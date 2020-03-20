Diane Boit: Blizzard claims 9 lives, 1920

“Mr. and Mrs. George Ulman, Mandan, have received a letter from their son Pfc. Walter Uhlman of the 5th Marine Corps division. He was wounded during the recent battle for Iwo Jima and is now hospitalized somewhere in the South Pacific. In his letter, dated March 8, he wrote: “I was wounded and taken off Iwo Jima March 2, after arriving there Feb. 19. It took the enemy 12 days to get me. I also saw another Mandan boy there, Carroll Christenson, but he was still OK after eight days on Iwo.”

100 Years Ago – 1920

A beautiful, balmy spring Sunday, that brought out the spring bonnets, was transformed into a raging blizzard the following Monday afternoon. According to weather officials, North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, Wisconsin and other Midwestern states were in the grip of the fiercest storm since 1888, which produced a new record in low barometer readings, the needle dropping to 28.66. The wind also grew in intensity throughout the day, at one time reaching 65 miles an hour during the afternoon. At the end of the storm, the weather bureau instruments showed an average of 45 miles an hour, along with a total snowfall of eight inches.