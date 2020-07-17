Diane Boit: Deceased Almont soldier honored after 6,000-mile journey, 1920

First Lt. John Wilkinson, 28, son of Mrs. Maude Wilkinson of Mandan, has been reported missing in action over Italy since March 20th. Lt. Wilkinson joined the Royal Canadian air force in 1940 and then transferred to the U. S. Air Force a year later when he was commissioned. His wife and daughter reside in Dunia, Fla.

H. B. Uden has received a letter from Cpl. F. A. Armstrong, a former employee of the J. C. Penney Co. in Mandan. In his letter, dated March 18, Cpl. Armstrong wrote that he just received a Christmas card from his employer and co-workers -- a little late, but still was so very welcome. He went on to say that he had also sent a shell over Germany marked with “Compliments of the Penny Gang 285.”

T-Sgt. Frank J. Helbling of Mandan was killed in action in Germany on March 31, according to a telegram received by his wife, Mrs. Pauline Helbling, who makes her home with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Lanz of Mandan. T-Sgt. Helbling is a 1938 graduate from Mandan High School and entered the Army in June 1942.

100 Years Ago – 1920