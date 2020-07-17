Diane Boit: Deceased Almont soldier honored after 6,000-mile journey, 1920

25 Years Ago – 1995
Mandan’s Bandshell in the Burlington Northern Park was officially dedicated in June, recognizing individuals and businesses who helped with two years of fundraising and construction, raising more than $42,000 to build the facility during 1993-94. This summer, the bandshell is the site of musical performances four nights each week
Val Heck, Mandan, was installed as president of the Dakota State Eagles for the year 1995-96 during the State Eagles Convention held in Devils Lake. Heck joined the Eagles upon moving to Mandan in 1995. He recently retired after 40 years of employment at Cloverdale Foods in Mandan.
Walter Schott, pastor of the Rural United Methodist Church, southwest of Mandan, has retired after 35 years of active ministry in the United Methodist Church, having served the past nine years at Mandan. Pastor and Mrs. Schott will continue residing in Mandan, their home for the past 29 years. Schott is currently employed at MedCenter One Health Systems, Q & R Clinic Medical Reports Department and at KNDR radio as a part time announcer. The South Dakota native will also continue serving as a volunteer Law Enforcement Chaplain with the Mandan PD and the Morton County Sheriff’s Department, a position held since 1982.
Temperatures recorded Tuesday, July 17: a high of 74 degrees; 55 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Mr. and Mrs. George Peterson have purchased the Sundahl’s Jack & Jill Grocery Store at 712 W. Main St., Mandan. The couple comes from Mayville, where they managed a supermarket. Among the store’s specials offered this week are: 50 loaves of bread to the first 50 customers on Thursday; 50 half-gallon fruit drinks to the first 50 coming through their door on Friday; and 50 cups of cottage cheese to the first 50 arriving on Saturday.
Vern Human, manager of Mandan’s Gambles store, has also announced a grand opening event, running for the next 10 days. The opening will feature drawings for free prizes and refreshments, along with free nylons to the first 25 ladies entering the store.
Mrs. Pat Phillips has been elected president of the Mandan Art Association. Other officers are: Mrs. Ray Gronowski, vice president; Caroline Conrath, secretary; and Glen Sims, treasurer. This year’s spring art show drew an audience of more than 1,000 people who viewed 325 works of art. Ninety-nine of the pictures will be on display at the Mandan Security Bank during the next six months.
Marcia Maureen Hogan, rural Mandan, has been chosen the 1970 Morton County Dairy Princess, in competition against 21 other young ladies at a coronation banquet held at the Mandan Elks Club. Marcia is a recent graduate of Mandan High School and was sponsored by the Willing Workers Homemakers Club.
Hundreds of Burleigh and Morton County mothers, along with young children and teenagers, turned in hundreds of bags of beer and soda pop cans, collected from area road ditches, to the Auto Dine Drive-In at Bismarck during a two-day “Dime a Dozen” statewide campaign against local litter, resulting in a mountain of more than 300,000 receptacles in the Auto Dine parking lot. According to Joe Kautzman, Bismarck’s Auto Dine manager, cans were accepted at 10 cents per dozen or a hamburger was given for each dozen. At the conclusion of the two-day campaign, more than 23,000 hamburgers had been distributed in Bismarck. Five regional Auto Dine Drive-Ins participated in the “Clean-Up” idea, but Bismarck led the pack, with Minot coming in second; they dished out 20,000 hamburgers for about a quarter of a million containers.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Mandan area residents joined people across the nation in mourning the death of President Franklin Roosevelt on Thursday, April 12, at Warm Springs, Georgia, just weeks before Germany surrendered unconditionally. Notifications were sent by Mrs. Roosevelt to their six children, including the four Roosevelt sons who are in the service overseas. Harry S. Truman was sworn in as the new president during the early evening hours.
