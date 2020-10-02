David Adler: Voting rights must be won, preserved

The ratification of the 17th Amendment, which provided for the direct election of US Senators, part of the Progressive Period’s emphasis on democratic values and practices, provided an unanticipated boost for women’s suffrage. Suddenly, candidates for the Senate, including incumbents, were forced to confront the implications of their positions on women’s suffrage for when women gained the right to vote, they did not want to find themselves on the wrong side of the issue. After ratification of the Direct Election Amendment, senators had to take account of the views of voters across the state, not merely those of a few chums and cronies in the state capital.

The suffragists also found powerful leverage in the cause and rhetoric of World War I, which President Woodrow Wilson characterized as “the war to make the world safe for democracy.” If Americans were fighting for democracy throughout the world, why not fight for it at home? How could America deny the franchise to 50% of its population and assert its status as a democratic nation? The citizenry required consistency in word and deed. Caught in the cross-fire of wartime rhetoric and ideals, opposition to the 19th Amendment began to melt away.

The pursuit of gender equality in America continues. Passage of the 19th Amendment represented a milestone some 200 years in the making. Its achievement reminds us of the need for perseverance in fighting for voting rights — for all Americans. Today, evidence of their fragility surrounds us.

David Adler is president of The Alturas Institute, created to advance American Democracy through promotion of the Constitution, civic education, equal protection and gender equality. Send questions about the Constitution to editor@mandan-news.com and he will attempt to answer them in subsequent columns. This "We the People" series is provided by the North Dakota Newspaper Association and Humanities North Dakota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0