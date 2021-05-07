David Adler: Probing federalism: The Supremacy Clause

The Anti-Federalists, those who opposed ratification of the Constitution, viewed the Supremacy Clause as menacing because they thought it superseded their state bills of rights and authorized the enactment of laws that were offensive to their personal rights. Many Anti-Federalists thought the enumerated powers in the Constitution, enforced by the Supremacy Clause, could be abused at a high cost to their rights and liberties. Patrick Henry, he of “give me liberty or give me death” fame, with a flair for hyperbole, feared that tax collectors, unrestrained by a ban on general search warrants, might invade homes “and search, ransack, and measure, everything you eat, drink, and wear.” Others thought the taxing power of Congress might target the free press and would, in the words of Richard Henry Lee, represent “a power to destroy or restrain the freedom of it.” Some feared that the power to tax might require the people to support a church or religious denomination. These concerns contributed to the pressure on the first Congress to enact a Bill of Rights which, when enacted, allayed the various fears through protection against unreasonable search and seizures (Fourth Amendment), stubborn support for a free press (First Amendment), and protection through the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment against governmental authority to require citizens to support religion. For most Anti-Federalists, except for those on the fringe that still longed for the Articles of Confederation, the problem was not the Supremacy Clause, but rather the lack of a Bill of Rights. In their eyes, that shortcoming was remedied in 1791 through the ratification of the Bill of Rights.