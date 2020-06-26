Diane Boit: First auto fatality in Morton County, 1910

This column was originally printed in 2010. It's running again because historical archives remain closed at the state Capitol due to the COVID-19 virus preventing further research.
June - 2000
After a lifetime of boxing, almost 10 years as a professional, 28-year-old Tocker Pudwill has returned from Europe after his first shot at a world title. The Mandan native traveled to Karlsruhe, Germany, where he had been invited to participate in the International Boxing Federation’s super middleweight title bout. After battling through 10 rounds, Pudwill lost by a decision to 33-year-old Sven Ottke. Pudwill’s 34-3 record had earned him the chance for a title fight after being ranked in the top ten by the IBF.
The Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club has announced their selections for the senior athletes of the year. Representing the girls is Kelli Henke, who earned nine “Letters” at Mandan High School- three in girls’ swimming and diving and three in volleyball. She was also voted the Most Valuable Player by her volleyball teammates. Matt Paris was named the club’s senior male athlete of the year. He has earned 10 “Letters” at MHS- three each in football and hockey, and four in track. Matt and his teammate Leslie Suchy were also voted Most Valuable Players in Track and Field.
June - 1985
In yet another attempt at halting the annexation of Marina Bay to Mandan, a petition, containing 560 names requesting the annexation be referred to the voters, was submitted to State Attorney General Nicholas Spaeth for a final legal opinion. The city had voted to annex the 88-acre Marina Bay on May 7 at the request of Marina Bay developer, Vince Young. After a quick review, Spaeth denied the petition, stating that city ordinances cannot be referred. With that official go-ahead, work will begin immediately on extending city water and sewer lines throughout Marina Bay and Old Heart properties. The cost of extending city water and sewer lines is estimated to be more than $500,000 with the primary developers of Marina Bay and Old Heart properties picking up $300,000.
Brenda Kalvoda, member of the Mandan High School FFA Chapter, has been elected the new State FFA President during the State FFA convention held in Fargo. She is the daughter of Milo and Lois Kalvoda, rural Mandan.
The MHS Meats Judging team, competing against 40 teams from schools throughout the state, has captured the State Championship honors. Team members are: Donny Taghon, Kurt Schaff and David Stastny. Their parents are: Mr. and Mrs. Bob Taghon, Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Stastny, both of rural Mandan; and Mr. and Mrs. Martin Schaff, St. Anthony.
Mandan’s FFA Livestock team also took its fourth consecutive State Championship title, competing against 60 teams. Team members are: Dean Breuer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Breuer; Nathan Boehm, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Boehm; and Gail Madler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Madler, all of rural Mandan. Mandan's FFA advisor is Al Liebersbach.
Ellen Thomas, daughter of Ken and Carol Thomas, Mandan, has been crowned the 1985-86 State FFA Sweetheart at the State Convention in Fargo. Ellen, a member of the Mandan FFA chapter for the past three years, was selected from eight District FFA Sweethearts, representing 89 chapters in North Dakota.
June - 1960
After a whirlwind stumping tour throughout North Dakota to promote Gov. John E. Davis as the GOP nominee for U. S. Senator, New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller made a final state appearance in a television interview at Bismarck, following a speech to a crowd of more than 1,200 people at the Trail West amphitheater, south of Mandan, where the U. S. Presidential hopeful said, “It’s time to start the victory drive for Republican leadership in the U. S. Senate and to also send a Republican to the White House in November.” Master of ceremonies at the amphitheater was Bruce Bair, who is also chairman of the Republican committee that sponsored the event. The crowd also enjoyed a chicken box lunch catered by a local restaurant, while listening to a concert by the Mandan High School Band. Ray Dombeck was the picnic chairman.
June - 1935
Theodore Dietrich, Mandan elevator manager, has defeated incumbent R. B. Cummins by a surprise margin of 84 votes to claim a three-year term on the city school board. Dietrich received 873 votes as compared to 789 for Cummins, who is the current school board president. A total of 1,681 votes were cast, the largest ballot total in many years.
A Sales Tax Referendum petition, containing more than 50,000 signatures that asked for a special election be called by Acting Governor Walter Welford, has been filed with Secretary of State James D. Gronna. The two percent sales tax was passed by the State Legislature last spring in an effort to increase the state’s depleted general fund. The tax was estimated to bring in more than $2 million annually. According to legislators, the money would be used “for aid to rural schools and to provide pensions for the aged and blind.”
Miss Liola Banning, daughter of M. T. Banning, Flasher, and William C. Fleck, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. P. Fleck, Mandan, were married this week at an 8 a.m. nuptial mass read at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Hildebrand Eickhoff officiating. The bride, carrying a crystal rosary, wore a yellow satin suit with white accessories. Her attendant and niece, Miss Doreen Tavis of Glen Ullin, was dressed in a pink lace dress with white accessories. John Fleck was his brother’s best man. Following the service, the wedding party and members of the immediate families were entertained at a wedding breakfast at the home of Mr. and Mrs. L. M. Tavis, brother-in-law and sister of the bride.
An announcement was made this week of the marriage of Miss Marion Larson, Mandan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. L. Larson, Grand Forks, to Sigurd Syvrud, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ole Syvrud, Mandan. The marriage occurred May 29th at the Lutheran parsonage at Valley City. Mrs. Syvrud has been a nurse at the Mandan hospital since last October; Mr. Syvrud is a mail carrier at the local post office.
June - 1910
“The most deplorable automobile accident that has ever occurred in this vicinity happened last Sunday afternoon, south of Mandan. Daniel Ring has died from injuries received as the weight of his up-ended vehicle pinned its steering post upon his chest, breaking ribs and causing internal injuries. He died at the Bismarck Hospital on Friday morning. His four passengers, who were thrown from the car, escaped with bruises.
“Mr. Ring and his passengers had been driving south along the railroad tracks on business for Johnson, Dauchy & Carey Co. and was returning north to the city. He was driving the Pierce-Arrow Touring car owned by P. E. Thain, Chief Engineer of the Missouri River Railroad., instead of his own Buick 17 which was in a local garage for repairs. While coming down Jones hill, about a mile south of the Heart River bridge, the steering rod of the machine came loose and, before the driver could throw on the brakes, the heavy machine swerved to the left-hand side of the road, hitting a tree with its left tire. The impact caused the car to turn a complete somersault, then righted again on its wheels, facing south.
“The automobile was a $5,000 car of a 1905 model and is now so badly damaged that it is not known whether it will ever run again.
“The 32-year-old Ring hailed from Erie, Pennsylvania. His coffin was shipped to his family at Erie from the Mandan Depot on the morning train.”
