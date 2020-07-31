Diane Boit: Bids let for million-dollar vehicle bridge, 1920

125 Years Ago – 1895

“Good news was proclaimed by the City Council and the board of health this week. Orders were passed that the hog pens had to go, and they went. The board of health is now receiving 'thanks' from all parts of the city.

“An indignant Mandan citizen, who saw the baseball game played at Bismarck a few days ago, has the following to say regarding the umpire. 'There is a jibbering chump in Bismarck who has been temporarily elevated to the throne of a baseball umpire, but it is a fact that he cannot tell a strike from a lockout. Sometimes the home plate looks to him the size of a cheese sandwich, but when the Bismarck pitcher is in the box, it is as big as a bale of hay. That umpire made a Christmas gift of every point in the game to Bismarck, and the victory was handed to the Capital City on a glass dish with parsley trimmings!' Final score was 8 to 1, in favor of Bismarck.”