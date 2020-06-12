Diane Boit: Halley's Comet disappears, 1910

This column was originally printed in 2010. It's running again because historical archives remain closed at the state Capitol due to the COVID-19 virus preventing further research.
June - 2000
An estimated crowd of 25,000 people strolled along Mandan’s Main Street to view more than 500 classic car entries during the Seventh Annual Buggies-n-Blues event held Sunday afternoon, June 11. Among the unusual entries this year was the Solar Car, built by students at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. And not missing a single show in the past seven years was Larry Leingang’s restored collection of vintage cars, including his restored 1958 Ford Skyliner and 1957 Ford Ranchero.
Non-stop entertainment was available at the BN Park, where a large crowd enjoyed the afternoon’s American Graffiti Show, featuring local people impersonating a variety of celebrities such as Wolfman Jack, Janis Joplin, Duane Eddy, the Everly Brothers, the Ventures, Buddy Holly, the Village People and the Chordettes.
According to event chairman Dennis Nieskens and Vern Cermak, president of the Bismarck-Mandan Musicians Association, who are the event’s promoters and organizers, an estimated crowd of 3,500 also attended the Saturday evening concert in the Park that featured top nostalgia groups- Johnny Tillotson, Tommy Roe, Brian Hyland and Mitch Rider, backed by the local Hot Rod Chevy band playing '60s classic rock ‘n' roll music.
Ken LaMont has been elected as the new mayor of Mandan with 62% of the voters over William M. Faris. Others reelected to the city commission were: Dan Ulmer and Mark Bitz. Voters also favored experience qualities for the school board by reelecting John Gerding and Warren Geiger.
Gene Mosbrucker, who’s been teaching music for 32 years, has retired from Mandan Junior High School. He directed the orchestra for the last time at the 2000 graduation ceremony at Faris Field.
June - 1985
One change was dictated by Mandan School District voters in Tuesday's election with the election of Albert “Zach” Zachmeier to replace Joy Sorenson as the rural representative on the board. Incumbents Wally Joersz and Don Braun were easy winners for the two at-large seats, both outdistancing their opponents by more than 300 votes.
Andrew Frison has been named vice president of the Northwestern Federal Savings and Loan office in Mandan. Prior to joining Northwestern, Frison was a vice president with Mandan Security Bank.
The Mandan Community Center has received a grant for $10,000 from the Burlington Northern Foundation. The grant application was originally for assistance in constructing racquetball courts.
Four young bowlers from the Bismarck-Mandan-Washburn Bowling league are recipients of the Myles Knudson Scholarships. Amy Rubenstein, Bismarck, received $600; Ricky Boehm, Bismarck, $500; Brett Hartmann, Mandan, $400; and Mark Wolff, Bismarck, $300. The late Myles Knudson was formerly a part owner of the Ten Spot Lanes in Mandan.
June - 1960
Mrs. Ralph (Gloria) C. Boehm, 1600 Monte Drive, has been named “Mrs. Mandan” and will be participating in the Mrs. North Dakota contest to be held in Fargo. Mrs. Boehm, a native of Bismarck, was selected by the Mrs. America Homemakers Council in New York City as one of three state finalists from a screening of numerous North Dakota entries. While in Fargo, the three contestants will be judged on cooking events such as cake baking, refrigerator desserts and casseroles, plus menu planning, home decorating and hairstyling. Mrs. Boehm is the mother of two sons, Mark and Eric; her husband is a pharmacist at Service Drug, Bismarck.
June - 1935
Pupils of the sixth grade at Central School have presented Miss Ann McChie, grade school teacher and principal, with an electric waffle iron as a wedding gift for her approaching marriage on June 17 to Charles G. Hughes.
Fifty-four children graduated from the eighth grade of St. Joseph’s school at a ceremony, marked with an address by Rev. Fr. Hildebrand Eickhoff. Eugene Stoltz received honors for the highest grade average of the year; Florence Sinkula was recognized for the year's highest examination average. Also honored was Richard Tavis, who never missed a day of school during his eight years at St. Joseph’s.
Harold Lawrence has been named president of the MHS Alumni Assn, following the annual banquet. Other officers are: Evelyn Farr, vice president; Lila Clark, treasurer; Fern Ellison, secretary.
The Midway Club located on the intercity highway between Mandan and Bismarck, has opened its doors under the management of Charles Winters of Mandan and Frank Barnes of Bismarck. The club was formerly the Dome and has been entirely remodeled. A modern kitchen has also been installed, serving lunches at all times and regular dinners every evening. Entertainment this weekend includes a “blues” singer from Minneapolis and two lady floor singers. Seventy-five tables are provided for patrons, with plenty of dance floor available.
Work has begun on the second floor addition to the Kennelly Furniture Store, 111 1st Ave. N.W. Six apartments are to be completed on this floor by fall.
The Mandan Lions has named W. P. Baird of the U.S. Field Station, south of Mandan, as their new president at their annual election. He succeeds C. A. Wetzstein.
Marjorie Hoffman and Mildred Fairaizl are winners of the annual poppy poster contest, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Hoffman won the prize for posters prepared by St. Joseph’s school students. Fairaizl captured the city grade school prize. Both girls will be awarded $1 each.
Miss Winifred Wiebers of Mandan, has been awarded first place and $10 in the sewing contest conducted by the A.W. Lucas Company, Bismarck. The garment entered by Miss Wiebers is a smart dress and jacket of rose silk and is now on exhibit in the window of the Lucas store.
June - 1910
“The tail of Halley's Comet, which put fear in the hearts of so many poor mortals on this globe, will be seen in the west from now until the last of the month, until it disappears and will be seen no more until another 75 years or so have rolled around. There are a lot of people who are breathing easier now, but who will not admit that they put some credence in the prophesy that this world was going to be destroyed by the gas contained in the tail of the comet. But now that the tail has passed, let us rest easy and let the worrying go for our ancestors in the year 1986.
“It appears that Mark Twain's words have come true, when he said, “I came in with Halley's Comet in 1835, and I expect to go out with it.” Twain died on April 21, the day following the comet's closest point to the earth.
“There's a Mandan man who saw Halley's Comet when it made its appearance 75 years ago. He is Mr. C. E. Dow who has lived in this city for the past 29 years. The comet appeared in 1835 when Mr. Dow was just 12 years old and was living at his home on the southern shore of Long Island. The comet then reminded him of a railroad engine moving along with the sparks from the smoke stack shooting backward. It was very brilliant, Mr. Dow said, but it did not create the excitement over the country that it had this time. Mr. Dow is now 87 years of age and lives with his son about six miles from this city.”
