David Adler: How the founders defined executive power

The delegates’ work on Article II continued throughout summer 1787, but they tackled the presidency at the outset of their deliberations. The framers’ focus on essential executive duties was made plain on June 1, when Gov. Edmund Randolph of Virginia proposed the creation of a president who would enjoy the executive powers under the Articles of Confederation. The question arose: What is meant by “executive” power? A pause ensued as the delegates contemplated the concept. James Wilson of Pennsylvania, second in importance only to Madison as architect of the Constitution, said that executive power embraced merely the authority to enforce laws and make appointments to office. As it turned out, several others repeated Wilson’s definition of “executive power.” No delegate offered a broader conception of “executive power.”

Over the course of American history, the concept of executive power has become swollen with exaggerated claims of authority, including the premise of absolute or unlimited presidential power and the assertion of an executive prerogative to violate the law and the Constitution in order to meet an emergency. But those claims, as we shall see later, are repudiated by the discussions and debates in the Convention, and find no support in our constitutional design. At the founding, the principle of the rule of law enjoyed a precise meaning — executive subordination to the law, which would have been scuttled by the presence of a presidential emergency power. The framers never entertained, indeed, never even flirted with the idea of an executive prerogative power. Their sole aim, grounded on historical concerns, was to corral executive powers, to confine and define them, as Madison pointed out.