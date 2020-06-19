Diane Boit: Chain letters boost postal sales, 1935

More than 80 friends, associates and former students attended a retirement party at the Junior High School for Mrs. June K. Crippen, Mandan High School Latin instructor for the past 18 years and declamation coach. The yellow and white decorated cake, inscribed with Mrs. Crippen’s name, was presented by former student, Mrs. George (Virginia) Marback. The table’s floral centerpiece and her yellow corsage were gifts from the sophomore Latin class. Mrs. Crippen also received a set of gold jewelry from the Syndicate Mothers group, who had all been her former students.

Susan Rogler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Rogler, has been installed as Worthy Advisor of the Order of Rainbow for Girls during ceremonies held at the Mandan Masonic Temple. Miss Rogler was crowned by Joel Schaaf, Larry LaGrave and Chuck Wachsman, DeMolay boys of the WoWaste Chapter in Mandan. She also received a gavel and wrist corsage of pink baby roses by Mrs. George Tolman on behalf of the Mandan Assembly.

June 1935

Repeated appeals to “send a dime and help prosperity” are finding fertile soil in Mandan as the chain letter craze spreads rapidly over the state. According to Mandan postmaster F. S. Hudson, postage stamp sales and the volume of incoming and outgoing mail from Mandan are all showing increases since the chain letter idea struck the city.