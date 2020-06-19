Diane Boit: Chain letters boost postal sales, 1935

This column was originally printed in 2010. It's running again because historical archives remain closed at the state Capitol due to the COVID-19 virus preventing further research.
June 2000
Virginia and Gene Veil, owners of the former Coast to Coast store in Mandan, are celebrating their grand opening of their “new” business, renamed Mandan True Value. The couple has operated the general merchandise-hardware store since 1977.
Cloverdale Foods Company regional sales manager Scott Russell has been named “Vendor of the Year” at the Farha and Elkorui (F & E) Wholesale Food Service food show. F & E is a food service distributor based out of Wichita, Kansas. Russell competed against 40 of F & E’s top vendors. Upon accepting the award, Russell said, “An award such as this supports the ideology that Cloverdale is 'The Label That Guarantees Quality.'”
The MAR Club has announced their May Athletes of the Month. The female athlete is sophomore Carly Emil for her accomplishments in girls track and field. Carly was a WDA champion in the 1600 and 3200, setting records in both. At state, Carly took first place honors in the 3,200-meter run, breaking the state record.
The male athlete of the month is Tavis Freidt for his participation in boys’ track and field. Friedt qualified for state in the hurdles, relay and the pole vault. He was able to secure a third place State finish in the 110-meter hurdles and sixth place in the pole vault.
June 1985
Diane Keidel, Mandan, has been selected to represent the dairy industry as the 1985 Morton County Dairy Princess. Crowning Diane was the 1984 North Dakota Dairy Princess Corrine Schirado of Glen Ullin. She was assisted by the 1984 co-Morton County Princesses Wanda Berger, St. Anthony, and Susan Kalvoda, Mandan. The new dairy princess is the daughter of Walter and Leona Keidel and is a 1985 graduate of Mandan High School. Diane’s sponsors are the Ft. McKeen Homemakers Club.
Brenda Kalvoda of Mandan High School FFA Chapter has been elected the new State FFA President at the State FFA Convention held in Fargo. She is the daughter of Milo and Lois Kalvoda, rural Mandan.
North Dakota Gov. George Sinner has awarded a Purple Heart medal to 93-year-old Victor O. Mattson of Mandan, 67 years after his service during World War I. Mattson enlisted in the U.S. Army on April 2, 1918, serving in the infantry, Company L, 35th Division. Although he was wounded in the battle at Argonne six months later, the paperwork for Mattson's Purple Heart medal was misplaced during the flurry of returning servicemen back to the States. Following the war, Mattson married the former Anna Schwab and returned to work on the Northern Pacific Railway until 1957. His 43 years with the Northern Pacific was interrupted only by his war time service in 1918.
June 1960
More than 80 friends, associates and former students attended a retirement party at the Junior High School for Mrs. June K. Crippen, Mandan High School Latin instructor for the past 18 years and declamation coach. The yellow and white decorated cake, inscribed with Mrs. Crippen’s name, was presented by former student, Mrs. George (Virginia) Marback. The table’s floral centerpiece and her yellow corsage were gifts from the sophomore Latin class. Mrs. Crippen also received a set of gold jewelry from the Syndicate Mothers group, who had all been her former students.
Susan Rogler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Rogler, has been installed as Worthy Advisor of the Order of Rainbow for Girls during ceremonies held at the Mandan Masonic Temple. Miss Rogler was crowned by Joel Schaaf, Larry LaGrave and Chuck Wachsman, DeMolay boys of the WoWaste Chapter in Mandan. She also received a gavel and wrist corsage of pink baby roses by Mrs. George Tolman on behalf of the Mandan Assembly.
June 1935
Repeated appeals to “send a dime and help prosperity” are finding fertile soil in Mandan as the chain letter craze spreads rapidly over the state. According to Mandan postmaster F. S. Hudson, postage stamp sales and the volume of incoming and outgoing mail from Mandan are all showing increases since the chain letter idea struck the city.
Here’s how it works. Current chain letters list six names, and five letters are written. The recipient of each letter sends a dime to the person whose name is at the top of the list, and then writes five more letters to friends and include their own name at the bottom of the list. In glowing terms, unless the chain is broken, the letters promise more than 15,000 replies with dimes to come your way. And so far, it appears that chain letters have blossomed on every hand throughout Mandan, with receipts from 10 cents to $10.
To date, the youngest chain letter recipient in Mandan is Robert Krause, seven-day old son of Mr. and Mrs. J. F. (Bat) Krause. The baby’s father, once a leading boxer in the West Slope, is hoping to use the letter to begin an education fund for his son.
Featuring moonlight dancing and dining on the Missouri River, the “Showboat,” has opened for its second summer season, according to new owner Mike Guon, who purchased the boat from last year’s operator, Frayne Bake of Bismarck. The “Showboat” will now be anchored on the Mandan side of the river, near the Memorial bridge.
Baseball fans of all ages are dismayed to hear of the retirement this week of their superstar, 40-year-old Babe Ruth, who decided to call it quits after 21 years in the major leagues. George Herman Ruth began his career in 1914 as a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, before being traded to the New York Yankees five years later. During his career, Ruth hit a record 60 home runs in 1927 and left baseball with a career 714 home runs.
June 1910
“The commencement exercises of the Mandan High School class of 1910 were held at the Opera House on Tuesday evening. Four boys, Edwin McGillic, Louis Heilig, Ralph Keller and Robert Mackin, comprised the class. These four are the sole survivors of a ward school class of 14.
“The stage was decorated with potted plants and the class colors of orange and black. Overhead was hung a banner with the class motto “More Beyond.” On the stage, the faculty of the high school was seated to the left of the class, while members of the board of education sat on their right.
“The program was opened with selections by the Girls Glee Club, followed by a piano solo from the opera Fra Diavolo played beautifully by Miss Fannie Harmon.
“Louis Heilig delivered the valedictory address. He took for his theme the battle of Gettysburg and very cleverly compared the strife of war to the battle for the diploma. Mr. Mackin concluded the speech with a glowing tribute to the teachers who helped the class through the school years.
“After the boys received their diplomas, they were made members of the Alumni Association and were honored at a banquet prepared by association members.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.
