Diane Boit: Bids let for million-dollar vehicle bridge, 1920

25 Years Ago – 1995
Mandan educator David Bartz is one of five North Dakota educators who collected a $25,000 award as a recipient of the 1994 Milken Family National Educator Awards ceremony recently held in Los Angeles. He was among 150 educators from around the country who gathered there to accept the award. Bartz is a fourth-grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School in Mandan.
After one defeat and considerable discussion spanning nearly a year, four of the five members of the Mandan City Commission approved an ordinance in May allowing Sunday off-sale of alcoholic beverages. Acting Mayor Tom Kelsch presided in the absence of Mayor Robert Dykshoorn.
Five Mandan Jaycees received honors at the Jaycees’ state convention held in May. Jaycee rodeo chairman Ray Morrell won the John H. Armbruster award, signifying continual outstanding service to the Jaycees. He also won the top recruiter award for the fourth quarter for signing up 25 new members. Laura Gerding finished second in the outstanding first-year Jaycee category; she will also be serving as the local chapter president for the coming year. Scott and Mary Newgard and family finished third in the Family of the Year category, outgoing president Kris Foster was one of five winners in the outstanding chapter president.
Temperatures recorded Tuesday, July 31: a high of 77 degrees; 52 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
The Mandan Eagles organization has elected Reinie Doctor as its president for 1971. He succeeds Fred Harm. Other new officers are Dennis Glaser, vice president; Carl Witkowski, treasurer; and Ted Diehl, secretary.
Marianne’s, a women’s shop in Mandan, has now opened a second store in Bismarck at 105 5th St. The shop is owned by Mrs. Marianne Baron and Richard L. Baron, proprietors of the Mandan stores, Marianne’s and Men’s Mart. Mrs. Audrey Marens is manager of the Bismarck site, assisted by Mrs. Vi Jose and Mrs. Lois Gregory.
DeNae Hatzenbuhler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Hatzenbuhler and a sixth-grader at Mandan’s St. Joseph School, has received a $100 prize from Gov. William Guy for her winning entry in the second annual “Keep North Dakota Green” contest. Poster entries totaled 777 from 177 North Dakota Schools. The event is sponsored for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students by Keep North Dakota Green, Inc., a non-profit organization.
The senior class officers at Mandan High School for the 1970-71 school year have been announced. Elected were: Peter Crawford, president; Mike Stumpf, vice president; Cindy Ferder, secretary- treasurer; and Mike Schwede and Sue Pratschner, student council.
Mrs. Richard (Mardella) Aanderud has been elected president of Mandan’s American Legion Auxiliary. She succeeds Mrs. Jake Leingang. Unit membership stands at 358, leaving 55 more paid-up memberships to reach the assigned goal of 413.
Earl Livdahl of Boy Scout Troop No. 53, sponsored by the Men’s club of the First Methodist Church of Mandan, has received the Boy Scouts Eagle Award at a Court of Honor ceremony held at the church.
Funeral services were held for John V. Boehm, 78, Roseville, Calif., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Mandan. A former Mandan resident, Boehm served 11 years on the City Commission, from 1936 until 1947, and worked for the Northern Pacific Railroad before leaving for California in 1954. He was born in Russia in 1891, arriving in Mandan with his parents, 1894. Survivors include wife, Rosa; six children and families; one brother, two sisters.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Following the May 8 unconditional surrender of Germany, hundreds of thousands of U. S. servicemen were being sent to their homes for a much-needed 30-day furlough with their families. Upon their return, the U. S. Pacific forces are expected to grow to twice its current size for the final battles and invasion of Japan.
Commencement exercises were held May 24 for the 81 members of 1945 class at Mandan High School. Following the salutatory and valedictory addresses by Ann Cummins and Richard Unkenholz, Principal F. A. Grunenfelder presented the class, while R.F. Gallagher, president of the school board, awarded the diplomas.
