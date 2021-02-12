David Adler: The Constitution and the Trump impeachment trial

The act of punishing the president by infliction of a lifetime ban on holding another office or trust under U.S. authority, flowed from conviction by two-thirds of the Senate, and not passage of a bill, which flows from majority vote in both the House and the Senate, and signature of the president, making it the law of the land.

One final issue, sure to provoke legal controversy, emerged Feb. 4 when the House managers sent a letter to President Trump’s legal team, requesting that the president agree to testify, either before or during the impeachment trial, about his connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The letter does not demand an appearance from Trump, nor does it indicate that a subpoena is forthcoming. It notes that Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton testified before Congress after they had the left the White House. With that recent history, the House Managers explained, there should be no reason why former President Trump would not want to testify in his own defense.

Trump’s defense team will likely advise their client not to testify and further explain why he should not be convicted of incitement of insurrection. His GOP defenders in the Senate may not want him to testify since he may render himself more vulnerable to the charge of an impeachable offense through a less than impressive performance on the stand.