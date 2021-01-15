David Adler: What does a coup look like?

To its horror, America witnessed on Jan. 6, 2021, an insurrection. Millions watched, in real time.

Domestic terrorists laid siege to the U.S. Capitol building in an effort to disrupt Congress from performing its constitutional duty to count and certify the Electoral College results. The attempted coup by supporters of President Trump failed, of course, for after a delay of several hours, Congress was able to resume its business in the damaged chambers of the U.S. House of Representatives, and it duly certified the election of Joe Biden, who will assume the presidency on Jan. 20.

Our constitutional democracy, and our reputation abroad as a beacon of liberty — a shining city on a hill that has stood as a model for all nations aspiring to be democratic — took a severe beating. America was knocked to the canvas, shaken by the deadly riots and more acutely aware than ever of the fragility of our democracy.

This was only the second attack on the U.S. Capitol building. The first occurred in the War of 1812, but that was the work of the invading British Army. This attack was instigated by the president of the United States, whose seditious rhetoric inspired his followers to lay siege to the temple of our democracy.