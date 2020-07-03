Diane Boit: County residents celebrate the Fourth, 1910

This column was originally printed in 2010.
July 2000
The parking lot of First Southwest Bank was among the many places in Mandan attracting families on July 3, as a large crowd gathered there for the bank’s 11th annual Summer Celebration.
The day’s activities included the popular pie-eating contest, with a platform set up for participants to eat chocolate cream pies, without the use of hands, in an attempt to consume as many pies as possible within a time limit. In the children’s division, the $50 first prize winner was Stephanie Schmidt, coached by her father, Ray, who was a past winner in the adult division. Finishing second and third were Robert Hoskins and Cameron Keller. Winner of the adult division was Clint Miller, Mandan
The kid's “roping-the-steer” was another popular feature of the bank’s summer celebration. Winners of those cash prizes were: Trey Huber, Tyler Jans and Thad Boyer in the 4- and 5-year-old category; Tate Schwagler, Teddy Boyer and Casey Breuer in the 6- and 7-year-old category; Wade Eckrtoh, Brandon Thomas, Whitney Eckrtoh and Ty Breuer in the 8- to 10-year-old category; and Wyatt Eckroth and Rachel Noltestad in the 11- to 13-year-old category.
According to bank President Jay Feil, all proceeds of the celebration go to the Mandan Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts and the Special Olympics.
This year also marked the 19th anniversary of an organized collection of craft booths and food vendors at the BN Park in Mandan. The Art in the Park, organized and promoted by Nola Helm, has now become an official part of Mandan’s rodeo days over the Fourth of July holiday. This year’s event includes 121 craft booths food booths, plus continuous entertainment added to the two-day event.
July 1985
Arnie Falk of Jamestown made quick work of the 1985 Mandan News and Lions 10,000-meter run on July 4, finishing the course in 31 minutes, 14 seconds, just a tad slower that his 30:26 winning time in 1984. The top finishing woman was Becky Clairmont of Bismarck, with a time of 37:24. More than 140 runners completed the 6.2-mile race. Roy Ogden took first in the boys 15-17, category; while Kris Boehm, Mandan, took the girls division.
The Mandan Public School system has selected Pius Lacher as its new superintendent, effective July 1. He replaces Wallace Schmeling, acting superintendent since the resignation of Joseph Ciotti last fall.
Lois Schwinkendorf, registered nurse, has retired from her position as Director of Nursing at Mandan Hospital. She plans to join her husband, Howard, in business at Howard's Red Owl. Lois began her nurse's training at Bismarck Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 and has worked at several area hospitals. She began at the Mandan Hospital in 1963 as a registered nurse in the Obstetric and Surgical Ward and became Director of Nursing in January of 1982.
July 1960
Mandan voters have elected Berlin Boyd Jr. and incumbent C. W. Albers to the Mandan School Board. Boyd will fill the unexpired term of Dr. Phil Blumenthal who chose not to run for reelection.
Dr. P. L. Blumenthal, general practitioner in Mandan since 1948, has sold his practice and interest in the clinic building at 107 1st Ave. N.W., to Dr. B. A. Girard of Beulah. Dr. Blumenthal and his family will be leaving in August for Saratoga, Calif.
Two Mandan fishermen, Robert Ellsworth and Lloyd B. Thompson, have caught channel catfish nearly identical in size and have earned “Whopper Club” badges, according to the N.D. Game and Fish Department. Both men landed catfish, each weighing 10 pounds, 12 ounces, at the Garrison Reservoir. However, Thompson’s catch was one-quarter of an inch shorter in length.
Pickle recipes were exchanged by members of the Willing Workers Homemakers Club which recently met at the home of Mrs. Joseph Rebenitsch. Octabowls were also made from popsicle sticks by the 14 members under the direction of Mrs. Matt Tokach.
July 1935
Rain halted the Fourth of July celebration of Mandan’s St. Joseph parish societies after more than 1,000 people gathered for the event. The afternoon’s amateur contest, modeled after those of national radio shows, broke up in a scurry for shelter after only a half hour’s entertainment. An estimated crowd of 400 were served in the church basement at a luncheon staged by the women of the German Altar Society.
Nuptial vows were exchanged in the parsonage of the First Lutheran Church when Miss Illa Weinreich, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. August Weinrich of Blue Grass, became the bride of Theodore F. Hagerott, son of Mrs. Edward Hagerott and her deceased husband. The bride, carrying pink roses, wore a pink crepe floor length gown, while her matron of honor, Mrs. Harry Hagerott, dressed in a pale pink crepe gown, carried pink peonies. Harry Hagerott was his brother’s attendant. The newlyweds have left on a wedding trip to the West Coast and will be at home on a farm in the Crown Butte vicinity after Aug. 1.
July 1910
“The people of Mandan spent a very safe and sane Fourth. Several picnics were held, and a few places had fireworks in the afternoon and evening. One of the interesting features of the day were the prize fight bulletins from Reno, Nevada, between Jim Jeffries and the Jack Johnson fight received by the Mandan Pioneer in the afternoon by Associated Press wire. The crowd in front of the Pioneer office was an immense one, and each round was received with vociferous applause. (The fight was called in the 15th round with Johnson receiving $20,000 in gold to bind the fight bargain, while Jeffries was paid a $101,000 guarantee. It was the largest purse the ring had ever known at this time.)
“With no special events scheduled in Mandan, other folks, numbering 400, went to Glen Ullin for the day where an estimated crowd of 5,000 had gathered at a patriotic observance highlighted by a Mandan-Glen Ullin baseball game, won by Mandan 2-1. Col. I. N. Steen of this city, gave the address of the day, followed by a parade of 30 automobiles decorated in the national colors.
“It is reported that over 2,500 people visited Flasher on Independence Day. The activities began at 9 a.m. with a band concert by the Mandan Military band who were hired for the occasion. Following the concert, the nimble-footed vied with each other for the coveted prizes for foot-racing and novelty racing. Flasher and a strong team from Little Heart played a 12-inning game of baseball, with Flasher finally winning, 12 to 11. Pony racing and bronco busting contests provided an exciting two hours of excitement.
“July 4th was a big day on the river at Nels Martin’s farm, 15 miles southwest of Mandan, when members of the Lutheran Ladies Aid Branch No. 2 decided to hold their annual picnic and fancy work sale on that day. About 200 people gathered from far and near, a large percent of these being from Mandan. Dinner and ice cream were served in the woods on a shaded platform and everything went ‘like hot cakes in January.’ The picnic and sale brought in about $200.
“During the July Fourth celebration at the Bohemian Hall, south of Mandan, a firecracker exploding under the porch set fire to paper and other refuse and, in a short time, the building was ablaze. Before the fire was controlled, it had damaged the porch and had scorched the interior of the hall. The damage will amount to about $175.”
