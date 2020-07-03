Diane Boit: County residents celebrate the Fourth, 1910

Nuptial vows were exchanged in the parsonage of the First Lutheran Church when Miss Illa Weinreich, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. August Weinrich of Blue Grass, became the bride of Theodore F. Hagerott, son of Mrs. Edward Hagerott and her deceased husband. The bride, carrying pink roses, wore a pink crepe floor length gown, while her matron of honor, Mrs. Harry Hagerott, dressed in a pale pink crepe gown, carried pink peonies. Harry Hagerott was his brother’s attendant. The newlyweds have left on a wedding trip to the West Coast and will be at home on a farm in the Crown Butte vicinity after Aug. 1.

July 1910

“The people of Mandan spent a very safe and sane Fourth. Several picnics were held, and a few places had fireworks in the afternoon and evening. One of the interesting features of the day were the prize fight bulletins from Reno, Nevada, between Jim Jeffries and the Jack Johnson fight received by the Mandan Pioneer in the afternoon by Associated Press wire. The crowd in front of the Pioneer office was an immense one, and each round was received with vociferous applause. (The fight was called in the 15th round with Johnson receiving $20,000 in gold to bind the fight bargain, while Jeffries was paid a $101,000 guarantee. It was the largest purse the ring had ever known at this time.)