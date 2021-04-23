David Adler: The Biden Commission and the concept of court packing

President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order creating a bipartisan commission that will study U.S. Supreme Court reform and, among other things, examine the size of the court and the justices’ lifetime appointments. The order excited partisan debate before the ink was dry.

Former President Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and a host of Republican leaders and commentators have warned that the plan will lead to partisan “court-packing” efforts by Democrats.

Some liberals are, indeed, eager to expand the size of the Supreme Court from nine to 11 justices, for the purpose of remedying the imbalance on the High Bench created by then Senate Majority Leader McConnell and President Trump. Progressives complain that the 6-3 configuration of the court, demonstrably favoring conservatives, was achieved by “stealing” a seat in 2016 when McConnell refused in February of that year to hold confirmation hearings on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat held by the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Progressives also contend that Republicans behaved arbitrarily when they rushed to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the seat held by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died after the presidential election had begun.