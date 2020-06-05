Diane Boit: City sewer system bid awarded, 1910

This column was originally printed in 2010. It's running again because historical archives remain closed at the state Capitol due to the COVID-19 virus preventing further research.
June - 2000
This year’s commencement speaker at Valley City State University was Mandan native, Gary Schafer, who is also the president and general manager of the Customer Management Group at Great Plains Software Inc., Fargo. The Group serves all the customers that use Great Plains computer software products in North America. Schafer, the son of Herman and Shirley Schafer, Mandan, is a 1989 graduate of VCSU and a 1985 graduate of Mandan High School.
June - 1985
The Mandan Education Association has honored four retiring teachers from the public school system at a dinner party and program held at the Seven Seas Motor Inn, Mandan. MEA president Dennis Haney presented gifts to Elfreda Ziniel who has taught school for 41 years - the past 16 at Central, Custer and Roosevelt schools; to Dorothy Dahl who was the fourth grade teacher at Lewis and Clark School and taught a total of 36 years, including three at SIS and four at Christ the King School; to Lorna Bargmann who has been teaching at Roosevelt School and has taught a total of 38 years, including 16 years in the Mandan School system; and to Rita Gervais, seventh grade reading teacher, who has been an educator for a total of 31 years, ten of those in the Mandan system.
It was a championship weekend for Mandan High School athletics. The Braves girls track team won the State Class A track meet handily. MHS coach Mike Kuhn was also named North Dakota Girls Track Coach of the Year, the second time in three years, and Kristi Neubauer took home the North Dakota Girls Tennis Singles Title for the Braves.
June - 1960
The Mandan High School class of 1960 received their diplomas during the 58th annual commencement exercises held at the Memorial Building in Mandan. Dr. Hale Aarnes, professor at the North Dakota Agricultural College, Fargo, delivered the address titled “The Biggest Value.” Following speeches given by salutatorian Sally Heath and valedictorian Delanis Ferderer, Principal August L. Spiss presented the class. The diplomas were awarded by C. W. Albers, a member of the Mandan Board of Education.
Twenty-one seniors at Marmot High School also received their diplomas this past week. The commencement address was given by Kurt Peters, Bismarck, circulation manager of the Bismarck Tribune and an instructor at Bismarck Junior College. After speeches given by Darlene Bristol, class salutatorian, and Ronald Todd, class valedictorian, Kenneth Triggs, director of education, introduced the class, while diplomas were awarded by Edwin G. Sailer, a member of the Board of Administration.
Work is progressing rapidly on the new senior high school gym, located on the north side of the new school building. The $290,000 structure will seat more than 2,000 people for basketball games and will contain additional classrooms and storage, plus complete athletic facilities including showers and lockers. The gym is expected to be completed by the end of 1960.
Dr. James Wirtz has joined his brother, Richard, and father, Dr. George F. Wirtz, to form the Wirtz Dental Clinic in Mandan. Prior to the merger, James had practiced in Mott and Bismarck. Following his graduation from Marquette Dental School in Illinois, Wirtz spent two years in the Army Air Force. He is currently a captain in the Air Force Reserve.
John Mushik of Mandan’s Mushik Shoe Store has announced the winners of their Nifty Fifty Contest, that had asked entrants to name the top tune of the week for the last half of 1959. Billy Urmann is the first place winner; he’ll have a choice of a transistor radio or a pair of shoes. The second place winner of a pair of moccasins is Leona Worden. Receiving a record album as the third place prize is LaVonne White. All three are Mandan residents.
June - 1935
More than 150 Mandan High School students, alumni and faculty members attended the annual Junior Prom held at the Riverside pavilion, which had been decorated to resemble a music shop, using the high school colors of black and white. Leading the grand march was Miss Frances Madsen, junior class president, and her escort, Irv Rybnicek. Second in line was Richard Dietrich, senior class president, and his partner, Miss Norma Jacobson. Music was furnished by the Guy Fredericks orchestra.
Mandan High School Junior Playmakers, presenting the first act of “Tom Sawyer,” swept the field in the annual one-act play contest held at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Mandan won the contest against 16 competing schools. First place honors for individual acting went to Orlando Andvik and Josephine Conroy, leading characters in the Mandan play.
The 1935 MHS Baccalaureate service was held at the Methodist church, beginning with an organ prelude played by Jane Watson (Ellis). The evening's sermon, entitled “Facing Life Situations,” was given by Rev. F. G. Norris. Others on the program were: Leonard Farr, singing “Consider the Lilies,” followed by the anthems “Beautiful Savior” and “Prayer Perfect” sung by the MHS Junior Glee Club.
Eighty-two seniors from Mandan High School's class of 1935 received their diplomas during commencement exercises held at the high school gymnasium on June 6. The evening’s speakers were Dr. C. L. Kjerstad, president of Dickinson State Teachers College, followed by the valedictory address by Barbara Fairaizl, and the salutatory by Alpha Dahl. Musical selections included a bass solo, “Asleep in the Deep” sung by Irv Rybnicek, followed by a high school quartet consisting of Leonard Farr, Harlan Andrews, Irv Rybnicek, and Jack Shinner, singing “A Song of the Road.” The evening concluded with the awarding of diplomas by R. B. Cummins, president of the Board of Education.
Three grand old Mandan men, veterans of wars of a century past, were honored during Memorial Day services held at the high school, following the traditional parade on Main Street. Given special recognition were: John Bartram, a veteran of the Civil War; and veterans of the state’s early Indian wars - Charles Roth and Gottlieb Rapp. Former governor George F. Shafer was the principal speaker of the day's program.
June - 1910
“The biggest contract ever let by the City of Mandan, and one of the biggest handed out in the western part of the state was awarded to James Kennedy of Fargo, on Monday night when the city commission, after opening bids for the new sewer system, found that Mr. Kennedy's bid of $45,875.75 was $1,000 lower than of his nearest competitor. The contract covers 5,300 feet of 24-inch pipe; 2,445 feet of 18-inch pipe; 11,400 feet of 12-inch pipe and 5,200 feet of 10-inch pipe.
“Mr. Kennedy expects to begin excavation for the sewer line during the first week of June, with a completion date set for Sept. 1, depending on summer weather conditions.
“The territory embraced in the sewer district is all that section lying north of the railroad tracks between Eight Ave. Northwest and Seventh Ave. Northeast. The main sewer line will be run in the alley between Main and Fifth streets.”
