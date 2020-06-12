Diane Boit: Halley's Comet disappears, 1910

June - 1910

“The tail of Halley's Comet, which put fear in the hearts of so many poor mortals on this globe, will be seen in the west from now until the last of the month, until it disappears and will be seen no more until another 75 years or so have rolled around. There are a lot of people who are breathing easier now, but who will not admit that they put some credence in the prophesy that this world was going to be destroyed by the gas contained in the tail of the comet. But now that the tail has passed, let us rest easy and let the worrying go for our ancestors in the year 1986.

“It appears that Mark Twain's words have come true, when he said, “I came in with Halley's Comet in 1835, and I expect to go out with it.” Twain died on April 21, the day following the comet's closest point to the earth.

“There's a Mandan man who saw Halley's Comet when it made its appearance 75 years ago. He is Mr. C. E. Dow who has lived in this city for the past 29 years. The comet appeared in 1835 when Mr. Dow was just 12 years old and was living at his home on the southern shore of Long Island. The comet then reminded him of a railroad engine moving along with the sparks from the smoke stack shooting backward. It was very brilliant, Mr. Dow said, but it did not create the excitement over the country that it had this time. Mr. Dow is now 87 years of age and lives with his son about six miles from this city.”

