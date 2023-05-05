25 Years Ago – 1998

Mandan News photographer Rick Scharf earned two “First-Place Photo” certificates last weekend at the 112th annual North Dakota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. Scharf, who has been a photographer for the News for nearly 20 years, was recognized for his outstanding coverage of last year’s Mandan Jaycees’ Fourth of July Parade and Rodeo and for boys’ track and field events.

The congregation of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer has broken ground for their new building at its new location, 904 8th Ave. SE, near the Heart River bridge. Taking part in the event were Pastor Richard Weber, along with Gary Miller, congregation president, and Rod Mulske, building committee chairman.

Heavy machinery has begun working at the construction site on Third Avenue Southeast for Mandan’s newest grocery store, Dan’s Supermarket, with a projected 100,000 square feet of retail and office space, to be completed by December. The Bismarck-based supermarket chain has filed a $2.1 million building permit with the city.

Effective Tuesday, May 5, the Morton County Courthouse became smoke-free in a 4-1 vote, with commissioner Richard Bendish, a smoker, casting the lone opposing vote.

Temps recorded Tuesday, May 5: a high of 75 degrees; 35 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

The familiar loud wail of Mandan’s big siren on First Street Northeast, which, for years, has signaled 12 noon and the 10 p.m. youth curfew, is about to be silenced, according to a recent decision by the Mandan City Commission. Several complaints had been received regarding the volume of the siren in some residential areas, and the commissioners voted unanimously to eliminate the daily sounding of the siren, except for emergencies such as flooding, impending storms or for other purposes under the Civil Defense alert system. However, according to Police Chief George Doll, the action cannot proceed until a revision is made in the city ordinance since it affects the 10 p.m. curfew for youngsters under the age of 16. City Attorney Richard Gallagher was directed to prepare a new ordinance for approval at the commission’s next meeting.

Steve Kottsick, 21, has been named the “golf pro” for the Mandan Municipal Country Club, succeeding Roger Erickson. Kottsick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kottsick of Minot, graduated from Minot High School, attended two years at Minot State and has trained as an assistant golf pro at Souris Valley Golf Course in Minot.

Frederick Conrath has been elected commander of Mandan’s Gilbert S. Furness Post 40 of the American Legion, succeeding Herb Bender. The Hebron native served overseas in the U.S. Army during World War II, primarily in the European theater. After his discharge, he worked with the North Dakota Employment Security Bureau at Mandan, transferring to Bismarck in 1964. He and his wife, Hilda, have four children and live in Mandan.

Mandan Public School teachers and the Mandan School Board have reached agreement on a two-year salary contract in which the school’s 139 teachers will receive an approximate 6% salary increase during each year, according to Gordon Berge, school board clerk. The new salary schedule calls for a base salary of $6,850 for 1973-74 and $6,900 in 1974-75. The current base salary is $6,450. The school will also increase its contribution to medical and accident insurance by $60 during the first year and an additional $44 in the second.

Temps recorded Saturday, May 5: a high of 68 degrees; 42 for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

Louis B. Hanna, 86, who homesteaded in North Dakota in 1881 and later served four years as governor and four years as a U.S. representative in Congress, has died at his Fargo home. He was born at New Brighton, Pennsylvania, and came to Fargo, following his marriage in 1884 to Lottie Thatcher, at North Adams, Massachusetts. Hanna served six years as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and served in both the House and Senate of the North Dakota Legislature. He was also decorated by France for his distinguished service with the Red Cross during World War I. In 1918, Hanna, at a cost of $200,000, built the Lewis and Clark Hotel in Mandan. Survivors include three children, Mrs. E.G. (Jean) Clapp, Mrs. Bruce (Dorothy) Burritt and Robert L. Hanna, all of Fargo. Burial was at Riverside Cemetery, Fargo.

Patricia West, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Elmer West, rural Mandan, has been named valedictorian and Jacqueline Craychee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Craychee, Mandan, salutatorian, of the 1948 graduating class of Mandan High School. The announcement was made by M.E. Dahmus, the high school principal.

Virginia Smith, Mandan, has been elected president of the Young Citizens League for the coming year at the annual convention of the Morton County YCL chapter held in the World War Memorial building in Mandan. Other new officers are Janice Stayton, New Salem, and Donna Gietzen, Glen Ullin, as secretary-treasurer. The convention was called to order by the retiring president, Garnet Moos, New Salem, and greetings were extended by Mrs. Gena Jensen, Morton County Superintendent of Schools. The morning’s main address was given by Miss E. Helen Iorns of the Department of Public Instruction, Bismarck. She was followed by reports from each of the school chapters in Morton County. At noon, the youngsters paraded down Mandan’s Main Street to the Elks Hall and enjoyed a banquet under the chairmanship of Mrs. Selma Evju.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Florian Goldman, to Mr. and Mrs. William Block and to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Bullinger, all of Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. George Klingenstein, Youngtown, and to Mr. and Mrs. Matt Steckler, Glen Ullin.

Temps recorded Wednesday, May 5: a high of 58 degrees; 40 for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“The New Palace Café, owned by Chris Toscas and Peter Tamis, opened Wednesday in the former Victory Candy Store at 304 West Main and is the most elaborate eating house in either of North Dakota’s twin cities. A long lunch counter takes the left side of the store, while a center partition runs from the front to almost the rear. Small marble-top tables for four are at the right of the room; eight booths are situated along the back wall, and an ice cream parlor is in the balcony area, above the booths. On opening night, ladies received carnations; men got cigars, and the Mandan orchestra furnished music from the dinner hour until midnight.

“The Busy Bee restaurant, owned by Tom George, opened in the basement of the Mandan Drug at 316 West Main. The new café is a marvelously neat and attractive eating place. It is finished entirely in white enamel, marble tile, with mahogany woodwork.

“Mr. and Mrs. W.H. McCormick of 7th Ave. NW became parents of a son on April 20.

“Honus and Frank Wetzstein, owners of the '57' Taxi service in Mandan and the inter-city bus line, personally took charge of improvements of the road between Mandan and the Missouri bridge. They borrowed a heavy truck and scraper from the county and have been working the road into shape. The highway is rough, but the taxi men are to be commended for doing the county’s job as it will result in passable road conditions.”

Temps recorded Saturday, May 5: a high of 78 degrees; 49 for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, May 5, the mercury climbed to a high of 59 degrees, with 33 degrees as the day’s low.

“Capt. Moffet and Sgt. McLean, of the Bismarck military company, came to Mandan yesterday and opened a recruiting office at the Union Hotel and, in a short time, succeeded in enrolling the names of 10 of Mandan’s young and patriotic citizens. The work was short, but rapid, and at 7 o’clock, the squad was ready to march at the captain’s orders. The band turned out and played a number of patriotic airs, and short and appropriate speeches were made by Messrs. Campbell, Packard and Capt. Moffet. After bidding a last farewell to friends and loved ones, the young heroes marched to Bismarck and will leave Sunday for Fargo where the North Dakota troops will be formally mustered in. The troops will travel by train to Florida for some quick training before they see actual fighting service in Cuba.

“The following is the roster of the Mandan contingent of Company A, First Battalion Infantry: Joseph A. McGinnis, Jay L. Hill, John P. Drury, George F. Sullivan, Otis Forrey, Richard Longfellow, Rudolph W. Patzman, William H. Shaw, Ira A. Correll and Ornton Conner.”