Diane Boit: Almont soldier falls heir to half million, 1920

“Mrs. Andrew Schmidt, Mandan, received word this past week that her brother, Joe Ferderer, has been promoted to staff sergeant from private first class. The letter was the first communication regarding her brother in two months. Sgt. Ferderer is currently in the Philippines.

“Pfc N. W. Zearley, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Zearley of Ft. Rice, has left for his new station at Santa Ana, Calif., after spending 21 days visiting his parents and friends. He has been in the army since May 1942, serving 30 months in the Panama.”

100 Years Ago – 1920

“Joseph Olson of Almont, a young ex-serviceman, is in Mandan today enroute to Placerville, Calif., having been notified that his uncle, Thomas Stevenson, has died at that place. The message came too late for him to attend the funeral which is being held today. However, the interesting part of the message was that his uncle had willed all of his property to Olson for the reason that he was the only relative he had ever seen in this country.