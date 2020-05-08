Diane Boit: 'Evening in Paris' is Mandan High School prom theme, 1960

This column was originally printed in 2010. It's running again because historical archives remain closed at the state Capitol due to the COVID-19 virus preventing further research.
20 Years Ago - 2000
The University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences at Grand Forks will award Doctor of Medicine degrees to 61 candidates during commencement ceremonies on Sunday, May 7. Among the graduates are: Shaun Adams, son of Dennis and Sandra Adams; David Appert, son of Leo and Bertha Appert; and William Holm, son of Logan and Jeanette Holm, all of Mandan.
Matthew Bunk, a reporter with the Mandan News for the past year, has resigned for a similar position at a larger newspaper in the South. In his farewell column, he wrote, "Everybody I have met here has treated me with respect. I saw the girls' swim team clinch a state title, witnessed the home run streak of the 1999 Mandan Chiefs baseball team and watched the Mandan Hockey team qualify for their first ever state tournament berth. Thirty years from now, you might find a yellowed copy of the Mandan News and show your children a story about yourself that has my name in the byline. That will be my greatest reward in doing this job."
35 Years Ago - 1985
John Markel Sr. is celebrating his 30th anniversary with Twin City Roofing, Inc. of Mandan. Markel began employment there on May 5, 1955, as a kettleman, mixing hot tar for roofs. Through the years, he worked his way up through the ranks from apprentice roofer to job foreman and was finally promoted to general superintendent of the Mandan office in 1970.
Jim Gorman, Mandan, has been elected Commander of V.F.W. Districts 4 and 5 during their annual meeting at Tuttle. Others elected from Mandan were: Garcon "Blackie" McFerran as Chaplain and Helen McFerran, who the Ladies Auxiliary chose as their Senior Vice President. Districts 4 and 5 includes the cities of Mandan, Bismarck, Steele, Tuttle, Strasburg and Underwood posts and auxiliaries.
60 Years Ago - 1960
Junior class president Ken Ciavarella and his guest, Linda Hertz, led the Grand March at the Mandan High School Junior-Senior prom held at the Mandan Elks. The couple was followed by Al Fitterer, senior class president, and his guest, Sue Heath.
A Parisian atmosphere reigned at the dance with decorations carrying "An Evening in Paris" theme. The 42 couples entered the hall through a blue and white arch centering the fieldstone crepe paper entrance. Dancers were seated at cafe tables, and a fieldstone front covered the north wall, while blue and silver streamers with stars covered the south wall. Extending from the ceiling were large paper straw stars in silver, red and blue. A blue taffeta curtain, announcing the prom theme, served as the background for the Playboys Orchestra from Minot.
A replica of the Eiffel Tower served as the punch stand. The servers, dressed in blue cabaret costumes, were: Sylvia Knoll, Beverly Boyd, Linda Popelka, Lavilla Unser and Diane Wainio.
Prom committee chairwomen were: Mary Lord, decorating; Carol Huth, program; and Shirley Schwalbe, sewing. Assisting the committees were Dennis Johnson and Lyle Fleck.
Mrs. John (Donna) Hermanson has been named the Outstanding Mrs. Jaycee of Mandan by the local auxiliary to the Mandan Junior Chamber of Commerce. She has been president of the local group this past year and is also secretary of the State Lady Jaycees. In addition, Mrs. Hermanson belongs to the Lady Elks, has worked on the United Fund campaign, is a member of Christ the King Church, and is a member of a church circle and a bridge club.
Miss Marion Means played the traditional hostess role of many years this week when she again entertained the Presbyterian graduating seniors from Mandan High School at a dinner held at the church. Circle 6, with Mrs. George (Vera) Rogler as chairwoman, served the meal for the 12 graduates. Miss Means added her own personal touch to the gathering by supplying graduate figurines, along with handmade mortarboard nut cups.
The Men's Mandan Bowling League has elected new officers for the 1960-61 season. Elected president was George Glaser; vice president is Joe Leier; Mattie Herner is the secretary-treasurer. Jim Coats, Mandan school teacher and coach, was awarded the belt buckle for the most improved bowler of the 1959-60 season.
The Western Bowling League held its annual banquet and trophy presentation at the Mandan Elks dining room. Receiving the first place trophy was the Kennelly Furniture Company women's bowling team, consisting of Ida Wiedmann, Hazel Palmer, Jane Lanz, Leona Grimm, Barbara Leider and Grace Lobeck. Hazel Palmer was elected president of the league for the 1960-61 season.
85 Years Ago - 1935
Barbara Fairaizl, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Fairaizl, and Alpha Dahl, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. P.J. Dahl, have been named the top honor students of the 1935 graduating class of Mandan High School. Miss Fairaizl is the valedictorian and Miss Dahl, the salutatorian. Commencement is scheduled for June 6.
The Misses Virginia Wright and Louise Lyman entertained 14 guests at an evening kitchen shower for bride-elect Lewista Hanley at the C.W. Wright home. Balloons in pastel shades, each with a tiny note inside, gave instructions as to where the shower gifts were hidden for Miss Hanley. Lewista, daughter of Major J.M. Hanley, will become the bride of Robert Paris, Bismarck, at Mandan's First Presbyterian Church on May 19.
Santa Claus came to Mandan this week, or so it seemed to some area families. Last weekend, as employees of the Kist market were stacking oranges in the shop window, the glass gave way and an avalanche of fruit rumbled into the street. Oranges were then given away to those who picked them up. Later in the day, a Bismarck bakery truck rolled over near Mandan, and free pastry and bread were made available to passing motorists.
The United States Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed the conviction of William Langer, former governor of North Dakota, and four others charged with conspiracy to misuse federal relief funds. The four were convicted in federal district court in North Dakota on June 17, 1934.
110 Years Ago - 1910
"There are at the present time, 61 automobiles owned in Mandan of 15 different makes and of 33 different models. The Buick leads the list with 27 owned and of six different models. Other automobiles on the list are: Overland - 6; Cadillac - 5; Ford - 4; International - 3; Oldsmobile - 2; Chalmers Detroit - 2; Pierce Arrow -2; Vehe - 2; Mitchell - 2; Rambler - 2; Packard - 1; E.M.F. - 1; Reo - 1; Holsman - 1. This table is prepared without counting the machines owned by residents of the surrounding farming community; and it makes quite a showing for the city of Mandan."
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.