Pfc. Carroll G. Christenson, son of T. H. Christenson of Mandan, has been reported killed in action during the battle for Iwo Jima in the South Pacific on March 8, according to a message received by his father from the War Department. He was 19 years old. Christenson enlisted in the Marines at age 17 and was inducted into service two weeks before his high school graduation in 1943.
First Lt. John Wilkinson, 28, son of Mrs. Maude Wilkinson of Mandan, has been reported missing in action over Italy since March 20th. Lt. Wilkinson joined the Royal Canadian air force in 1940 and then transferred to the U. S. Air Force a year later when he was commissioned. His wife and daughter reside in Dunia, Fla.
H. B. Uden has received a letter from Cpl. F. A. Armstrong, a former employee of the J. C. Penney Co. in Mandan. In his letter, dated March 18, Cpl. Armstrong wrote that he just received a Christmas card from his employer and co-workers -- a little late, but still was so very welcome. He went on to say that he had also sent a shell over Germany marked with “Compliments of the Penny Gang 285.”
T-Sgt. Frank J. Helbling of Mandan was killed in action in Germany on March 31, according to a telegram received by his wife, Mrs. Pauline Helbling, who makes her home with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Lanz of Mandan. T-Sgt. Helbling is a 1938 graduate from Mandan High School and entered the Army in June 1942.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“The New Salem Post of the American Legion did honor to a dead soldier when the unit attended the funeral services for Pvt. Ross Sherwood, who was laid to rest at Almont. Pvt. Sherwood was a member of Company F, Mandan, First National Guard, enlisting in 1917. He served two years in France before being severely wounded, spending several months in a hospital. After recovering, he returned to the front where he was gassed, and was then discharged at Camp Dodge, Iowa, in the United States. After spending some time at home recuperating, Sherwood again re-enlisted and served in a replacement division in Siberia, where he succumbed to pneumonia in January. The remains arrived from California this week, completing a 6,000-mile journey from Siberia.
“Last week all baseball candidates were called to a meeting at the Commercial Club rooms where players were lined up for two separate teams to play in the season’s opening games at the fairgrounds. It was suggested that ex-soldiers who went “over the top” should be chosen as umpires as that job is no snap. However, Dr. Erwin volunteered as umpire, and he is reported in good condition following Sunday’s games.
“Higher salaries for North Dakota school teachers are being proposed by the special committee of the North Dakota Educational Association. A. C. Berg of Towner, president of the association, has proposed that elementary school teachers, with no experience, should be paid from $810 to $1,200 a year in classes for “qualified teachers” to principals. In junior high school, the schedule of wages should range from $1,200 to $1,400 for those with master’s degrees. In senior high school, the schedule should be from $1,300 to $1,500. For male teachers, it is proposed that an additional compensation of about 15% should also be granted.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Thursday, July 17, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 83 degrees above zero.
“Copious amounts of rain again this week.
“A few days ago, the Northern Pacific section men were notified of a cut to their wages of 10 cents a day, from $1.35 to $1.25.
“A few days ago, a Russian citizen of this county had six wolf scalps to turn over for the state bounty. That there be no mistake, he brought the wolves to the courthouse alive. He did not want the officials to think that he had shipped in scalps from Chicago, as had happened elsewhere in the state.
“The city pound was thoroughly repaired and put in shape for use on Tuesday under the supervision of Mayor McDougal. The city ordinance, preventing stray livestock from roaming through the streets and residents’ yards, is to be fully enforced without fear or favor. Mr. Dooley, the poundmaster, was given instructions by the city council on Monday evening regarding strict enforcement.
“The St. Anthony Church, a small mission church recently erected by the Roman Catholics in the Little Heart district, was blessed and opened for divine worship in June by Dean Collins of St. Joseph’s Church in Mandan. The church will be known as St. Anthony’s. Dean Collins also blessed a 10-acre tract of land donated to the church for use as a cemetery. The priest says the people out there are very proud and enthusiastic over the efforts at getting themselves a comfortable church to worship.”