New Salem High school held their graduation exercises on May 31 for 25 seniors. The salutatory address was given by Ruth Schneider, while the valedictory was given by Jeannette Golde. The evening’s main address was given by Gov. Fred G. Aandahl.
L. G. Thompson of Mandan was the principal speaker at the commencement exercises for four seniors at Almont High School. The valedictory address was given by Richard Hoovestol, while the salutatory was given by Joyce Williams. The State Training School chorus also sang several songs for the occasion. Six members of the eighth grade also received diplomas that evening.
Funeral services were held April 17 at the First Presbyterian Church, Mandan, for Lewis F. Means, 69, a member of the Mandan City Commission and for 39 years a resident of the city. He was born at Wykoff, Minn., arriving in Mandan in 1906 and then began employment with the Russell-Miller Milling Co., retiring in 1943. Mrs. Means died in 1940. Survivors include three daughters, two brothers, three sisters and their families.
William P. Borgen, 73, long time Mandan resident, died unexpectedly April 27 at his farm home near the Missouri River. The son of a sea captain, Borgen was born in 1862, the oldest of 12 children. As a youngster, he suffered from asthma and came to Mandan for his health in 1903. Survivors include his widow Katherine, four daughters, eight brothers and sisters. He was a member of the Masons and of the local Methodist Church.
Funeral services were held at St. Joseph’s Church, Mandan, for John (Honus) A. Wetzstein, 56, who died April 26. He was born in Spire, Russia, in 1889, coming to this country with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Adam Wetzstein, three years later. He was also a World War I veteran, and, at time of his death, was manager of the McDonald Hotel, Mandan. Survivors include his widow, Mary (Messmer), six brothers, two sisters.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“All contracts covering the erection of the million-dollar vehicle bridge across the Missouri River at Mandan were let by the State Highway Commission on May 14, with the approval of the federal government and the county boards of commissioners for Morton and Burleigh. The contract for building the piers went to The Foundation Company of Chicago, while the American Bridge Company will do the structural work. The federal government will pay half the costs, while the remaining half is to be split between the State and Burleigh and Morton counties. Estimated cost for structure is $ 1,118,000.
“Announcement has been made that the baby chicks, to be distributed by the Merchants National Bank, will arrive Saturday. They will be given only to farmers' wives who claim Mandan as their post office address.
“Henry Rybnicek, brother of Hynek Rybnicek of this city, arrived Tuesday from Bohemia and will make his home in Mandan. The brothers have not seen each other for several years. The former is a tailor by trade.
“The local drug stores, last week, experienced no little trouble turning away a couple of strangers who carried forged prescriptions for the dope that brings temporary happy dreams.
“This morning, at the office of County Judge Shaw, Olive Bingaman became the bride of Joseph Pulkrabek, both of Mandan. A license was also issued to Christopher Breiner and Martha M. Bruening, both residents of Flasher. Another license was also issued to George A. Hoffman and Frances Leingang, both of St. Anthony.
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Thursday, July 31, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 88 degrees above zero.
“Where are the Mandan mosquitoes spending the summer this year?” asked a man the other day. A nearby friend replied, “That’s easy. They’re on the hides of the Mandan baseball nine and the spectators at the ballpark!”
“Good news was proclaimed by the City Council and the board of health this week. Orders were passed that the hog pens had to go, and they went. The board of health is now receiving 'thanks' from all parts of the city.
“An indignant Mandan citizen, who saw the baseball game played at Bismarck a few days ago, has the following to say regarding the umpire. 'There is a jibbering chump in Bismarck who has been temporarily elevated to the throne of a baseball umpire, but it is a fact that he cannot tell a strike from a lockout. Sometimes the home plate looks to him the size of a cheese sandwich, but when the Bismarck pitcher is in the box, it is as big as a bale of hay. That umpire made a Christmas gift of every point in the game to Bismarck, and the victory was handed to the Capital City on a glass dish with parsley trimmings!' Final score was 8 to 1, in favor of Bismarck.”
