cemetery.

“The annual reunion and picnic of former North Dakotans were held in Sycamore Grove, Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 1, attended by 760 persons. Nearly all counties of the state were represented. Former Mandan residents included Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Lanterman and their daughter, Mrs. W. H. Ordway.

“A new kind of criminal has appeared in Mandan- the Radio Thief. The Mandan Radio Club’s equipment, installed at the Commercial Club rooms, was looted last weekend, and three amplifiers, or detector bulbs, were removed from the set. In their place were three burned out bulbs of a different make and type than those taken. These bulbs cost around $30, according to the radio club “tuners.” There are no suspects as yet.”

Temps recorded Saturday, Feb. 17: a high of 12 degrees; four below zero for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“At 2:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 17, the temperature was 37 degrees above zero.

“Early Monday morning as Joe F. Williams was on his way to the 3:45 train, he noticed a fire in the Pioneer’s second floor printing office and immediately gave notice. As soon as the engineer of the switch engine heard the cry, he at once sounded the alarm by blowing the engine’s whistle, and since the morning was cold and clear, the sounds of distress could be heard miles away. The fire originated in the Pioneer’s composing room, most likely from a pan of hot ashes, and had burned a hole through the floor, causing smoke, soot and water to work havoc in the McGillic grocery store below. Damages there are estimated at $500. It’s a total loss to the furniture and fixtures in the offices and rooms on the second floor, occupied by Dr. Furness, Dr. Leonard, Mr. Timmerman, Mr. Chisholm and Mrs. Cushman. Damage estimates are $1200, the Pioneer’s portion being $250.

“John Theis wanted to know why the Pioneer did not predict this? He thinks that when a newspaper is in the predicting business, it ought not to let such a thing as a fire go unmentioned.

“A superstitious person called our attention to the fact that the fire occurred on the 13th of the month.

“It will be just like Major Edwards to say that it was the Pioneer’s “hot” editorials that had set the fire.

“News from Washington D.C.: During the late evening hours of Tues., Feb. 15, the United States battleship Maine exploded and sunk in the harbor at Havana, Cuba. It is estimated that more than 100 crewmen were killed. Cause of the explosion is unknown but occurred in the powder magazine area of the ship’s bow. The Havana firemen are giving aid to the crew, tending carefully to the wounded as they are brought on shore.”