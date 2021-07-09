David Adler: Where frequent elections end, tyranny begins

The framers’ debates on the question of the duration of a term went off in many directions. For House members, the preferences ranged from one to two to three years. For senators, proposals included four-, six- and seven-year terms, service during good behavior and even life tenure. There was no magical number, and advocates of various positions admitted as much. “Brutus,” an anti-Federalist, for example, acknowledged in a paper published on April 10, 1788, that, “It is difficult to fix the precise period for which the senate should be chosen.” He nevertheless believed a six-year term was too long.

In the end, the framers’ deliberations, as Madison observed, were guided by the question of whether too-frequent elections would prevent members of Congress from acquiring sufficient knowledge of the “common interests” of the nation, and the necessary experience required of those who would write laws and determine policies that would govern an expansive nation, what Madison characterized in Federalist No. 53 as, “the great theater of the United States.” Annual elections, Madison explained, might actually interfere with congressional representatives’ on-the-job training and education. The length of terms for each chamber, moreover, should reflect the duties and powers of its members, as well as constituents’ expectations of their representatives.