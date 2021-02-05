David Adler: Trump’s trial and the Constitution

The derailment of a constitutional process conceived by the framers of the Constitution as fundamentally important to the rule of law and the safety of the nation by either a cynical tactic of resign-to-escape, or the temporary delay of trial caused by a public health crisis, would reduce the trumpet sound of the rule of law to that of tinkling crystal.

The end of Donald Trump’s term of office does not mark the end of the Senate’s power to try him on charges of impeachment. The integrity of the impeachment process enjoys the same protection as that constitutionally afforded a court of law to fully exercise its judicial power and dispose of the cases and controversies brought before it.

The forthcoming impeachment trial of former President Trump is not the first time that the Senate has held an impeachment trial of a former official. In 1876, Secretary of War William Belknap resigned shortly before the House voted to impeach him. The Senate concluded that it did, in fact, possess the authority to try Belknap, despite the fact that he was, by that point, a former executive branch official. Although Belknap was acquitted of the charges against him, the fact that the trial was conducted constitutes an important constitutional understanding of the law of impeachment by the first branch of government.

The Belknap precedent, the logic of the impeachment power and its critical role in maintaining executive accountability and republican governance, lead us to the conclusion that a former president may be tried by the Senate.

David Adler is president of The Alturas Institute. This "We the People" series is provided by the North Dakota Newspaper Association and Humanities North Dakota.

