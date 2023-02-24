25 Years Ago – 1998

The Mandan Jaycees have announced the selection of Dennis Friesz as their Outstanding Young Mandanite for 1998. Friesz will be representing Mandan and the Mandan Jaycees at the Five Outstanding Young North Dakotans competition to be held at Fargo. Born and raised in Mandan, Friesz is the owner/manager of Hardee’s in Mandan. He’s been with the Hardee’s corporation for more than 18 years and has been a member of the Mandan Jaycees, 14 years. He has also co-chaired many JC projects including the Fourth of July Rodeo and the Demolition Derby and has chaired the fireworks display at the rodeo grounds for more than 10 years.

More than 80 tons of sand were dumped onto the floor of the Mandan Community Center where 450 area people, dressed in a variety of summer clothing, attended the Fourth Annual Beach Party, sponsored by the Mandan Progress Organization as a Winter Daze event. Although the attendance was down this year due to mild winter weather, people shuffled in the sand until the midnight hour to the lively music of Night Life and the Way Hot Horns. Sixteen valuable prizes were awarded to ticket holders during the evening. The grand prize was a trip to Lake Tahoe, donated by Satrom Travel.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb. 24: a high of 46 degrees; 21 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Former Mandan American Legion baseball standout Terry Froehlich has been named B-squad coach for the 1973 American Legion Baseball team, replacing Gerry Caya. Froehlich, who led the Chiefs to the 1970 State Legion Baseball title, begins duties June 1, according to Legion baseball chairman Boyd Jaskoviak.

Winners at the annual card party, sponsored by Mandan’s Mary Stark School’s PTO, have been announced. Bridge prizes went to Mrs. Katie Huber and Mrs. Val Helbling. Whist winners were Harold Burch and Gus Huber. Pinochle winners were Joe Huber and Herb John. The proceeds go toward the purchase of school equipment.

At the Capitol, legislative business continued with the House passing a proposed law setting the minimum wage for North Dakotans at $1.60 per hour. There currently is no state minimum wage law that applies to North Dakotans. In a related action, the House also approved a measure raising the minimum monthly wage of state employees from $300 to $350. Both proposals have been forwarded to the Senate for consideration.

In a surprise move, a proposed law lowering the North Dakota legal drinking law from 21 to 19 passed the House by almost a two to one margin. It then went to the Senate, where it was passed again, 28-20. The measure now goes to Governor Link for his signature.

Americans, watching the past week’s news on television, were mesmerized at the sight of more than 150 freed American prisoners of war arriving from Vietnam at Travis Air Force Base in California. Some have been captives for nearly eight years, with many looking gaunt and old beyond their years.

Temps recorded Saturday, Feb. 24: a high of 32 above zero; 19 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

The first legal step toward the repaving and widening of Mandan’s Main Street was taken by the city commission at their Monday evening meeting. A “resolution of necessity” was passed, calling for a 50-foot-wide street, 11 feet wider than at the present, of 9-inch concrete with reinforcing at all joints. The extra width is obtained by taking 8 feet off the berm on the south side and 3 feet off the sidewalk on the north side. Total cost of the project is estimated at $163,000 which includes the new lighting system. The federal government and the state of North Dakota will pay 75%, with property owners along Main paying the balance, about $280 per 25-foot lot for a total of $27,000. The Northern Pacific Railroad, and property owners along the south side of Main, will be charged one-eighth of the cost. The project includes eight blocks, 2nd Ave. N.E. to 6th Ave. N.W.

Mandan youngsters were treated on Sunday, the 22nd, to their annual Washington’s birthday theater party, given by the Mandan Elks. They attended a Wild Bill Hickock Western movie at the Palace Theatre.

The body of Private Wenzel Picha, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wenzel Picha of Sweet Briar, will be the first of Mandan’s war dead to be returned here for burial, having arrived last week in San Francisco aboard the funeral ship, U.S. Army Transport Cardinal O’Connell. Pvt. Picha is one of 32 North Dakotans killed during World War II being returned from the Pacific area aboard the ship. Picha served in Co. D, 164th Infantry at Guadalcanal and was killed in action, at age 34, on Nov. 22, 1942.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schmidt, Glen Ullin; to Mr. and Mrs. Frank C. Geiger and to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Kary, Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. James Rash, New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Kary, Huff; to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Messmer, Mandan.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb. 24: a high of 21 degrees; 4 above for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“According to Miss Clara Muelier, superintendent at the Deaconess Hospital, 763 patients were admitted during 1922, versus 654 in 1921. Births were 54 -- 28 boys and 26 girls. Eight nurses also graduated last spring.

“The Delmonico Café, on Second Ave. N.W. is under new management, Mrs. Charles Buffington and Miss Pearl Merry, of Minneapolis. Dinners are listed at 35 cents. The restaurant is renamed The Twin City Café.

“Installation of a new boiler and electrical equipment is being completed at the McCormick Coal Company’s deep lignite mine at New Salem. This mine, opened late last summer, is now working 45 men, and the force will be increased as quickly as workers become available.

“The annual free matinee given to the kiddies of Mandan, in honor of Washington’s birthday, was held at the Palace Theatre which was packed to capacity. This year’s matinee, sponsored by the Mandan Elks, featured several of the popular 'Our Gang' comedy short films.

“Due to severe overcrowding at the State Training School in Mandan, a proposal was made in the State House of Representatives that the girls division of the school be moved to abandoned facilities of Fort Lincoln, south of Bismarck, if the war department relinquishes the unused buildings. In June 1922, there were 60 boys and 12 girls in Mandan’s training school. Today, there are 140 boys and 43 girls, an increase of 111 in less than a year.

“According to a recent news item from Los Angeles, Calif., Canadian eggs there have been going for $6 a dozen in several stores. However, suspicious prohibition officers, ever on the lookout for violators, seized a case of eggs and soon discovered the cause of the exorbitant prices. Each egg had been blown out and then refilled with 'three fingers' of the best Scotch whiskey.”

Temps recorded Saturday, Feb. 24: a high of 38 degrees; 11 above for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, the temperature was 13 degrees above zero.

“Washington’s birthday was duly observed by the banks and machine shops.

“Ash Wednesday was yesterday. Solemn blessings and distribution of ashes occurred at St. Joseph’s church.

“A Klondike craze was reported at New Salem. But it quickly subsided after the wives heard the rumors.

“We have some shop-worn tickets from Europe to Mandan that we will close out at a bargain at the Pioneer office. Usual price, $65. Cut price, only $48. Don’t expect that these prices will prevail in a week from now.

“The second child of Frank Stearn of Crown Butte died this week from the effects of diphtheria.

“Major George H. Bingenheimer received a cordial welcome from the Indians as their new agent at the Standing Rock Agency. Upon arrival, he was escorted to the store building where some 300 Indians, men, women and children, were patiently waiting. He first shook hands with all of them, even the little children, who were so excited. Then he took a chair and, surrounded by all the chiefs squatting on the floor, while the rest crowded around them, and with Charles and John Gayton acting as interpreters, Major Bingenheimer said he would try to treat them all fairly and would always be willing to listen to their concerns and complaints. The Indians are not a demonstrative people, but these latter remarks fairly carried them off their feet, and the applause was long and continuous.”